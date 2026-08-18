Just North Of The Vegas Strip Is A Family-Friendly City With Affordable Fun And Endless Outdoor Adventure

A lot of travel articles that center around Las Vegas focus on the Strip. This makes sense, as Las Vegas Boulevard stretches through the heart of the tourist corridor and is home to many of the city's most famous resorts and extravagant restaurants. But after living in Las Vegas for more than 10 years, I've discovered that the city locals know and love extends well beyond the Strip. Ask a resident which restaurants or casinos they frequent or where they take their kids on the weekend, and their answers will likely include places in the cities and suburbs across the Las Vegas Valley. These are destinations you probably won't find on a typical tourist map or "best of Vegas" list.

One example is North Las Vegas, a separate city just north of downtown Las Vegas, about a 10-minute drive from the Strip and about a 20-minute drive from Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). With nearly 300,000 residents, it's one of the fastest-growing cities in the state. Though it's largely residential and doesn't have many major tourist attractions, a few affordable and kid-friendly hidden gems are tucked into the area. These include the greenery and walking trails of Aliante Nature Discovery Park and Craig Ranch Regional Park, along with museums and even a new state park. For travelers willing to venture beyond the Strip, North Las Vegas offers a chance to discover a quieter side of Vegas and experience Southern Nevada a little more like a local.