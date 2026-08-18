Canada's Once-Thriving Mining Village Is Now A Picturesque Mountain Gateway Filled With Endless Outdoor Fun

If you were to drive through the Slocan Valley today, you would see gorgeous mountains hovering over a valley full of small, secluded, yet modern towns where you can get a good coffee and a meal before hiking thickly wooded trails. You'd never know that about 135 years ago, this valley was filled with prospectors seeking their fortunes without a cappuccino in sight. This region of mountainous beauty and outdoor adventures is now one of the BBC's 20 Best Places to Travel In 2026, and it's well worth seeing in person.

Its seclusion in the majestic West Kootenays is part of what keeps it so pristine. West Kootenay Regional Airport (YCG) in Castlegar is the closest airport with scheduled commercial service, while Kelowna International Airport (YLW) and Canadian Rockies International Airport (YXC) in Cranbrook offer other options for travelers willing to make a longer drive. Land approaches from any direction offer views of British Columbia's verdant forests and splendid mountain peaks along the way. Your route will likely put you within sight of the region's deep blue lakes and rivers, offering a preview of what you'll enjoy once you reach the Slocan Valley.

When you arrive, take a look around and imagine how it must have looked during its mining heyday, when the region was the focus of a silver boom so lucrative that it became known as "the Silvery Slocan." Remnants of this era still stand in scattered spots around the valley, which at one time had over 300 mines being worked by silver seekers from North America and overseas. Today, the area has largely recovered from the hectic fever of the silver boom and has turned into a calm, scenic respite from the crowds and smog of larger cities.