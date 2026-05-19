Canada's 10 Deepest Lakes Worth Visiting

Canada is a country of staggering scale. It's a wilderness of granite peaks, frozen tundra, and skies that ignite with color. On top of that, it's the most lake-filled country in the world. In fact, if we're only counting lakes that measure over 0.2 square miles each, Canada has 879,800 lakes total — more than four times as many as the next country on the list, Russia. But the official number of lakes can vary depending on how they're being defined. If you count the number of lakes of any size, that number jumps up to around 2 million — 14% of the planet's total. So, suffice it to say that there are quite a lot of them — and many of them are extremely deep.

But why does depth matter? Well, deep lakes are cold, clear, and largely untouched under the surface. They sustain ecosystems that shallower water simply can't support, harbor fish of extraordinary sizes, and, in some cases, inspire legends of creatures lurking below. But depth alone doesn't make a lake worth visiting. Some of Canada's deep lakes are too remote, featureless, or simply inaccessible. That's why we've researched deep Canadian lakes that deliver on world-class fishing, hot springs, northern lights, and volcanic peaks, as well as providing excellent facilities and an abundance of activities spread across some of the most dramatic wilderness on Earth.

We built this list by pulling figures from multiple authoritative sources, including the Canadian Encyclopedia, B.C. Lake Monitoring Network, NASA, and peer-reviewed scientific literature. The Great Lakes, shared with the United States, were excluded on the basis that their deepest points lie in American waters. We also excluded certain lakes that lacked infrastructure, scenery, or broader visitor appeal so as to only include lakes that are worth visiting as travel destinations.