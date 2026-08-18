Just 15 Minutes From Gettysburg Is A Small Pennsylvania Town With A Civil War-Era Inn That's Still In Business

Roughly 8 miles west of Gettysburg, known for its historic Civil War battlefield, lies another small community with a historical pedigree. Set along the old road that crosses South Mountain toward Chambersburg, most travelers might drive through Cashtown without realizing just how significant this otherwise quiet area once was. But Cashtown's location made it a strategic way station, placing it directly in the path of one of the most consequential campaigns in American history.

The community expanded around this busy thoroughfare, a route that carried wagons, commercial traffic, and travelers. The village was laid out in the early 1800s. Records of Franklin Township (which dates back to 1785 and is named after Benjamin Franklin) identify the earliest known reference to the name Cashtown in 1821. The name is often attributed to Peter Marck, an early tavern keeper said to have insisted customers pay in cash rather than barter for goods or services. Cashtown's first postmaster, Adam S.E. Duncan, was appointed in 1835, illustrating how Cashtown was evolving into a bona fide transportation and communications crossroads.

During the Civil War, Cashtown first witnessed Confederate activity in October 1862, but the village's pivotal moment came with the Gettysburg Campaign in June and July of 1863. As Robert E. Lee's Army of Northern Virginia poured into Pennsylvania, Cashtown became a concentration point. Lee ordered his scattered forces to assemble around the town after learning that the Union Army had crossed the Potomac and was moving north. Major General Henry Heth's division moved east on July 1, encountering Union cavalry and helping to ignite the Battle of Gettysburg.