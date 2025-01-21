Situated Between Boston And New York Is A 'Quintessential New England Town' On Massachusetts' Coast

If you're searching for a classic small-town New England atmosphere, stroll through the town's downtown district, Cohasset Village. Along Main Street, you'll encounter local gems like Anchor and Sail General Store, which features a gift shop and a cozy café serving sandwiches with locally sourced ingredients and coffee beverages. For more shopping, pop into Darilynn's Home Presence and browse through an array of jewelry, home decor, and locally crafted treasures.

When you need a bite, try Salty Days Fish Co. for delicious seafood entrees, sushi rolls, and small bites. If you want a romantic atmosphere with elegant main dishes, nestle into Bia Bistro. Try the orange-glazed Long Island duck and sip-worthy specialty cocktails. To indulge in a modern take on classic New England cuisine, head to the Red Lion Inn Tavern. For history buffs who would rather eat in Boston, order up some oysters and beer at one of America's oldest restaurants.

If you're staying in Cohasset, go ahead and book a room at the Red Lion Inn. Dating back to 1704, the historic hotel features cozy suites with fireplaces, a stunning rustic wood-paneled barn, and an intimate speakeasy-style lounge with live music on Thursday evenings. To explore more of Cohasset's historic beauty, you can visit the Paul Pratt Memorial Library. As the headquarters for the Cohasset Historical Society, the library features collections of artwork, artifacts, and photographs that highlight the town's vibrant past.