Situated Between Boston And New York Is A 'Quintessential New England Town' On Massachusetts' Coast
From secret coastal towns with charming shop-lined streets in Rhode Island to sleepy villages in Massachusetts boasting iconic fall foliage and historic charm, the space between Boston and New York is brimming with charming stops. Approximately 20 miles southeast of Boston is one such destination: the suburban seaside gem of Cohasset. According to real estate sales specialist Jeffrey Chubb's blog, Cohasset is a "quintessential New England town," equipped with unique shops and an intimate local community.
Sparkling with picturesque beaches, enchanting coastal views, and beautiful state parks offering miles of hiking trails and scenic adventures, you'll find plenty of outdoor delights to keep you satisfied in Cohasset. Meanwhile, the small village center is dotted with historic landmarks, boutiques, and scrumptious seafood eateries, creating the perfect atmosphere to bring all your small-town dreams to life. Whether you're desiring an easy day trip from Boston or longing for a weekend couple's trip in a beautiful East Coast beach town, mark Cohasset on your map for a quintessential New England experience.
Experience beach-filled beauty and outdoor adventures
One of Cohasset's main charms is its location. Resting peacefully along the magnificent Massachusetts coastline, the small seaside village is home to the beautiful Black Rock and Sandy beaches. While both offer breathtaking ocean views, they have different landscapes and atmospheres. Black Rock Beach's namesake rocky terrain is great for activities like tide-pooling and fishing. Meanwhile, the aptly named Sandy Beach is ideal for swimming and long strolls through dreamy white sand. To discover more pristine coastlines and some of Massachusetts' best views, head to the World's End park in the nearby Hingham.
If you're dreaming of a scenic, forest-lined hike, head to Wompatuck State Park, where you'll find over 40 miles of trails. For a beginner-level hike, try the Heart Health Loop, a 1-mile paved trail through gorgeous woodlands. To kick it up a notch, the 4.1-mile Mount Blue Spring Trail is an ideal moderate hike featuring gentle hills, peaceful ponds, and forest scenery. If you have a bike handy, you can ride the Whitney Spur Bikeway, a 5.2-mile out-and-back route winding through the forest.
Discover small town charm and historic beauty in Cohasset Village
If you're searching for a classic small-town New England atmosphere, stroll through the town's downtown district, Cohasset Village. Along Main Street, you'll encounter local gems like Anchor and Sail General Store, which features a gift shop and a cozy café serving sandwiches with locally sourced ingredients and coffee beverages. For more shopping, pop into Darilynn's Home Presence and browse through an array of jewelry, home decor, and locally crafted treasures.
When you need a bite, try Salty Days Fish Co. for delicious seafood entrees, sushi rolls, and small bites. If you want a romantic atmosphere with elegant main dishes, nestle into Bia Bistro. Try the orange-glazed Long Island duck and sip-worthy specialty cocktails. To indulge in a modern take on classic New England cuisine, head to the Red Lion Inn Tavern. For history buffs who would rather eat in Boston, order up some oysters and beer at one of America's oldest restaurants.
If you're staying in Cohasset, go ahead and book a room at the Red Lion Inn. Dating back to 1704, the historic hotel features cozy suites with fireplaces, a stunning rustic wood-paneled barn, and an intimate speakeasy-style lounge with live music on Thursday evenings. To explore more of Cohasset's historic beauty, you can visit the Paul Pratt Memorial Library. As the headquarters for the Cohasset Historical Society, the library features collections of artwork, artifacts, and photographs that highlight the town's vibrant past.