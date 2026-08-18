Across The Chesapeake Bay From Baltimore Is A State Park With Scenic Wetlands, Trails, And Lake Fishing
Visitors to Maryland often set their sights on Baltimore, known for its lively Inner Harbor, artsy vibes, and delicious seafood — particularly those fresh blue crabs. If you're an outdoor enthusiast, you'll also enjoy the wealth of natural attractions surrounding the city. About an hour east of Baltimore lies one of these nature getaways, featuring freshwater wetlands, tranquil trails, and excellent freshwater fishing. That place is the Tuckahoe State Park, located in the heart of Maryland's Eastern Shore.
This verdant area spans 3,929 acres around the banks of its namesake creek, which feeds into the 60-acre lake and the wetlands of this reserve. There are opportunities to paddle through these picturesque habitats or explore them on over 20 miles of trails crisscrossing the park. You'll likely spot a wide range of avian critters inhabiting this park, as it's designated an Important Bird Area by the National Audubon Society. While over 180 bird species have been spotted here, the woods come alive most during spring migration when songbirds such as the Louisiana waterthrush and summer tanager fill the air with their melodious calls.
This state park also packs in amenities such as a disc golf course, picnic areas, and campsites, alongside a free-to-enter 400-acre arboretum featuring scenic nature walks, flora, and trees. The Adkins Arboretum has exhibits, educational plaques, and frequent guided activities throughout the year so visitors can learn more about the Mid-Atlantic coastal plain ecosystem. If all this sounds like your idea of a peaceful getaway, pack a lunch and explore for a few hours, or spare a weekend and camp in this rustic reserve for a longer detox in Maryland's woods and wetlands.
Hiking and fishing a peaceful slice of the Eastern Shore
Land lovers can find multiple trails running through the reserve, some starting close to the entrance, others meandering deeper into the forests. According to AllTrails, one of the most popular is the Pee Wee Trail, a 3.7-mile out-and-back jaunt. Snaking through open meadows and shaded pine-and-holly forests, it's a good stroll for explorers with a penchant for a lush setting. For an even longer trek, combine this with the Tuckahoe Valley Loop for a 9.6-mile route that takes about three hours and features the same wooded scenery with points where the lake and wetlands also come into view.
Another notable trail is the 1.9-mile loop around the Adkins Arboretum. Featuring a diverse mix of habitats and easy terrain, it's a great choice for everyone from beginner hikers to families with small kids. "Lovely trail through woods in an area where agriculture rules. Good plant labeling. Watch for minor mud spots," writes one hiker on AllTrails. Note that many of the paths are multi-use and are popular for horseback riding (with a dedicated equestrian center nearby). When hitting the trails in summer, prepare for high temperatures and humidity, and plan for ways to avoid heat stroke while enjoying outdoor activities.
Bring your fishing rods, too, and catch a range of species like largemouth bass, bluegill, pickerel, and redbreast sunfish. Spring migration also brings in perch and shad in the flowing waters of the Tuckahoe Creek. An ADA-accessible fishing pier is located in the park, but you can also cast a line from your watercraft. Since gas motors aren't permitted on Tuckahoe Lake, fishing will be peaceful here, allowing you to catch your dinner while soaking in the views. Visitors aged 15 or over should bring their Maryland fishing license before casting a line.
Paddling and camping at Tuckahoe State Park
With a lake boasting calm waters and a winding creek along wooded marshlands, this state park is a haven for paddlers. You can bring your own boat, or rent canoes and kayaks ($15 per hour at the time of writing). There's a boat ramp on the lake, which allows access to cruise the coves and explore swaths of flooded timber and shrublands where animals such as muskrats, wood ducks, and bald eagles are often seen.
If you wish to stay for a few days, Tuckahoe State Park's campgrounds offer an unplugged overnight stay in a wooded setting. You can choose from 54 campsites (33 with electric hookups) suitable for tents or motorhomes, or reserve one of the seven cabins in these pristine landscapes. Amenities such as water, a bathhouse, and a woodshed stocked with firewood make for a comfortable stay whether you're here on your own or camping with your loved ones. If you're in the former category, make sure to do research on what you may need for a solo camping trip.
One happy visitor wrote on Google Maps, "This is our 'go-to' place for a weekend getaway with the RV. We've kayaked in the lake and streams, had picnics on the beach, hiked the trails. The campsites are large and well-maintained." To see more of the Old Line State's wilderness near Baltimore, you can also visit Hart-Miller Island State Park, a beautiful park with a sandy beach, camping, and bay views.