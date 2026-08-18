Across The Chesapeake Bay From Baltimore Is A State Park With Scenic Wetlands, Trails, And Lake Fishing

Visitors to Maryland often set their sights on Baltimore, known for its lively Inner Harbor, artsy vibes, and delicious seafood — particularly those fresh blue crabs. If you're an outdoor enthusiast, you'll also enjoy the wealth of natural attractions surrounding the city. About an hour east of Baltimore lies one of these nature getaways, featuring freshwater wetlands, tranquil trails, and excellent freshwater fishing. That place is the Tuckahoe State Park, located in the heart of Maryland's Eastern Shore.

This verdant area spans 3,929 acres around the banks of its namesake creek, which feeds into the 60-acre lake and the wetlands of this reserve. There are opportunities to paddle through these picturesque habitats or explore them on over 20 miles of trails crisscrossing the park. You'll likely spot a wide range of avian critters inhabiting this park, as it's designated an Important Bird Area by the National Audubon Society. While over 180 bird species have been spotted here, the woods come alive most during spring migration when songbirds such as the Louisiana waterthrush and summer tanager fill the air with their melodious calls.

This state park also packs in amenities such as a disc golf course, picnic areas, and campsites, alongside a free-to-enter 400-acre arboretum featuring scenic nature walks, flora, and trees. The Adkins Arboretum has exhibits, educational plaques, and frequent guided activities throughout the year so visitors can learn more about the Mid-Atlantic coastal plain ecosystem. If all this sounds like your idea of a peaceful getaway, pack a lunch and explore for a few hours, or spare a weekend and camp in this rustic reserve for a longer detox in Maryland's woods and wetlands.