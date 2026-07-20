Just Off Baltimore's Coast Is Maryland's Beautiful State Park With A Sandy Beach, Camping, And Bay Views

As with other secret spots in Baltimore that most tourists miss, Hart-Miller Island State Park is a welcome reprieve from the city's urban bustle. An excellent gateway to the state park is Rocky Point Park and Beach, about a 40-minute drive from downtown Baltimore. Here, you can launch a boat to make the nearly 2-mile journey over to the state park. Rocky Point also offers kayak rentals, but only strong paddlers should attempt the challenging crossing. "The route is across open water with strong currents, no shelter from wind, and heavy boat traffic," writes the Birder's Guide to Maryland and D.C.

Upon arrival at Hart-Miller Island State Park, you'll be treated to scenic bay views with Baltimore's city skyscrapers rising in the distance. Boats can dock on the island's western side, where the wide golden sand beach extends for 3,000 feet. Visitors can embark on active beach walks, relax on the sand, and swim in the bay. Anyone swimming should take proper precautions, as there is no lifeguard supervision. There are public facilities available, such as bathrooms and running water, in the main camping area from May to September.

As mentioned, the trails in the southern portion of the park are currently closed. When they reopen, visitors can rent bikes for free or hike to the tip of the island, which offers sweeping Chesapeake Bay panoramas. Hart-Miller Island State Park is also renowned for its bird populations, with over 300 species recorded here, per eBird. While summer is the most popular time to visit for boaters and beach-goers, birdwatchers will want to visit during spring and fall to see migratory birds, such as various species of sandpipers. "Sublime beauty and peaceful serenity awaits if you go during the off season," raved one past visitor on Google Maps, where the state park has a 4.8-star rating.