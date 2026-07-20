Just Off Baltimore's Coast Is Maryland's Beautiful State Park With A Sandy Beach, Camping, And Bay Views
Baltimore's prime position on the Chesapeake Bay has shaped its role as a vital port destination since the 17th century. While the city and its surrounding waterfront are largely developed, there are a few islands off the coast where you can still enjoy the region's natural beauty. Among these is Hart-Miller Island State Park, which covers over 1,000 acres in the Chesapeake Bay. In the 1970s, the state of Maryland acquired a trio of islands — Hart, Miller, and Pleasure Island. Hart and Miller Islands were later combined into one through a major land reclamation project.
Today, Hart-Miller Island State Park, which is only accessible by private boat or kayak, is a scenic wonderland for outdoor adventures. The west side of the island is flanked by over half a mile of sandy shoreline, where visitors can lounge on the beach and swim in the refreshing bay waters. The southern portion of the island, called the South Cell, has over 8 miles of dirt trails for hiking and biking – however, these trails remain closed to visitors, at the time of writing. For those seeking a more immersive experience, camping is permitted at three separate areas in the state park, including Pleasure Island, a small islet off the main island's southern coast. At these waterfront campsites, you'll have stunning views of Chesapeake Bay, especially at sunset.
Beaches and bay views at Hart-Miller Island State Park
As with other secret spots in Baltimore that most tourists miss, Hart-Miller Island State Park is a welcome reprieve from the city's urban bustle. An excellent gateway to the state park is Rocky Point Park and Beach, about a 40-minute drive from downtown Baltimore. Here, you can launch a boat to make the nearly 2-mile journey over to the state park. Rocky Point also offers kayak rentals, but only strong paddlers should attempt the challenging crossing. "The route is across open water with strong currents, no shelter from wind, and heavy boat traffic," writes the Birder's Guide to Maryland and D.C.
Upon arrival at Hart-Miller Island State Park, you'll be treated to scenic bay views with Baltimore's city skyscrapers rising in the distance. Boats can dock on the island's western side, where the wide golden sand beach extends for 3,000 feet. Visitors can embark on active beach walks, relax on the sand, and swim in the bay. Anyone swimming should take proper precautions, as there is no lifeguard supervision. There are public facilities available, such as bathrooms and running water, in the main camping area from May to September.
As mentioned, the trails in the southern portion of the park are currently closed. When they reopen, visitors can rent bikes for free or hike to the tip of the island, which offers sweeping Chesapeake Bay panoramas. Hart-Miller Island State Park is also renowned for its bird populations, with over 300 species recorded here, per eBird. While summer is the most popular time to visit for boaters and beach-goers, birdwatchers will want to visit during spring and fall to see migratory birds, such as various species of sandpipers. "Sublime beauty and peaceful serenity awaits if you go during the off season," raved one past visitor on Google Maps, where the state park has a 4.8-star rating.
Camping on Hart-Miller Island State Park
To experience an even quieter side of Hart-Miller Island State Park once the daytime crowds depart, consider camping overnight. There are a total of 22 campsites available between Hart-Miller Island and Pleasure Island, which you can reserve from May to September for $6 per night. The most centrally located camping area is near the island's main beach, which has six sites, bathrooms, and water available. Farther south are the 11 Hawk Cove sites – tucked away from the main beach, these sites may offer a quieter camping experience. For a truly remote and primitive getaway, you can also camp at one of the five sites on Pleasure Island. However, there are no bathrooms or water there.
Regardless of location, each campsite includes a picnic table and campfire grill for waterfront meals, as well as a lantern post. Avoid leaving food out, as raccoons and other wildlife are quick to scavenge. The campsites on Hart-Miller Island are west-facing, so campers can enjoy prime sunset views over the bay.
Once you've explored Hart-Miller Island State Park, you can discover more of Chesapeake Bay from the mainland. Back on shore, drive about 20 miles north from Rocky Point Park to Edgewood, a Chesapeake Bay community with quaint local eats and outdoor fun. To see more of the state's coastal gems, visit Maryland's best-kept secret islands that feel like a quaint paradise.