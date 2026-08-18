Everyone Thinks About Banff When Visiting Canada, But They Always Miss Out On This Little-Known National Park

The winter wonderland of Banff National Park and the stunning lakes of Jasper National Park are often the first to come to mind when planning a Canadian national parks expedition. For good reason, too — both parks are relatively easy to access and absolutely gorgeous. However, a lesser-known gem hidden in Canada's northern wilderness could give Banff and Jasper a run for their money in rugged beauty and abundant wildlife. Nestled deep in northern Yukon, past the Arctic Circle, lies the unspoiled, vast territory of Vuntut National Park.

Unlike Canada's more famous national parks, Vuntut National Park attained national park status only in 1995, more than a century after Banff. Its establishment marked a significant step in acknowledging the Vuntut Gwichin's longstanding connection to the region. Today, the park is cooperatively managed by Parks Canada, the Vuntut Gwitchin Government, and the North Yukon Renewable Resources Council.

Vuntut National Park is almost entirely undeveloped. No facilities or developed trails exist in the park — all that remains is unspoiled natural beauty as far as the eye can see. It's bordered by Ivvavik National Park to the north and Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to the west, with the three forming an extensive wilderness area. Visitors to the park can expect a completely remote, isolated setting — way off the beaten path, since fewer than 25 people make it here each year. Despite the lack of people, there's plenty of company in the form of the park's extensive wildlife.