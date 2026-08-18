This State Park In Charleston Is The 'Birthplace Of South Carolina' With Nature And Historical Trails
Charleston is a port city steeped in history, with reminders of its past visible on every street corner. First settled in 1670 and incorporated as a city in 1783, the Holy City is a place that has shaped the culture of America, from opening the country's first museum to pioneering the nation's first municipal college. However, while many visitors come to Charleston to explore its deep history, few realize that it is also the birthplace of South Carolina as a whole, and visitors can explore the exact site where it was founded: the Charles Towne Landing State Historic Site.
Located 5 miles west of historic downtown Charleston across the Ashley River, Charles Towne Landing sits quietly tucked in the Old Town neighborhood. For those looking to venture beyond the tourist-heavy downtown, the park offers a wealth of colonial history. It was at this marshy point on the western bank of the Ashley River where a ship of English settlers landed in April 1670. The settlers built a fortified area complete with earthworks and a palisade wall to guard themselves against the Spanish. Ten years after first setting foot on land, the colonial settlement moved to Oyster Point on the southern tip of the Charleston peninsula. Three centuries after those first landings, South Carolina opened the historic site to the public, featuring an interactive museum, a historical garden, trails, and even a small zoo.
Hike through history at Charles Towne Landing
There are 7 miles of trails that traverse the park's 664 acres. The Nature Trail begins near the original settlement and takes hikers to a scenic overlook of the park's marshland. The Animal Forest Trail winds through the 22-acre zoo that is home to animals that once roamed the region, from bison to otters and black bears. The History Trail takes visitors through the original settlement built in 1670. The settlement is a living history exhibit showing what life was like in the early years of the colony, featuring primitive structures and encampments. Where the trail meets the Ashley River lies The Adventure, a replica of a 17th-century trading ship, complete with functioning cannons. It's the only one of its kind in Charleston, a city unique for its European aesthetic blended with Southern charm.
At the intersection where the History and English Garden trails meet lies the Legare Waring House, built in 1840 and framed by a pathway lined with live oaks draped in Spanish moss known as the "Avenue of Oaks." Visitors can continue along the English Garden trail, which passes by an 80-acre English park-style garden filled with azaleas, camellias, and live oaks.
Explore the museum and more Charleston history
Other areas to explore within the park include the Charles Towne Landing museum, located in the Visitor Center and featuring a 12-room interactive experience that details the colony's first 10 years. Guided tours are available. Visitors can also view archaeology digs held in the spring and fall, and bike the trails (sans the Animal Forest). Bike rentals are available at $8 per person per hour or $20 per person for the day. Admission to Charles Towne Landing is $12 per adult and $7 per child. Kids 5 and under are admitted for free.
To explore more of South Carolina's history, consider heading south of Charleston to Yemassee, home to unique historical sites and southern cuisine. For visitors wanting to stay in Charleston, the Charleston Museum, the oldest in America, predating the American Revolution, is a must-visit for a deeper look at the city's past.