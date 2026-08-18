This State Park In Charleston Is The 'Birthplace Of South Carolina' With Nature And Historical Trails

Charleston is a port city steeped in history, with reminders of its past visible on every street corner. First settled in 1670 and incorporated as a city in 1783, the Holy City is a place that has shaped the culture of America, from opening the country's first museum to pioneering the nation's first municipal college. However, while many visitors come to Charleston to explore its deep history, few realize that it is also the birthplace of South Carolina as a whole, and visitors can explore the exact site where it was founded: the Charles Towne Landing State Historic Site.

Located 5 miles west of historic downtown Charleston across the Ashley River, Charles Towne Landing sits quietly tucked in the Old Town neighborhood. For those looking to venture beyond the tourist-heavy downtown, the park offers a wealth of colonial history. It was at this marshy point on the western bank of the Ashley River where a ship of English settlers landed in April 1670. The settlers built a fortified area complete with earthworks and a palisade wall to guard themselves against the Spanish. Ten years after first setting foot on land, the colonial settlement moved to Oyster Point on the southern tip of the Charleston peninsula. Three centuries after those first landings, South Carolina opened the historic site to the public, featuring an interactive museum, a historical garden, trails, and even a small zoo.