Between Sunderland And Hull Is A Quaint, Walkable Town In A National Park With Shops, Tasty Eats, And A Castle

Yorkshire is synonymous with many things: its eponymous puddings, the Brontë sisters and their enduring Gothic literature, moody moors and weather-beaten heathlands, and market towns built from honey-colored Yorkstone. In Helmsley, a small town that's partially tucked inside the North York Moors National Park, you can experience all of the above — minus the Brontës, of course, the last of whom, Charlotte, died more than 170 years ago.

Helmsley sits about halfway between the coastal city of Sunderland and Hull. It's a quintessential small Yorkshire town, with a welcoming and walkable high street, where you'll find independent shops selling confectionery, baked goods, books, crafts, or country-chic apparel. Helmsley is a past winner of "Best Market Town" at the (since discontinued) British Highstreet Awards. It also hosts an open-air market, held every Friday in the main square, and features cozy cottages and hotels named after local birds, such as The Pheasant and The Black Swan. Also a boon for Yorkshire-bound travelers, the locals have a reputation for being friendly and gregarious.

Wander Helmsley's narrow lanes and you'll soon find Helmsley Castle, a stone fortification that's been around since the mid-12th century. Folktales suggest that, come nightfall, the grounds are stalked by apparitions and ghosts. Additionally, the town provides access to trails weaving through the nearby moorlands and heathers, the very same landscapes that inspired the Brontës' most famous tales, "Wuthering Heights" and "Jane Eyre." Widely considered one of Britain's most beautiful national parks, North York Moors should be front and center of your Helmsley itinerary and is less than a 15-minute drive from town.