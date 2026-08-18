Between Sunderland And Hull Is A Quaint, Walkable Town In A National Park With Shops, Tasty Eats, And A Castle
Yorkshire is synonymous with many things: its eponymous puddings, the Brontë sisters and their enduring Gothic literature, moody moors and weather-beaten heathlands, and market towns built from honey-colored Yorkstone. In Helmsley, a small town that's partially tucked inside the North York Moors National Park, you can experience all of the above — minus the Brontës, of course, the last of whom, Charlotte, died more than 170 years ago.
Helmsley sits about halfway between the coastal city of Sunderland and Hull. It's a quintessential small Yorkshire town, with a welcoming and walkable high street, where you'll find independent shops selling confectionery, baked goods, books, crafts, or country-chic apparel. Helmsley is a past winner of "Best Market Town" at the (since discontinued) British Highstreet Awards. It also hosts an open-air market, held every Friday in the main square, and features cozy cottages and hotels named after local birds, such as The Pheasant and The Black Swan. Also a boon for Yorkshire-bound travelers, the locals have a reputation for being friendly and gregarious.
Wander Helmsley's narrow lanes and you'll soon find Helmsley Castle, a stone fortification that's been around since the mid-12th century. Folktales suggest that, come nightfall, the grounds are stalked by apparitions and ghosts. Additionally, the town provides access to trails weaving through the nearby moorlands and heathers, the very same landscapes that inspired the Brontës' most famous tales, "Wuthering Heights" and "Jane Eyre." Widely considered one of Britain's most beautiful national parks, North York Moors should be front and center of your Helmsley itinerary and is less than a 15-minute drive from town.
Exploring Helmsley Castle and the North York Moors
Helmsley Castle is a five-minute walk from the town center. It was built around the year 1120 by Walter Espec, one of King Henry I's "new men," who were placed in positions of power and authority across the nation. Constructed in a ringwork formation, rather than the motte-and-bailey style then popular in England, Helmsley Castle underwent many renovations as it changed hands over the subsequent centuries. What remains today is a ruin, albeit a prepossessing one. Displays dotted around the site detail the history of Helmsley Castle, and because of its vantage point, built overlooking the River Rye, you'll get excellent views across the Yorkshire countryside. Also walk the Helmsley Walled Garden, sitting just beneath the castle. It's home to orchards, greenhouses, sculptures, and blooming flowers in spring and summer.
Head into the moorlands to see why this inherently British landscape has captured the minds of writers and artists over the years. It's not just the purple and yellow heathers, battered by wind and rain, or the vaporous fog that often settles here. North Yorkshire Moors National Park also has forested gorges, babbling brooks, and starry night skies, benefitting from the lack of light pollution in this corner of England.
For a gentle introduction, walk the Helmsley Discovery Trail, just over a mile long. The loop takes you from the town, past the castle and the walled garden, and along the edge of the national park. From here you can then join the Cleveland Way, a 109-mile, horseshoe-shaped route through the moors and back along the coast. The 10-mile trail from Helmsley to Sutton Bank on the Cleveland Way is challenging but rewarding. It winds along the wooded Rye Valley and offers great views from the hilltops.
Shopping and eating in Helmsley
Visitors should set aside some time to explore Helmsley's shops and eateries. Housed within the town's stone buildings are cafes, bakeries, and restaurants, several with great ratings. Cocoa Tree Cafe, known for its coffee, cakes, and generous portions, according to its glowing Google reviews. Hunters of Helmsley, a deli and pantry, is the perfect spot to find Yorkshire-style pastries, fresh salads, local cheese and charcuterie, or take-home chutneys, jams, and marmalades. Try a Yorkshire pudding, a baked bread-like side served with roast dinners, at family-owned restaurant Coopers of Helmsley. The Sunday menu combines classic British fare — roast sirloin, sea bass fillet, and Sunday trimmings — with Mediterranean influences like risotto, burrata, and stuffed peppers.
The town's shops are also interesting. Helmsley Traditional Sweet Shop is a throwback to yesteryear, when sweets were stored in glass jars and served to customers in paper bags — a practice the sweet shop still observes today. Paperwig is another family-run and independent boutique with a carefully curated selection of books, paper and wood crafts for sale and events staged throughout the year. Helmsley's Friday market merits a visit — it's nearly as old as the castle, with evidence suggesting it started in the 13th century. Browse the stalls for culinary produce, pre-loved clothing, handicrafts, and other knickknacks.
Helmsley is 90 minutes by car from Hull, considered England's best place to visit in 2026, while Sunderland, an ex-mining town with gorgeous beaches, is also 90 minutes away. Nearby airports include Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA), the main transit hub for Yorkshire, and Newcastle International Airport (NCL), slightly north of Sunderland. You're less than 100 miles from Scotland here, too, which means that Helmsley could work as a stop on a northward road trip through the U.K.'s borderlands like Northumberland, England's northernmost county with scenic landscapes and castles.