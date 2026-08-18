Maine's Coastal Town Is A New England Gem With Bay Views, A Sandy Beach, And Fresh Seafood

When you cross over the bridge from Portland, Maine into Falmouth, the vibe leans back and the tax bracket goes up, as Falmouth is one of the wealthiest places in Maine. The polished setting comes with public-facing perks, including public beach access, a mix of restaurants serving seafood, and Casco Bay views over one of the largest recreational boat mooring hubs in New England. If history had played out a little differently, Falmouth would've been the largest city in Maine, covering all the way south through Cape Elizabeth. However, Portland separated from Falmouth in the 1786 and grew from there. Today, Falmouth is part of the greater Portland region, but still a distinguished district worthy of more than just a stop on Route 1. Getting there is an easy 11-mile drive from Portland International Jetport.

The coastal region of Falmouth includes Mackworth Island and Falmouth Foreside to the north. Inland, the town runs loosely along the Presumpscot River into North Falmouth, where the river's turnpike cuts through the center. While Falmouth stands as an icon of Maine coastal charm and heritage, it also has a few secrets — and a fairy village — waiting to be explored.