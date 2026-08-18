Maine's Coastal Town Is A New England Gem With Bay Views, A Sandy Beach, And Fresh Seafood
When you cross over the bridge from Portland, Maine into Falmouth, the vibe leans back and the tax bracket goes up, as Falmouth is one of the wealthiest places in Maine. The polished setting comes with public-facing perks, including public beach access, a mix of restaurants serving seafood, and Casco Bay views over one of the largest recreational boat mooring hubs in New England. If history had played out a little differently, Falmouth would've been the largest city in Maine, covering all the way south through Cape Elizabeth. However, Portland separated from Falmouth in the 1786 and grew from there. Today, Falmouth is part of the greater Portland region, but still a distinguished district worthy of more than just a stop on Route 1. Getting there is an easy 11-mile drive from Portland International Jetport.
The coastal region of Falmouth includes Mackworth Island and Falmouth Foreside to the north. Inland, the town runs loosely along the Presumpscot River into North Falmouth, where the river's turnpike cuts through the center. While Falmouth stands as an icon of Maine coastal charm and heritage, it also has a few secrets — and a fairy village — waiting to be explored.
Falmouth's coastline has yachts, nice beaches, and a fairy village
Two spots in Falmouth bring visitors close to the water. First, the town landing with a pier, beach, and the Portland Yacht Club nearby. This is located in the Falmouth Foreside neighborhood, right next to Cumberland – another underrated city sitting in Portland's shadow on Maine's scenic coast. Islands of varying sizes dot the coastline here, with boats sliding through the water coming into the large mooring area.
Further south on Route 1, a New England route along the coast that visits lovely quaint towns and unique attractions, the causeway leads to Mackworth Island State Park. A 1.5-mile trail circles the island, opening up more views of Casco Bay from each direction, peeking in and out through trees that line the path. Several stairways lead right down to rocky and sandy beach access points, with benches strategically placed for lingering water views. The trail also leads to the fairy village , a Maine tradition where tiny homes for fairies are built out of natural materials. Former Governor Percival C. Baxter once owned this island before donating it to the state, and his beloved dogs are laid to rest at the pet cemetery. That odd-looking structure on an island off the southeast corner? That's Fort Gorges, Maine's abandoned military fort that is now an open-air historic park accessible only by boat.
Enjoy amazing seafood while taking in scenic ocean views
All that walking around is sure to build up an appetite, and on the coast of Maine, that means finding a seafood meal. Restaurants line Route 1 through Falmouth, with options such as JP's Bistro or the Sicilian Table including chowders and seafood dishes mixed in with the menu items. To tie in water views with fresh seafood near the beach, head to Dockside Grill in Falmouth Foreside. The Sunday brunch brings in the crowds with an all-day menu for lunch and dinner throughout the week. From lobster rolls to fish tacos to a raw bar, some of Maine's top favorites fill the menu. One Google review notes, "Sunday brunch provides a nice selection of creative breakfast and lunch entrees all delicious."
Those hungry for more adventures after a hearty Maine meal should head to Presumpscot Falls. The trail from Walton Park is short but challenging enough to burn off some of those calories. The banks of the river are popular for fishing, kayaking, and boating. Those who'd prefer to spend some time learning more about the history of Falmouth should check out the Heritage Museum and Barn.