This Serene Midwestern Park Is A Scenic Lake Escape For Trails, Camping, Fishing, And Boating

While there's an undeniable vibrance to Illinois' famous lakeside city, there's so much more to discover in The Prairie State beyond Chicago. Why not retreat to a quiet, beautiful park where you can set up camp, paddle out to the middle of a gorgeous lake, and put a line in the water as you gaze at the trees all around you? That's what a trip to Siloam Springs State Park is all about, allowing you to take a break from the stresses of everyday life and settle into the serenity of nature.

Surrounded by wide swaths of farmland, Siloam Springs State Park is a densely wooded, 3,323-acre expanse that feels like an emerald respite from the outside world. The park once contained mineral-rich springs that were seen as a cure-all, according to Illinois State Parks. At the turn of the 20th century, people arrived in droves to seek cures from these waters at a healing resort. While such facilities are no longer standing, visitors will still experience the healing benefits of nature here.

You'll find this gem near the western border of the state, a little over an hour-and-a-half from Springfield by car. If you're flying into Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) — America's most connected airport — it's a five-hour drive, with scenic country views along the way. Alternatively, Springfield's Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport (SPI) offers direct flights from Chicago and other major cities all over the U.S. Entering the park is free.