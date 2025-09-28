Illinois' Little Grand Canyon Is A Natural Wonder With Breathtaking Views At The Bottom
While you might not expect Grand Canyon glory in the Prairie State, the Little Grand Canyon Trail delivers a taste of one of the nation's most impressive landmarks in Shawnee National Forest, Illinois. A 365-foot-deep canyon cuts into the expansive Mississippi River floodplain, hiding unique plant communities dating back 100,000 years at the bottom of weathered sandstone cliffs. The views of the Big Muddy River from the rim are breathtaking, but it's the 3-mile trail to the canyon floor that shows this natural wonder's seasonal waterfalls, carved rock formations, and thriving plant life.
Whittled away by the Big Muddy River, the canyon became a National Natural Landmark in its own right in 1980. As glaciers invaded Illinois over millennia ago, plants adapted to the cool climate. Today, these same plant species and their descendants can be found in the shady, damp ravines of the Little Grand Canyon. From mid- to late-spring, keep an eye out for Bishop's cap, a spindly plant decorated in fringed, white flowers that look like snowflakes with yellow suns in the middle. Also during this time of year, other dappled, light-loving wildflowers, like giant white trillium blooms and delicate rue anemones, carpet the canyon floor and woodland areas.
The Little Grand Canyon is located in the north of Shawnee National Forest, about 30 minutes outside Jonesboro, Illinois, and a two-hour drive from St. Louis and its art-filled "Second Downtown." Enter "Little Grand Canyon Parking Area" into Google Maps, and you'll find a gravel parking lot with no-frills pit toilets and a few picnic tables.
How to hike the Little Grand Canyon in Shawnee National Forest
The Little Grand Canyon is an example of a box canyon, which means it has walls that rise straight up and a flat bottom. Fortunately for hikers, the fourth canyon wall acts as a mouth of sorts, forming a natural entryway. The trail starts out as a leisurely stroll along a combination of gravel and asphalt path, but don't be fooled. Once the paved trail ends, the real adventure begins.
Next, you'll descend a series of steps painstakingly carved into the ravine walls by the Civilian Conservation Corps. This staircase follows the creek's natural path, becoming slippery and extremely difficult to navigate when the waterfalls are full. In addition, algae and moss grow on the rocks, so you need to watch your step. The trail falls somewhere between moderate and difficult, depending on your fitness level and the seasonal trail conditions. To make the hike a little easier, consider taking the loop counterclockwise. This direction allows you to descend the steepest slope instead of being forced to scramble up.
Once you reach the canyon floor, follow the path through the woods and keep an eye out for the area's rare plants. The views of the 100-foot-tall cliffs towering above are particularly impressive and easily rival what you see from the rim.
Things to know before hiking the Little Grand Canyon Trail
Like one of America's most visited parks outside of Chicago, or Starved Rock State Park's underappreciated neighbor full of canyons and waterfalls, the Shawnee National Forest's Little Grand Canyon is one of Illinois' natural wonders you can't miss. Although the waterfalls and wildflowers are beautiful in the springtime, the fall months bring golden leaves. Flash floods are possible in the canyon, so it's important that you check the weather report before hitting the trails.
Regardless of when you set out, wearing hiking shoes with proper tread is an absolute must, and some hikers recommend using trekking poles. The temperature drops the deeper you go into the canyon, making a layered approach to hiking apparel a good idea. You should factor in between three and three and a half hours to complete the loop, adding in extra time during the slippery spring months.
If the full loop is too adventurous, the gravel and asphalt path will give you an idea of what the canyon is like and showcase some of the best views from the Main Overlook. This section measures about 1 mile (one-way) and is a good choice for families with children or hikers who want to take it easy. Alternatively, check out the 0.25-mile Garden of the Gods Observation Trail. This easy path showcases layered rock formations and panoramic views over the treetops, making it one of the most popular trails in Shawnee National Forest.