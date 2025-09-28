Illinois' Little Grand Canyon Is A Natural Wonder With Breathtaking Views At The Bottom

While you might not expect Grand Canyon glory in the Prairie State, the Little Grand Canyon Trail delivers a taste of one of the nation's most impressive landmarks in Shawnee National Forest, Illinois. A 365-foot-deep canyon cuts into the expansive Mississippi River floodplain, hiding unique plant communities dating back 100,000 years at the bottom of weathered sandstone cliffs. The views of the Big Muddy River from the rim are breathtaking, but it's the 3-mile trail to the canyon floor that shows this natural wonder's seasonal waterfalls, carved rock formations, and thriving plant life.

Whittled away by the Big Muddy River, the canyon became a National Natural Landmark in its own right in 1980. As glaciers invaded Illinois over millennia ago, plants adapted to the cool climate. Today, these same plant species and their descendants can be found in the shady, damp ravines of the Little Grand Canyon. From mid- to late-spring, keep an eye out for Bishop's cap, a spindly plant decorated in fringed, white flowers that look like snowflakes with yellow suns in the middle. Also during this time of year, other dappled, light-loving wildflowers, like giant white trillium blooms and delicate rue anemones, carpet the canyon floor and woodland areas.

The Little Grand Canyon is located in the north of Shawnee National Forest, about 30 minutes outside Jonesboro, Illinois, and a two-hour drive from St. Louis and its art-filled "Second Downtown." Enter "Little Grand Canyon Parking Area" into Google Maps, and you'll find a gravel parking lot with no-frills pit toilets and a few picnic tables.