Halfway Between Boston And Hartford Is New England's State Forest With Lake Fun, A Beach, And Scenic Nature

You could say that Douglas State Forest is hidden in plain sight. At nearly 6,000 acres, this woodland takes up a good amount of real estate, and it stands at the junction of three states: Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. The drive takes only 70 minutes from Boston and 75 minutes from Hartford, Connecticut (though more if traffic is heavy). But psychologically, it doesn't feel close to anything familiar; you're far from Cape Cod, the Berkshires, and Harvard Yard — all the things Massachusetts is known for. The roads that lead to Douglas State Forest are small and obscure. The names of the nearest towns probably won't ring any bells.

Then there's the atmosphere of Douglas State Forest, which feels something like wilderness. These woods are thick and lightly developed; by area, the forest covers one-third of the town of Douglas, Massachusetts. You could walk for hours along these trails and only pass a handful of people, even in the busier seasons.

The notable exception is Wallum Lake, a long body of water that sprawls over 322 acres and straddles the Rhode Island border. A modest stretch of sand draws lots of beachgoers during the hottest months, thanks to cool waters and posted lifeguards. Like Myles Standish, another Massachusetts state forest with beach beauty, fishing and boating, this is a great place to escape Boston and immerse yourself in nature.