Canada's Secluded Island Escape Is A Pristine Park Filled With Wildlife, Rugged Hikes, And Beach Beauty

British Columbia has more than 700 national and provincial parks, which protect nearly 35 million acres of land in Canada's westernmost province. Vancouver Island, the province's largest island, is home to more than 150 of those parks. So, it can be hard to choose which one to visit. But one of them, Muqin-Brooks Peninsula Provincial Park, is a remote spot where you'll find deserted beaches, empty hiking trails, and more animals than people.

The Brooks Peninsula sits on the northwest coast of Vancouver Island, which is circled by the Vancouver Island Grand Loop, a more than 1,000-mile road trip that visits tourist-free forests and beaches. The peninsula is a 9-mile-long promontory, covered with old-growth forests, that protrudes into the Pacific Ocean. Both the Kyuquot/Checleset and Quatsino First Nation peoples used the isolated area as fishing and hunting grounds. Even Captain James Cook, the British naval captain who explored the world and was the first European to reach British Columbia, called it the "cape of storms."

So, it's not surprising that the peninsula remains largely untrodden. A recreation area was first established here in 1986. It increased in size and was reclassified as Brooks Peninsula Provincial Park in 1995. Then, in 2009, it was officially renamed Muqin-Brooks Peninsula Provincial Park to honor the culture and history of the original stewards of the land. The provincial park now spreads across 127,583 acres, which makes it the second-largest protected area on Vancouver Island.