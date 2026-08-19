Pennsylvania's Serene State Park Has A Horseshoe-Shaped Lake, Paddling, Fishing, And Forest Hikes
The Keystone State boasts an impressive 125 state parks that encompass over 300,000 acres of its land. These state parks are as diverse as Pennsylvania's landscape, covering mountains, lakes, rivers, forests, and much more. In the northeast corner of the state, a serene 1,035-acre state park is home to a unique horseshoe-shaped lake that attracts locals and tourists alike. Frances Slocum State Park welcomes visitors year-round from sunrise to sunset, with special events and programs hosted in every season.
As the centerpiece of the park, Frances Slocum Lake offers 165 acres of water recreation. Its unique shape creates a long stretch of water that makes the lake ideal for boating and paddling activities, with rentals available on the lakeshore for easy water access. Since it is a warm water fishery, the lake is a great spot for anglers to drop a line to catch local fish species year-round — you can even go ice fishing in the winter. While swimming is prohibited in the lake, the state park has a designated swimming pool in the summer months. The park's forested trails for hiking and mountain biking are rich with wildlife and lakeside views, even giving visitors a glimpse into the region's Native American history.
Located in Wyoming, Pennsylvania, Frances Slocum State Park is a great destination for those traveling through northeast Pennsylvania or wanting to escape the busy cities of Allentown, Newark, or even New York City. For out-of-state travelers looking to fly into the area, Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport is the closest option at less than half an hour away. There are plenty of lodging options in Wilkes-Barre or further north in Scranton. Visitors wanting to enjoy more time in the state park can stay overnight in its 100-site campground for tents and trailers from mid-April to Mid-October, with pets allowed in designated areas for those who brought their furry friends.
Enjoy water recreation on Frances Slocum Lake
Frances Slocum Lake's unique horseshoe shape is popular with visitors. "This state park is like a small slice of paradise," a Google user said. "The best part that I enjoy there is the large lake that stretches the entire park with its horseshoe shape. Shore fishing works but best results are from kayaks/boats. Would highly recommend to anyone looking for a nice time outside with plenty of options to enjoy yourself."
With courtesy docks, two boat launches, and two mooring areas, paddling is one of the most popular activities on the lake's calm waters. "I enjoyed taking my kayak out for the first time here. The waters were peaceful and the scenery beautiful. I will definitely be returning soon with my trusty captain my precious dog," a Google reviewer raved. Those without their own equipment can rent boats and gear from Susquehanna Canoe & Kayak Rentals – Frances Slocum, where the options include kayaks, canoes, paddleboards, row boats, and even pedal boats. The rental service also offers tours and family-friendly special events like an evening Glow Float followed by s'mores and hot dogs, a Kayaking 101 class for beginners, and a Fall Foliage Paddle followed by hot chocolate.
Fishing is a lucrative activity in Frances Slocum Lake's warm waters, whether from a boat, the banks, or the park's accessible fishing pier. Some of the most common species in the lake are trout, walleye, crappie, perch, bass, and catfish. "Frances Slocum is a great place to go fishing! Always catch something and my kids have a blast. Only place I know where the catfish bite during the day and taste amazing!!" a local angler shared on Google. Ice fishing is also permissible in the winter months, but anglers must take all necessary precautions, as ice thickness is not monitored by the park. More fishing can be found just half an hour away at Harveys Lake, Pennsylvania's largest natural lake by volume.
Hike through wildlife-rich forests in Frances Slocum State Park
Frances Slocum State Park has forested hiking trails with varying views and lengths. There are many field and pine trails that are under a mile for easy and leisurely hiking suitable for families and most visitors, like the Blue Bird, Buck, Hilltop Loop, Upper Deer, and Doe Trails. One of the most popular and iconic trails is the short but uphill 0.7-mile Frances Slocum Trail that leads to the park's namesake rock formation . It once served as a shelter for Frances Slocum, the daughter of a Quaker couple, after she was kidnapped by the Delaware tribe as a child. More forest hiking can be found 45 minutes away at Pinchot State Forest, Pennsylvania's underrated state forest with scenic hikes.
For spotting forest wildlife, the 1.5-mile Larch Tree Trail loop provides a longer and diverse hike. "Easy, pretty, heavily wooded loop. Great in the early morning — fog rising off the lake, uncrowded, and sunlight dappling through the tree branches," an AllTrails user shared. Maconaquah Trail, which bears the name Frances Slocum took after after marrying a Miami tribe chief and means "little bear," is a shady 2.7-mile loop popular among mountain bikers that offers glimpses into the region's history with remnants of stone walls and wildflowers. "Pretty ferns and little streams! 90% of the trail is under tree cover. Could see this being a fav later in the season when everything greens up again!" a hiker said.
With confirmed sightings of over 200 species logged on eBird, birdwatching and wildlife spotting is a fun activity on the lively trails of Frances Slocum State Park. "Bird watching here is also very good. I have seen golden eagles, bluebirds, hawks, cardinals, robin's, finches, Bluejays, as well as various ducks & geese. It is also abundant with deer," one reviewer said. Seasonal hunting of birds and wildlife is permitted on 700 acres of the park with proper licenses and in accordance with state regulations. Birdwatchers are highly encouraged to also visit Hawk Mountain Sanctuary just an hour and half south of the park, which is the world's first refuge for birds of prey in Pennsylvania.