Pennsylvania's Serene State Park Has A Horseshoe-Shaped Lake, Paddling, Fishing, And Forest Hikes

The Keystone State boasts an impressive 125 state parks that encompass over 300,000 acres of its land. These state parks are as diverse as Pennsylvania's landscape, covering mountains, lakes, rivers, forests, and much more. In the northeast corner of the state, a serene 1,035-acre state park is home to a unique horseshoe-shaped lake that attracts locals and tourists alike. Frances Slocum State Park welcomes visitors year-round from sunrise to sunset, with special events and programs hosted in every season.

As the centerpiece of the park, Frances Slocum Lake offers 165 acres of water recreation. Its unique shape creates a long stretch of water that makes the lake ideal for boating and paddling activities, with rentals available on the lakeshore for easy water access. Since it is a warm water fishery, the lake is a great spot for anglers to drop a line to catch local fish species year-round — you can even go ice fishing in the winter. While swimming is prohibited in the lake, the state park has a designated swimming pool in the summer months. The park's forested trails for hiking and mountain biking are rich with wildlife and lakeside views, even giving visitors a glimpse into the region's Native American history.

Located in Wyoming, Pennsylvania, Frances Slocum State Park is a great destination for those traveling through northeast Pennsylvania or wanting to escape the busy cities of Allentown, Newark, or even New York City. For out-of-state travelers looking to fly into the area, Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport is the closest option at less than half an hour away. There are plenty of lodging options in Wilkes-Barre or further north in Scranton. Visitors wanting to enjoy more time in the state park can stay overnight in its 100-site campground for tents and trailers from mid-April to Mid-October, with pets allowed in designated areas for those who brought their furry friends.