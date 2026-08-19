Missouri's Lesser-Known State Park Is A Swampeast Gem With Scenic Wetlands, A Boardwalk Trail, And Unique Wildlife

Between the sinkholes at Ha Ha Tonka and the massive boulders at Elephant Rock State Park, Missouri is home to numerous bucket list-worthy destinations. While the crowds flock to these popular sites, those seeking out hidden gems can take the road less traveled — you just might end up at Big Oak Tree State Park. Situated near the Missouri-Kansas border, this lesser-known day-use park is a lush haven, with oak and hickory forests thriving among the picturesque wetlands. One visitor best described the scenery: "The trees here are a brilliant reminder of what once was and what can again become if we take care of our beautiful forests."

Established in 1938, Big Oak Tree State Park preserves the original wilderness of "Swampeast Missouri" before much of the surrounding landscape was drained and cleared for farming. Covering 1,007 acres of old-growth bottomland hardwoods and giant champion trees, the state park was established after locals saw the threat of deforestation. Thanks to their efforts, visitors can still explore the swamp wetlands, woodlands, and rare plants native to this corner of Missouri.

With diverse habitats come diverse wildlife, and Big Oak Tree supports an abundance of creatures. In fact, this is where you'll find the one-of-a-kind prothonotary and cerulean warblers. You can spot them by following the state park's boardwalk trail that guides you safely above the wetlands and into the forests. Keep a sharp lookout for everything from familiar wildlife to some of the park's less commonly seen species. There are two other trails to check out at the state park, although those have natural surfaces. Big Oak Tree is located almost three hours from St. Louis, while Memphis, Tennessee, is a bit closer at 2.5 hours. You can drive from Evansville, Indiana, too, which will take a little over three hours.