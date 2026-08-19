Not Orlando, Not JFK: One Mountain West Airport Outshines The Rest For 2026's Best Domestic Flight Deals

Looking for cheap domestic flights this year? It turns out that neither Orlando nor JFK is the best U.S. airport for thrifty travelers. According to a new ranking by airfare-price tracker Going, the best airport for domestic flight deals in 2026 is Denver International Airport in the Mountain West region of the U.S. Unlike in previous years, where Going ranked airports based on the number of deals tracked, it introduced a new weighted system to generate its 2026 rankings.

Alongside the number of deals found at a given airport, Going now also considers the actual price of the deals and the amount of money saved compared to standard fares. This means exceptionally low prices are factored into the results rather than thought of as anomalies. It's also worth remembering that everything is relative. Since the end of last year, the cost of flying has risen across the board, with a 26.5% year-on-year increase reported by CNBC in June. Various factors have been at fault: skyrocketing oil prices, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, tighter airline capacity, and the collapse of Spirit Airlines in May, meaning there's one fewer budget carrier on many airport rosters, leaving travelers with fewer options.

Denver outshone all other airports this year in the domestic category, knocking the 2025 champion, Tampa, from its perch. Tampa has dropped to No. 8, though two other Florida airports, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, sit in third and fourth, respectively. JFK, known for its bargains on international flights, failed to land in the top 10 in the domestic table. New Orleans, in second place, had a larger number of domestic flight deals than Denver this year, but Denver's average round-trip deal of $219 was better than New Orleans' $228.