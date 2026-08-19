Not Orlando, Not JFK: One Mountain West Airport Outshines The Rest For 2026's Best Domestic Flight Deals
Looking for cheap domestic flights this year? It turns out that neither Orlando nor JFK is the best U.S. airport for thrifty travelers. According to a new ranking by airfare-price tracker Going, the best airport for domestic flight deals in 2026 is Denver International Airport in the Mountain West region of the U.S. Unlike in previous years, where Going ranked airports based on the number of deals tracked, it introduced a new weighted system to generate its 2026 rankings.
Alongside the number of deals found at a given airport, Going now also considers the actual price of the deals and the amount of money saved compared to standard fares. This means exceptionally low prices are factored into the results rather than thought of as anomalies. It's also worth remembering that everything is relative. Since the end of last year, the cost of flying has risen across the board, with a 26.5% year-on-year increase reported by CNBC in June. Various factors have been at fault: skyrocketing oil prices, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, tighter airline capacity, and the collapse of Spirit Airlines in May, meaning there's one fewer budget carrier on many airport rosters, leaving travelers with fewer options.
Denver outshone all other airports this year in the domestic category, knocking the 2025 champion, Tampa, from its perch. Tampa has dropped to No. 8, though two other Florida airports, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, sit in third and fourth, respectively. JFK, known for its bargains on international flights, failed to land in the top 10 in the domestic table. New Orleans, in second place, had a larger number of domestic flight deals than Denver this year, but Denver's average round-trip deal of $219 was better than New Orleans' $228.
The best deals from Denver
Going analyzed more than 45,000 flight routes from July 2025 to June 2026. Per a news release, Going flight expert Willis Orlando said that great domestic fare deals are born out of competition. In Denver, United and Southwest are waging a fare war with budget carrier Frontier, which has decreased prices and played into the hands of consumers.
At the time of writing, there are many deals from Denver that fall below the $219 round-trip average. You could get a return flight to Nashville for $177 (here are the unwritten rules you should know before visiting Music City) or a return to Chicago for $213. Washington, D.C., is $219, and San Jose (California) is a smidge cheaper at $217. St. Louis costs only $177 for a return flight, while Salt Lake City in Utah, a scenic state that was America's top choice for travelers in 2026, is a great deal at $157.
Going also advises travelers to bear other tips in mind when looking for a deal, such as booking flights during the Goldilocks window, one to three months in advance of domestic travel, and flying in the travel off-season. Another good hack is the Greek Islands Trick — which doesn't necessarily have anything to do with Greece or islands. The basic premise is to consider flying to a nearby airport, especially if flights to your destination are prohibitively expensive. If you wanted to travel to one of Greece's marquee islands in the Cyclades, direct flights in high season often cost a fortune. Flying to a nearby island and taking a boat or using another indirect route could slash the overall cost of travel. Though you may be restricted by airline routes at your point of embarkation, you can apply the same principle elsewhere.