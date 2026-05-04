Unwritten Rules You Should Know Before Visiting Nashville

Nashville was always popular with music lovers. It owes this fame to the beloved honky tonk district and world-famous music venues like The Ryman Auditorium and Grand Ole Opry. The city is also known for artsy destinations that Instagram seems to adore and celebrity-owned bars like Miranda Lambert's multi-level escape on Broadway. These fun attractions helped cement the city as a premier tourist destination. When the city also became the destination of choice for the bachelorette crowd, a new sector of travelers propelled it into bigger leagues, with visitor numbers reaching 17 million in 2025.

City officials have instituted new policies and infrastructure investments to help locals and the city adapt to the ever-increasing crowds. But those haven't always been successful. If you're planning a trip to the city, while having fun, you may notice things like inefficient public transportation and long restaurant lines. While they are a part of life in Nashville, these minor inconveniences shouldn't dampen your vacation. With just a little research, you can easily plan for any eventuality that could affect your trip.

We can't help with the long restaurant lines in the more popular eateries. But these unwritten rules should do their part to help make your Nashville escape a smoother experience — for you and the locals.