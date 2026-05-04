Unwritten Rules You Should Know Before Visiting Nashville
Nashville was always popular with music lovers. It owes this fame to the beloved honky tonk district and world-famous music venues like The Ryman Auditorium and Grand Ole Opry. The city is also known for artsy destinations that Instagram seems to adore and celebrity-owned bars like Miranda Lambert's multi-level escape on Broadway. These fun attractions helped cement the city as a premier tourist destination. When the city also became the destination of choice for the bachelorette crowd, a new sector of travelers propelled it into bigger leagues, with visitor numbers reaching 17 million in 2025.
City officials have instituted new policies and infrastructure investments to help locals and the city adapt to the ever-increasing crowds. But those haven't always been successful. If you're planning a trip to the city, while having fun, you may notice things like inefficient public transportation and long restaurant lines. While they are a part of life in Nashville, these minor inconveniences shouldn't dampen your vacation. With just a little research, you can easily plan for any eventuality that could affect your trip.
We can't help with the long restaurant lines in the more popular eateries. But these unwritten rules should do their part to help make your Nashville escape a smoother experience — for you and the locals.
Start with mild when ordering hot chicken
The recipe for Nashville's famous hot chicken makes it an adventure for taste buds used to milder foods. The spicy chicken is coated with a batter fired by cayenne pepper and hot sauce, then fried to crispy before being dunked into a dressing with added cayenne pepper for more heat. Even with all this fire, hot chicken continues to be popular with visitors. You just have to pass by the long lines at popular hot chicken joints, like Hattie B's, to see how sought after it is.
If you're trying hot chicken for the first time, it's a good idea to introduce your palate slowly. Our first tip is to stay away from eateries without varying spice levels as you won't have control over how spicy the chicken is. The logical extension is that you want to go to spots where you can dial down the level of heat. Pepperfire Hot Chicken, on Centennial Boulevard, serves a menu with levels ranging from "no refunds" (the highest heat level) to "training wheel" (the mildest level of heat.) There is also an option without heat. Other eateries with different levels of spiciness include Bolton's Spicy Chicken and Fish on Main Street, and the famous Prince's Hot Chicken on Nolensville Pike.
If you decide to take the risk and order hot chicken without tempering the spice level, you may find it manageable. In that case, kudos to you. If you do find your taste buds on fire, there are a few ways to get rid of the discomfort. First, take a break if you find your body getting overheated. If it's too late, drink some milk or plenty of water to cool down again.
Don't yell 'woo' at locals
If you've never heard of the "Woo Girls," it's because they're not a band, or anything close. The term refers to the hordes of women who travel to Nashville for celebrations like bachelorette parties and yell "woo" as they pass residents. It's such a phenomenon that in 2021, there was a news report of a student dressing up as a "Woo Girl" for her school's "Tacky Tourist Day" (via News Channel 5).
The screams of "Woo Girls" can be heard all over Nashville. Honky tonks are favorite places for them to get loud. But with the noise in the live music venues, a group of women shouting "woo" as the band plays their song request isn't much of a disruption. Another common place to encounter 'Woo Girls" is on the streets. It turns out they especially like yelling "woo" at residents from the safety of Nashville's popular party buses. This is where it gets problematic. Locals frequently complain about the annoying screams as they go about their everyday lives. And it's not a case of misery liking company — visitors aren't like that unhappy hag from the office who tries to make everybody as miserable as she is.
Locals know that the screams are an expression of the fun inherent in the party bus experience. However, when you constantly get yelled at while trying to do everyday chores, it gets frustrating fast. "They try to yell at locals and tourists, which is just annoying," explained Tyce Mallard, a Nashville local. "We're just trying to live our lives," they continued in a WKRN news report. If you're travelling to the city, save locals from the distress of constant yelling and ditch the "woo" for more appropriate expressions of fun.
Don't swarm celebrities like you're the paparazzi
There is no guarantee you'll spot a celebrity in Nashville. But since country music stars like Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, and Reese Witherspoon love hanging out in the city, the possibility exists. If you do, playing it cool is one of those unwritten Nashville rules you'll want to follow so you don't embarrass yourself. The city is not the place to play paparazzi. If you know you get celebrity-crazed every time you see a superstar, go to Hollywood. When in the city, celebrities like (and expect) their privacy to be respected as they go about their business. In fact, some of the biggest stars have praised the city for the privacy it gives them. Simply put, locals allow them to live their lives in peace.
Explaining why she prefers Nashville over Hollywood and its TMZ paparazzi culture, music superstar Miranda Lambert told the L.A. Times, "TMZ has tried to come to Nashville like three times, and we keep running them out. We're like, 'Nope, not here." And in a 2014 Times Magazine article praising the city, Taylor Swift explained: "In New York and L.A., there are photographers waiting on the street, and it seems like every errand I run is photographed and documented. You don't see as much evidence of me spending time in Nashville, because I'm not being photographed at the grocery store. I'm just able to wander around."
If you go to the city, remember to do as locals do and treat any celebrities you see as you would any other human being. Smile and nod, or give a quick compliment if you must. But stay away from stalker-like paparazzi behavior.
Don't depend on public transportation
With Nashville getting 17 million visitors in 2025 and being one of the best U.S. destinations to visit in 2026, you would expect it to have an efficient public transportation system to shuttle visitors between its many attractions. You would be wrong. In fact, if you're planning on using public transportation to get around on your next trip to the city, you may want to reconsider. With big population surges in recent years, city officials recognized the need for a more efficient transportation system and attempted to expand the rail system in a 2018 referendum. Those plans ultimately failed, leaving Nashville with its old, restrictive light rail network (only seven communities are served, and service is limited to mornings and afternoons).
There is a local bus service, but with unreliable schedules and big gaps in service, depending on it as a mode of transportation would be a mistake. In fact, only 2% of locals use public transportation. If you are visiting, getting around will come down to a car — either a rental or rides from a ride-share company like Uber or Lyft. The city is also unique in that it allows golf carts and other similar vehicles to drive around legally on its streets, but this is covered later.
Always bring cash to the Honky Tonks
The honky tonks on Lower Broadway are one of the main reasons most people go to Nashville. Visitors seeking the smooth sound of country music can find it from the live bands at famous honky tonks like Robert's Western World or Tootsie's Orchid Lounge. Those looking to enjoy other genres will want to head to the first floor of Acme Feed & Seed where its "funky tonk," means it plays an eclectic array of music genres live, seven days a week. Whichever you choose, you really can't beat the energy you get when live music meets dancing, strong drinks, and Southern food. Add the fact that there's no cover charge to enter the electric venues and it's no surprise they are as popular as they are.
Many visitors assume that no cover charge means a free night of entertainment. But the truth is, the tips they earn is the only dependable salary most of the talented bands playing the honky tonks get. Many bars don't pay the bands at all. The few who do, can pay as little as $50 to $100 per performer per 4 hour shift. That's around $12 to $25 per hour for only a few performers, or nothing at all for the majority.
This is why your cash tip is so necessary. When the bands send around the tip bucket, what you put inside is the only thing they'll get paid for their performance in a majority of the cases. Show your appreciation for the hardworking performers and bring cash to tip them. The usual tip is around $5-$10 per set hour or $1 to $5 per song.
Every song request in a Honky Tonk will cost you extra
If you're a real country music fan, you know that nothing beats watching your favorite artist strumming their guitar while singing soulful stories of lost love or first kisses in the back of pickup trucks. If you happen to visit a honky tonk with a particularly good band, asking them to perform a song from your favorite country star may be a close second. While it's universally agreed that the bands are tired of Free Bird requests, requesting anything else should be fine as long as you're prepared to shell out a lot more than the regular tips.
The unwritten price menu for song requests is easy to remember. For regular song requests, you can expect to pay around $20 per song. Once received the band will play them in order received, unless you want to skip the line and get your song played first. In that case, you'll pay an extra $20, so $40 to get your song played first when the band gets to requests. If you want to get your song played immediately, the price is $100. If you request a long song like Free Bird or Devil Went Down to Georgia, you can expect to pay around $100.
Don't bring kids to the honky tonks after 6pm
If you're traveling with kids, many of Nashville's attractions will welcome them with open arms. From Adventure Science Center and its special events, to the family-friendly Musician's Corner summer concerts in Centennial Park, kids will have all kinds of diversions to keep them entertained. Other places aren't as welcoming, and the honky tonks happen to fall into that category. If the adults in your family plan on getting in some honky tonk fun in the evenings, you'll have to either rethink your plans or arrange childcare.
Starting at 6 pm, the lively venues close their doors to the under-21 crowd in an effort to protect them from the alcohol-fueled action inside during nighttime. But all hope isn't lost. Most of the honky tonks start playing music at 10 am, and many also happen to allow kids inside during those hours. If you or the kids want some honky tonk action, hop in between 10 am and 6 pm when the wilder crowds haven't yet arrived. They'll welcome the kids, and you'll have as much fun — minus the crazy, drunken crowds. If you head to Acme Feed & Seed, the kids will have their own child-friendly menu!
Don't plan on getting anywhere soon during rush hour
Nashvillians will be the first to admit that their city is car-dependent. A majority of locals (around 80%) depend on cars to get around because even if they wanted to take public transportation, the city's inefficient system couldn't accommodate them. Coupled with the city's population explosion in recent years and streets that were never designed to accommodate so many people, traffic can get hellish during evening rush hours. If, like most visitors, you plan on seeing a music show in the evening, you'll have to schedule for traffic.
Evening rush hour coincides with the show times at many of Nashville's music venues. For example, in 2026, one of the top music attractions in Nashville, the Ryman Auditorium, has scheduled all its shows to start between 5:30 pm and 8 pm (except Opry at The Ryman: Opry 100). With Ryman and many of Nashville's popular venues being downtown, where traffic is the worst, it's easy to see how plans to see an evening show can get derailed without proper planning. Check with the front desk in your hotel for the approximate time it will take to get where you need to go if you're unsure of what kind of delays to expect.
Don't drive your rented scooter like it's a toy car
Golf carts are a popular part of the transportation landscape in Nashville. And their use isn't confined to the fun golf cart tours the city is known for. Thanks to local law allowing their usage on some streets, visitors can rent their own golf cart to get around the city. Once the golf cart you rent meets the legal code, you can drive it on certain streets with speed limits of 35 mph or less. The popular Lower Broadway area in downtown Nashville happens to be one of the areas where they can be driven, but other Nashville streets will accommodate them.
The problem is, some visitors (and locals) forget driving etiquette when in a golf cart, treating them like toys instead of real vehicles that can cause serious damage. With all the noise residents have to deal with from the party buses, it gets frustrating when they also have to look out for golf carts being driven dangerously through the streets. Locals also rant about things like inadequate lighting that can potentially cause accidents. If you plan on using a golf cart to get around, operate it as courteously and safely as possible.
Don't wear cowboy boots and western clothing unless you want to stick out
Nashville's popularity as a country music destination may be responsible for visitors thinking locals in Nashville dress like cowboys and cowgirls. On any given day, a walk through the busy downtown section will see visitors dressed in cowboy boots, hats, and other western attire. Being able to easily grab cowboy boots and more from stores in Downtown Nashville and other shopping neighborhoods around Nashville only make it easier for visitors to get their western outfits. The brightest costumes seem to be worn by bachelorette parties while singing karaoke or yelling "woo" on Lower Broadway.
You can imagine how scenes like this stick out as something out of a stage show for locals who wear regular clothing in their everyday lives. All this isn't to suggest that locals embarrass visitors who dress in jarring clothing. Some may find it amusing, but they all accept it as part and parcel of living in a touristy city known for country music. The point is, you can wear whatever makes you comfortable without fearing harassment. But if you're trying to not stick out like a sore thumb, do as the locals do and stay away from the costumey attire. Unless you're a real cowboy or cowgirl, then by all means, wear your hats and boots!