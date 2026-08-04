Not Florida, Not California — This Scenic Landlocked State Was Crowned America's No. 1 Choice Of 2026
Coastal living is overrated, or so say Americans. For the fourth consecutive year, Utah is the best state in the United States, according to the 2026 U.S. News Best States Ranking. Factors in this landlocked state's popularity listed include "high-growth tech startups, strong economic diversity, robust infrastructure, and an elite education system." Its impressive landscape of red rocks, lakes, and snow-capped mountains is another nice perk. This also was the year of the Midwest flex with South Dakota taking the No. 2 spot, and Minnesota, North Dakota, and Nebraska rounding out the top 5.
First begun in 2017, the U.S. News survey assesses how states measure up in eight key categories: education, healthcare, economy, opportunity, infrastructure, fiscal stability, the natural environment, and crime — with education, healthcare, and the economy weighted the highest. The study dove deep into each category, evaluating the states' outcomes of 71 metrics, such as pollution, the quality of roads and bridges, and affordability. While Utah didn't top any specific ranking, finishing 2nd for both its economy and fiscal stability, its overall score was enough to best its 49 competitors. More populous states had mixed results. Florida cracked the top tier, landing at No. 8 with high educational and economic results, while California took a drubbing at 35, finishing dead last for opportunity and 44th for fiscal stability.
Utah still has work to do. It scored a woefully low 48 for its natural environment in spite of its scenic beauty that can range from an enchanting river canyon trail to one of the West's best hot springs with tranquil views. The Beehive State struggles with high levels of ozone pollution, per the American Lung Association, with dust storms from the shrinking Great Salt Lake blowing into major hubs like Utah's capital, Salt Lake City, per KSL News.
Hike and sightsee in Utah
Utah's strengths are a boon for its residents and visitors, making it an attractive place to vacation, especially for outdoor enthusiasts. In terms of infrastructure, Salt Lake City International Airport has been named the best in the United States. Passengers appreciate the modern atmosphere, live holiday performances, 40-plus dining options, and even the sculptural installations. And travelers can feel confident in knowing they're not spending an arm and a leg on concessions since the airport has a strict anti-price gouging rule for food vendors.
While crowds may swell in the summer, it's not an overly populated or overwhelming destination, affording opportunities for all to get up close with the state's natural bounty. Utah's population is a mere 3.5 million people, a fraction of New York state's 20 million residents. That's good news if you're embarking on a scenic road trip to Utah's unforgettable Mighty 5 national parks — Arches, Zion, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, and Bryce Canyon. Plan ahead to book a permit to wade the magical Narrows at Zion, which attracted nearly 5 million last year, per National Park Service data. If you want to avoid large crowds, that number doesn't seem half bad compared to the 50 million annual visitors to New York's Times Square.
Should out-of-towners wish to visit Salt Lake City, they can enjoy educational outings, like touring the state capitol for free or visiting the highly-touted National History Museum of Utah for its massive dinosaur exhibits. They should plan the trip for next year when the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reopens its newly remodeled Salt Lake Temple to the public for a free open house from April 5 through Oct. 1, 2027. It will be only the second time the church has been open to the public or non-Mormons in its 134-year history, per an online press release. Book tickets starting September 1.