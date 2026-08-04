Not Florida, Not California — This Scenic Landlocked State Was Crowned America's No. 1 Choice Of 2026

Coastal living is overrated, or so say Americans. For the fourth consecutive year, Utah is the best state in the United States, according to the 2026 U.S. News Best States Ranking. Factors in this landlocked state's popularity listed include "high-growth tech startups, strong economic diversity, robust infrastructure, and an elite education system." Its impressive landscape of red rocks, lakes, and snow-capped mountains is another nice perk. This also was the year of the Midwest flex with South Dakota taking the No. 2 spot, and Minnesota, North Dakota, and Nebraska rounding out the top 5.

First begun in 2017, the U.S. News survey assesses how states measure up in eight key categories: education, healthcare, economy, opportunity, infrastructure, fiscal stability, the natural environment, and crime — with education, healthcare, and the economy weighted the highest. The study dove deep into each category, evaluating the states' outcomes of 71 metrics, such as pollution, the quality of roads and bridges, and affordability. While Utah didn't top any specific ranking, finishing 2nd for both its economy and fiscal stability, its overall score was enough to best its 49 competitors. More populous states had mixed results. Florida cracked the top tier, landing at No. 8 with high educational and economic results, while California took a drubbing at 35, finishing dead last for opportunity and 44th for fiscal stability.

Utah still has work to do. It scored a woefully low 48 for its natural environment in spite of its scenic beauty that can range from an enchanting river canyon trail to one of the West's best hot springs with tranquil views. The Beehive State struggles with high levels of ozone pollution, per the American Lung Association, with dust storms from the shrinking Great Salt Lake blowing into major hubs like Utah's capital, Salt Lake City, per KSL News.