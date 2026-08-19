A Spanish City With One Of The Lowest Costs Of Living Is Famous For Dramatic Cliffside Architecture And Cultural Flair

For those nursing a dream of making sangrias, tapas, and balmy weather a daily thing, moving to Spain is the fantasy. But upon closer inspection, that dream comes with a price tag — and we mean a hefty one. EuroNews reports that cities like Madrid, San Sebastián, and Palma de Mallorca top the rental price charts, amid a real estate market still straining under historically high housing costs.

The silver lining? A small city called Cuenca, nestled halfway between Madrid and Valencia. Idealista named it one of Spain's cheapest cities in 2026, with rent running about €8 per square meter as of January 2026 — a fraction of EuroNews' reporting of Madrid's roughly €19 per square meter price tags. Cuenca city's population of 54,000 is a far cry from the millions living in Madrid or Barcelona, so expect a slower job market, a tamer nightlife scene, and a gentler cadence to everyday life.

But there are trade-offs: Tucking into a meal around Cuenca, named 2023's "Spanish Capital of Gastronomy" by Foods and Wines from Spain (FWC), is estimated to cost 21% less than dining out in Barcelona. Exploring the city comes cheap; walking around the historic old town on foot is a free way to soak in its medieval streets and cliffside architecture. Even some museums and attractions are free, like the centrally located Museo de Arte Abstracto Español. Those that aren't, like the Cuenca Cathedral, generally don't cost more than $8. Between its affordability and cultural flair, Cuenca delivers the good life without the exorbitant price tags of bigger Spanish cities.