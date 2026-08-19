Atlanta's Vibrant Suburb Is A Sweet Southern Escape With A Historic Downtown And Global Cuisine
The historic city of Atlanta is one of the largest international hubs in the U.S. South. Over a million international visitors are drawn to this forested city each year for its iconic landmarks and rich history, contributing to a vibrant and sprawling global community. If the bustling crowds and countless cultural offerings feel too overwhelming for a getaway, consider heading about 14 miles northeast for a day trip to Chamblee, an Atlanta suburb with a more relaxed pace, a robust food scene, lively international community, and plenty of historic charm.
Chamblee, which was officially incorporated in 1908, began as a sleepy railroad town surrounded by dairy farms. That changed in 1917, when the rolling pastures were replaced with Camp Gordon, a military base that housed about 40,000 personnel and sparked rapid development in the town to support the influx of new residents. The camp closed after World War I, and by the 1980s, much of Chamblee's industrial base had downsized. However, growing numbers of immigrants and refugees began settling in and around the area, helping shape the multicultural community it is today.
Located in northern DeKalb County, Chamblee is home to just under 33,000 residents and has been described by the city as DeKalb County's fastest-growing city. It sits along the Buford Highway International Corridor, a 7-mile portion of the historic Buford Highway known as "the United Nations of Restaurants" for its abundance of international eateries. Reaching Chamblee is easy: Hop on a MARTA bus or Gold Line train, or, if you're traveling from farther away, fly into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), about 23 miles south of the city.
Chamblee's historic downtown and fun festivals
From its historic charm to its vibrant community spirit, it is easy to see why Chamblee is one of the best places to call home in Georgia. While the downtown district has undergone plenty of change, it still houses many older buildings, making a stroll around this area feel like you're stepping into another time. This is especially true of Antique Row, where over 350 antique dealers occupy more than 300,000 square feet, making it the largest collection of antique shops in the Southeast. From the eclectic midcentury collectibles that fill Antique Factory to the rare vintage porcelains found in Chamblee Antiques & Interiors, you can expect one-of-a-kind discoveries here. One of the district's longtime destinations is Broad Street Antique Mall, a 20,000-square-foot space that calls itself "Atlanta's favorite antique center since 1979." The multi-dealer marketplace features more than 200 showcases of vintage goods, collectibles, and furniture, making it a haven for antique lovers.
Chamblee's historic downtown also offers opportunities to experience the atmosphere of this diverse community, with annual events bringing residents and visitors together. Art lovers can visit in April for the two-day Chamblee Art Fest, a celebration of the city's artistic spirit with artisans selling anything from jewelry to paintings to clothing. Right in the center of the city is Atlanta Chinatown, which hosts Lunar New Year festivities in February with live music, traditional Chinese dances, and more. Throughout the year, the complex serves as a cultural hub for the area's Asian community, with specialty shops, a market, and restaurants serving Asian cuisine.
Chamblee's international food scene
The Buford Highway International Corridor runs through several cities known for global cuisine, making Chamblee a great gateway for exploring this area. Each October, thousands of visitors head downtown for A Taste of Chamblee, a beloved event showcasing international cuisine and family-friendly fun. You can try dishes from around the world at restaurants across Chamblee as well as neighboring cities like Brookhaven, a thriving Atlanta suburb with delicious cuisine. While the children burn off some energy in the Kids Zone, adults can enjoy a selection of wines and live music in the cozy Wine Down Tent, or catch an SEC or ACC game in the beer garden.
Although Taste of Chamblee brings plenty of foodies to the city, Chamblee is a hub for international dining throughout the year. Whether you have a taste for Japanese, Italian, or Latin American food, you'll find options in and around the city. One favorite restaurant among locals is Fudo, a Japanese place noted for its sushi and creative food presentation, served in a moody, modern dining room.
The city's go-to spot for pizza is Vintage Pizzeria, a Chamblee staple since 2005. Located on Antique Row, the restaurant has two dining areas: one is family-friendly and offers a kids' menu, while the other is for adults who want a more low-key dining experience. In the mood for Latin American cuisine? You'll find it and more in Plaza Fiesta, a 350,000 square-foot center filled with shops, bakeries, and food stalls. If your visit to Chamblee has you craving even more mouthwatering eats near Atlanta, visit the underrated neighborhood of Summerhill, a culinary hotspot full of Michelin-awarded talent.