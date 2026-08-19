Atlanta's Vibrant Suburb Is A Sweet Southern Escape With A Historic Downtown And Global Cuisine

The historic city of Atlanta is one of the largest international hubs in the U.S. South. Over a million international visitors are drawn to this forested city each year for its iconic landmarks and rich history, contributing to a vibrant and sprawling global community. If the bustling crowds and countless cultural offerings feel too overwhelming for a getaway, consider heading about 14 miles northeast for a day trip to Chamblee, an Atlanta suburb with a more relaxed pace, a robust food scene, lively international community, and plenty of historic charm.

Chamblee, which was officially incorporated in 1908, began as a sleepy railroad town surrounded by dairy farms. That changed in 1917, when the rolling pastures were replaced with Camp Gordon, a military base that housed about 40,000 personnel and sparked rapid development in the town to support the influx of new residents. The camp closed after World War I, and by the 1980s, much of Chamblee's industrial base had downsized. However, growing numbers of immigrants and refugees began settling in and around the area, helping shape the multicultural community it is today.

Located in northern DeKalb County, Chamblee is home to just under 33,000 residents and has been described by the city as DeKalb County's fastest-growing city. It sits along the Buford Highway International Corridor, a 7-mile portion of the historic Buford Highway known as "the United Nations of Restaurants" for its abundance of international eateries. Reaching Chamblee is easy: Hop on a MARTA bus or Gold Line train, or, if you're traveling from farther away, fly into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), about 23 miles south of the city.