These Are Georgia's Best Places To Call Home From The Atlanta Suburbs To The Savannah Coast

Georgia's landscapes are as diverse as its communities. The rolling mountains of North Georgia offer a taste of Appalachia, while the golden breezy coastlines along the Atlantic evoke the state's iconic book, "Gone With the Wind." The bustling heart of Atlanta is a national treasure, and the peaceful small towns with historic charm scattered throughout throw their own riffs on the idea of Southern tradition. These unique geographies create vibrant communities, each with a distinct personality and many of which are fantastic places to call home.

In addition to natural beauty, affordability is one of Georgia's strongest draws. The cost of living in Georgia is about 11% below the national average, according to Ramsey Solutions. Most places in the state offer a range of housing for families and young professionals to settle comfortably. Another major asset is the climate, especially Georgia's mild winters. Georgia rarely sees heavy snow or prolonged freezing temperatures and enjoys warm, humid summers. This means residents can enjoy outdoor activities year-round.

We've rounded up the best places to live in Georgia, based on personal experience as a Peach State resident and the latest livability data.