These Are Georgia's Best Places To Call Home From The Atlanta Suburbs To The Savannah Coast
Georgia's landscapes are as diverse as its communities. The rolling mountains of North Georgia offer a taste of Appalachia, while the golden breezy coastlines along the Atlantic evoke the state's iconic book, "Gone With the Wind." The bustling heart of Atlanta is a national treasure, and the peaceful small towns with historic charm scattered throughout throw their own riffs on the idea of Southern tradition. These unique geographies create vibrant communities, each with a distinct personality and many of which are fantastic places to call home.
In addition to natural beauty, affordability is one of Georgia's strongest draws. The cost of living in Georgia is about 11% below the national average, according to Ramsey Solutions. Most places in the state offer a range of housing for families and young professionals to settle comfortably. Another major asset is the climate, especially Georgia's mild winters. Georgia rarely sees heavy snow or prolonged freezing temperatures and enjoys warm, humid summers. This means residents can enjoy outdoor activities year-round.
We've rounded up the best places to live in Georgia, based on personal experience as a Peach State resident and the latest livability data.
Atlanta
Known as both the cultural mecca of the South and the "city in a forest," Atlanta is a vibrant, green metropolis with deep national memory. While honoring its legacy as the home of the Civil Rights movement, Atlanta today is seeing a major influx of investment and newcomers – recently earning the name "Hollywood of the South." It also boasts a massive network of parks and trails called the Beltline. With several major colleges and universities, including the Historically Black Colleges of Spelman and Morehouse, as well as the busiest airport in the world, Atlanta is a massive creative meeting ground. It's no wonder it's the home of major rap and hip hop artists, and the birthplace of trap music.
There's something for everyone. In addition to the creative arts and technology industries, Atlanta is also home to thriving nightlife and restaurant scenes. Many neighborhoods with distinct personalities offer a sense of connection to those who call Atlanta home, ranging from upscale elegance in Buckhead to downright funky Little Five Points. Atlanta is a city with a big heart, ready to welcome anyone with big dreams.
Alpharetta
Small town Southern charm sits just within reach of the big city. Alpharetta is one of the most popular suburbs of Atlanta, located roughly 30 miles north. How long it takes to get there is heavily dependent on traffic, which can get bad during rush hour. Yet, Alpharetta offers its very own bustling, walkable downtown district, filled with unique dining and shopping options. For example, the Avalon is a new 86-acre mixed-use community space that includes shops, dining, and residential spaces around a green center. In addition, Alpharetta offers folks a chance to step away from the hectic pace of the city and into its 750 acres of park space. For example, the Big Creek Greenway is a fantastic path for running, biking, or a stroll with family and friends.
Families with children will reap the benefits of living in a city with a high-performing school system. It's also home to the Ameris Amphitheater, which has hosted acts such as Willie Nelson, Alice Cooper, Phish, and Hootie & the Blowfish. Sometimes referred to as the "Technology City of the South," Alpharetta has attracted tech firms and start-ups, offering high-paying jobs for its residents.
Johns Creek
This relatively young municipality is quickly rising in population and reputation. Now the 10th largest city in Georgia, Johns Creek claimed the #1 best place to live in the U.S. in 2025-2026, according to US News and World Report. Its proximity to Atlanta (roughly 30 miles northeast) and the top-tier school system are part of what make this place so appealing. Also, it's worth noting that it scored #1 in the nation for low crime.
Residents have easy access to the outdoors, with Johns Creek offering over 400 acres of park space, including along the Chattahoochee River. For example, the Chattahoochee River Environmental Education Center and the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center offer outdoor education and leisure activities for all ages. Southern charm goes to work in Johns Creek, especially in welcoming folks from all over: a quarter of residents come from abroad — mainly hailing from India, China, and South Korea — adding to the area's dynamism and strong sense of community.
St. Simons Island
St. Simons is a nature and beach-lover's paradise, and the largest island among Georgia's gorgeous Golden Isles at 18 square miles. It was voted Best Beach Town in the South by Southern Living readers for good reason, melding miles of pristine coastline with rich history and traditional Southern cuisine with a coastal flair. There are dozens of restaurants, shops, and activities. However, St. Simons offers an overall slower pace of life, giving residents more time to spend on hobbies, community, and outdoors in the tranquility of the surrounding marshes and wetlands.
As a major coastal destination on the Atlantic, St. Simons also tends to attract a large number of tourists during high season. This can mean longer commutes, especially if you work in the mainland town of Brunswick, which is common, since there are limited job opportunities on the island. If you're willing to set those things aside, this is absolutely the place in Georgia for year-round access to outdoor activities and a laid-back, tight-knit community. It hasn't let its reputation as the best beach town spoil its down-to-earth attitude.
Blue Ridge
As the name suggests, this city offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The landscape, dotted with great peaks and hidden valleys, is unparalleled in Georgia. Folks interested in living their best outdoor life will feel right at home here, as there are endless activities around every corner. Get your feet wet and go kayaking, canoeing, or stand-up paddleboarding at the gorgeous mountain lakes in the area, such as Lake Blue Ridge. For those who love to hit the trails, there are multiple entry points to the famous 2,190-mile-long Appalachian Trail that runs through the city. Lakes, waterfalls, trout streams, and forests abound in this region.
In addition to the scenic beauty, many folks love the north Georgia region for its charming Appalachian heritage. There are tons of festivals every season, such as the Fire & Ice Chili Cookoff & Craft Beer Festival, Blue Ridge Blues and BBQ Festival, and the Blue Ridge Arts in the Parks Festival (organized by the very active local arts association). With so much community fun, it's no wonder many retirees also choose to make their homes here, while taking advantage of the lower cost of living and low property taxes.
Augusta
Augusta is a historic town in Eastern Georgia, with lots of family-friendly and highly affordable areas to make a new home. It's perfectly located within a two-hour drive of both the city life in Atlanta and the calming coastal breezes of Savannah. Known as Garden City, residents are proud to show off their blossoms each year, alongside many public gardens that showcase the best of horticulture, as well as sculptures and design. Augusta is also the home of the Masters Golf Tournament, for which huge crowds turn out to watch professional golfers and engage in all the attractions and amenities the area has to offer.
Augusta is one of the most affordable cities to live in Georgia. As Augusta University is one of the largest academic medical centers in the U.S., there are high employment opportunities in the health sector, as well as education, tech, and the military. Fort Gordon, an Army base in the city, is also a major employer.
Savannah
Savannah is an iconic city in Coastal Georgia for anyone who's looking for true Southern charm, without the hustle and bustle of a city of Atlanta's size. It offers a very walkable experience with cobblestone streets, 22 historic squares, and gorgeously preserved buildings amongst moss-covered oaks. Almost every street in this town is picture-perfect, adding tremendous value to anyone who decides to settle down here. It also serves as major inspo for the vibrant art scene, fueled by students who come to study at the renowned Savannah College of Art and Design. This town is filled with creative talent and has produced many notable artists — especially musicians — over the years.
Savannah is not significantly more affordable than, say, Atlanta. However, what it lacks in affordability it makes up for in charm, easy commutes, and direct access to the beach. A study, conducted in 2024 by LuvLink (via Savannah Now), found that Savannah was the kindest city in the U.S., noting "This Southern charm is deeply ingrained in the city's rich history and tight-knit community, where hospitality is not just a tradition but a way of life."
Athens
Get ready to commit yourself to being a lifetime Dawgs fan, as Athens is home to the University of Georgia's SEC football team, the Bulldogs. Game days transform downtown into a sea of red and black, with tailgating, live music, and street vendors creating a lively atmosphere. Sports are a uniting force here, gathering communities together to watch and cheer together.
In addition, Athens is home to a buzzing and historic live music scene that has produced acts with international recognition, including REM and the B-52s. The large student population and proximity to Atlanta's influential beats contribute to this thriving music scene, where alternative subgenres you won't find elsewhere tend to emerge.
The city also boasts more than 40 parks, two nature preserves, five swimming pools, and the Georgia Museum of Art. This includes the gorgeous 313-acre State Botanical Garden of Georgia and Bear Hollow Zoo, home to bears, otters, beavers, and more. Sandy Creek Park is also popular for its relaxing lakeside beaches. The University's presence contributes to a robust economy, with many employment opportunities in education, tech, and healthcare. In addition, the cost of housing is relatively low, offering great value for young professionals and families alike.
Warner Robins
The largest industrial complex in the state, the Robins Air Force Base, calls Warner Robins home and offers many stable employment opportunities to folks living in the area in the aerospace and defense industries. It has attracted related companies such as Boeing, Northrop Grumman, TRW Radio Systems, and SAIC to the area. The base's presence brings a strong sense of community, with frequent events, parades, and festivals that celebrate service members and their families. Many neighborhoods have close-knit ties, making it easy for newcomers to feel welcome in this all-American town.
Warner Robins is centrally located within easy driving distance from Atlanta and Savannah, and has its own airports: the Middle Georgia Regional Airport and Perry-Houston County Airport. One of the biggest draws is its affordability; it is ranked as one of the most affordable cities in the state. Pride in the military and honoring veterans certainly shapes the culture here, at one point earning fame for its unofficial motto EDIMGIAFAD, which stands for "Every Day in Middle Georgia is Armed Forces Appreciation Day," and can be seen proudly displayed all around town.
Decatur
Living in Decatur gives you the impression of living in a city within a city. Decatur combines the best of Atlanta's creative energy with a family-oriented community. The historic city hosts an annual book festival and an arts festival. During Decorate Decatur Halloween, families decorate their homes to compete in the Spooky Graveyard Contest and celebrate the season of haunting. The city's MLK, Jr. Service Project annually draws crews of volunteers of all ages to provide free house maintenance to Decatur senior citizens.
Several schools in the city of Decatur are highly ranked in the state. Although it's not very close to main highways, it is located near Emory, a major research university, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control — both major employers in the area. The Decatur Farmer's Market is known across the entire metro Atlanta area as one of the best places to find farm-fresh veggies. Decatur is also home to major cultural institutions, such as the DeKalb History Center Museum and the Fernbank Museum of Natural History. There's always something to do, often within walking distance, as this is one of the few highly walkable areas in the Atlanta metro area.
Chamblee
Enter a portal to the international side of Atlanta, where people from around the world feel right at home within vibrant communities. Chamblee is another Atlanta suburb with a unique take on what makes the South special. Anyone who loves to try new cuisines or wishes to find the comforts of home away from home will love living by the famous Buford Highway. It runs through Chamblee and is lined with an abundance of restaurants showcasing international and fusion flavors you won't find anywhere else in Georgia.
Plaza Fiesta is the most renowned establishment of this kind, a shopping center that's been converted into a massive Mexican-style market with more than 250 stalls. The space is a kaleidoscope of dazzling colors, filled with the aroma of freshly grilled elote and the sounds of mariachi bands. The popular site embodies what the Chamblee community is all about. Chamblee's international population has strong representation from Central and South America, as well as Southeast Asia.
Unfortunately, housing and the overall cost of living are not as affordable here as in other places in Georgia. That said, it's located within DeKalb County, which boasts a robust school system, and is only 14 miles from downtown Atlanta.
Peachtree City
Even if you aren't a golf fan, you'll likely find yourself owning a golf cart before long after moving to Peachtree City. That's because this city is built around an innovative and eco-conscious vision: more than 100 miles of multi-use paths weave through the community, connecting neighborhoods, schools, parks, and shopping centers. Instead of sitting in traffic, residents zip along these scenic trails by golf cart, bike, or on foot, reinforcing a lifestyle that's outdoorsy and walkable.
On a normal day, people will do their groceries and drive their kids to school in golf carts. This helps explain why golf carts outnumber cars in the city. Other cities are looking to this model as a possible way to lower emissions.
Peachtree City is served by the Fayette County School System, which is regularly ranked among the top school districts in Georgia. In addition to regular festivals and markets, the Frederick Brown, Jr. Amphitheater ("The Fred") stands out as a major cultural venue for concerts and outdoor performances. Whether you're looking for a peaceful place to raise a family or simply want to embrace a slower pace of life, Peachtree City provides a model for community living.
Macon
Known as the Festival Capital of Georgia, Macon is a small town with a big heart. It hosts over 20 annual festivals, including the Macon Film Festival, the Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration, the Tubman Museum Pan African Festival of Georgia, and more than one beer festival. There's always a reason to gather, celebrate, and engage with neighbors in Macon.
Civic engagement here is also being fueled by Macon Civic Commons, a project that brings together leaders, nonprofits, and residents to reimagine how public spaces and resources are shared. The project is helping drive major investments into the city's social and cultural infrastructure, creating an innovative place for civic engagement and building communities.
Affordability is another reason Macon stands out, with housing costs well below the national average and a lower overall cost of living than most major Georgia cities. Add in a booming restaurant scene — especially renowned for soul food — and Macon offers a lifestyle that blends Southern tradition, civic innovation, and accessibility.
Methodology
There's a reason Georgia "stays on the mind." After 10 years of calling Georgia home, it's hard for me to shake the lasting impression it left as a beautiful place to live. The list above was carefully curated through a mix of first-hand knowledge, my own experience in Georgia, and research. The main focus was on identifying cities that are well known across the state to long-time residents as stand-out places with some distinct defining features, and offering a diverse selection of places that each offers something a bit different, to give readers a sense of range and diversity.
I consulted lists of some of the best places to live that follow a more structured formula for evaluation, such as those published by U.S. News & World Report, Livability.com, and Southern Living. Factors like cost of living and access to good public school systems were therefore considered, but were only mentioned when it seemed like a truly defining feature of the community. The result is a collection that balances both data-driven insights and personal perspectives on the best of what Georgia has to offer.