This Artificial Lake In The Mountains Is A Secluded Nevada Gem For Fishing And Camping

Camping at Onion Valley Reservoir takes place at Onion Valley Campground, on the southwestern side of the reservoir. A stay at the site is almost as rustic as it gets, beginning with the fact that it is tent-only. A camper on Google reminds visitors that the area is remote and suggests stocking up on supplies before arriving, as well as packing a two-way radio in case of emergencies. The lake's faraway location is worth it, though, as it sits in full view of pinyon-juniper-strewn mountainsides and wildflower-filled meadows. It wouldn't be an overstatement to say that the surrounding scenery rivals that of the most breathtaking lakes in Nevada.

Purchase a Nevada fishing license beforehand, and then stick around the reservoir to enjoy its year-round fishing season. According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, Onion Valley Reservoir is well stocked with rainbow trout and tiger trout, with the average size coming in at a respectable 12 to 14 inches. In the past, fly fishermen have had luck with woolly buggers, leech patterns, and bead-head nymphs. Other successful catches have been made using large dries in the mornings or evenings and with small spinners and spoons from shore. Alternatively, you can boat onto the lake (at a no-wake speed) and cast with lures such as trolling flatfish, Kastmasters, and Rapalas.

If the roads are accessible, consider returning to the lake in winter when you can ice fish. Parts of the road to the lake are said to be rough, so it's recommended to have a four-wheel-drive vehicle with good tires and high clearance. If you're staying in the area and are craving more seclusion in nature, consider taking a road trip to Soldier Meadows Hot Springs in the Black Rock Desert. Getting back to civilization could also be great after disappearing for a while, and for that, you only have to drive a couple of hours to Winnemucca, a friendly city with cowboy culture and tasty cuisine.