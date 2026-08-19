Outside Seattle Is A Once-Thriving Resort That's Now A Scenic Park With Lake Fun, Trails, And Wetland Beauty

Resorts don't always last forever, closing their doors after welcoming generations of guests. But perhaps that's sometimes the best thing for the community, the environment, and future visitors. This seems to be the case for Pine Lake Park, a 19-acre public park that was French's LaPine Resort (aka Pine Lake Resort) from the 1910s to 1960s. According to the Seattle Vintage Facebook group, the resort was a popular lakeside getaway with cabins and a dance hall but was eventually sold to the local county, making way for what's become a beloved city park.

Part of what makes the spot so popular is the scenery. Pine Lake wins over many visitors with placid waterfront views. As you gaze out across the water, you can see local homes with private docks poking through tall pine trees that spread out across the shoreline. "So, so pretty and peaceful," one visitor described it in a Google Maps review. Pine Lake also sets the scene for fishing, paddling, swimming, and picturesque walks along the park's trails.

While the lake does a lot of the heavy lifting, it's not the only scenic aspect. The park's woodlands create a beautiful environment for walking among the towering trees and greenery. It also has pathways and benches along the lake shoreline, creating a picturesque juxtaposition of browns and greens with the sky-blue water. Then there's the wetland, a distinctly atmospheric part where timber boardwalks lead you across half-submerged foliage. It's here where lake and forest meet in a display of mossy branches, shallow ponds, ferns, and vines. And while it's not a big wetland to explore, it gives the park yet another scenic string to its bow. This lakeside beauty is located in the town of Sammamish, one of Washington's safest suburbs, only 20 miles from Seattle.