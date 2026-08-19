Outside Seattle Is A Once-Thriving Resort That's Now A Scenic Park With Lake Fun, Trails, And Wetland Beauty
Resorts don't always last forever, closing their doors after welcoming generations of guests. But perhaps that's sometimes the best thing for the community, the environment, and future visitors. This seems to be the case for Pine Lake Park, a 19-acre public park that was French's LaPine Resort (aka Pine Lake Resort) from the 1910s to 1960s. According to the Seattle Vintage Facebook group, the resort was a popular lakeside getaway with cabins and a dance hall but was eventually sold to the local county, making way for what's become a beloved city park.
Part of what makes the spot so popular is the scenery. Pine Lake wins over many visitors with placid waterfront views. As you gaze out across the water, you can see local homes with private docks poking through tall pine trees that spread out across the shoreline. "So, so pretty and peaceful," one visitor described it in a Google Maps review. Pine Lake also sets the scene for fishing, paddling, swimming, and picturesque walks along the park's trails.
While the lake does a lot of the heavy lifting, it's not the only scenic aspect. The park's woodlands create a beautiful environment for walking among the towering trees and greenery. It also has pathways and benches along the lake shoreline, creating a picturesque juxtaposition of browns and greens with the sky-blue water. Then there's the wetland, a distinctly atmospheric part where timber boardwalks lead you across half-submerged foliage. It's here where lake and forest meet in a display of mossy branches, shallow ponds, ferns, and vines. And while it's not a big wetland to explore, it gives the park yet another scenic string to its bow. This lakeside beauty is located in the town of Sammamish, one of Washington's safest suburbs, only 20 miles from Seattle.
Fun lake activities at Pine Lake Park
Many people visit the park to enjoy family-friendly activities on the water. Pine Lake feeds into larger Lake Sammamish via Pine Lake Creek. This could be partly why the park is such a renowned fishing spot and is stocked accordingly. Anglers often reel in rainbow trout, largemouth bass, yellow perch, and sunfish. Due to a seasonal fishing closure, you can only fish here between the end of April and October 31. Many people fish from the shoreline or the pier, while others launch self-propelled boats like kayaks — but motorized boats are prohibited. "Amazing fishing. Always nearly limit out on trout in the spring," one angler wrote in a Google review.
The ban on motorized boats helps preserve the lake's tranquility, which is why it's such a good spot for swimming and floats. There is a small beach, but most people swim off the large dock. Lifeguards monitor swimmers from late June to early September. This is also when you can borrow lifejackets for free to help anyone who isn't a confident swimmer enjoy paddling in the water. According to Swim Guide, 100% of water quality tests by the county have also passed since 2020, indicating low to zero concentrations of bacteria and algae for safe swimming.
People also enjoy a leisurely paddle on Pine Lake. The boat launches and dock make it easier to get on the water. You have around 86 acres of lake to explore as you paddle past private homes with grassy yards that meet the water. Keep an eye out for ducks enjoying their own float on the calm surface. Back on land, families can enjoy the park's playground tucked amongst trees, open and grassy sports fields, and picnic shelters overlooking the water.
Walking trails at Pine Lake Park
That aforementioned natural scenery can also be experienced by taking a short but picturesque walk through Pine Lake Park. The park's official trail is just over a half-mile long and takes you on a circular route from the lake, past the parking lot, and through woodland and wetland. It's an easy route that doesn't require much exertion. However, it's great for enjoying serene nature, including wild mushrooms, tall pine trees, lake views, and even wildflowers in spring. If you want to walk longer, you could also visit Beaver Lake Park, just a five-minute drive away by car, where there's a 1.1-mile loop with sweeping views of that lake. It's well maintained and, for anyone who's brought their four-legged friend along, also leads you to a dog park.
One of the best times to visit Pine Lake Park is during the Concerts in the Park, with free live music every Thursday evening during summer. Families spread out across the grass to listen while also enjoying food from local vendors, including ice cream, burgers, and Philly cheesesteaks.
Sammamish is Washington's lakeside utopia with trails, global eats, and local beer. You can drive to the park in about 25 minutes from downtown Seattle. A range of chain hotels can be found about 10 minutes away, near Lake Sammamish State Park. If you want to do more hiking, consider a stay in Issaquah; only 10 minutes from Pine Lake, it's considered the gateway to Seattle's Alps.