Washington's Safest Seattle Suburbs To Visit In 2026, According To Data
There's no denying Seattle has a lot going for it. Washington's most populous city is regularly ranked among the world's most livable cities, often placing higher than any other in the U.S. Its diverse food scene, coffee culture, and access to nature factor into those rankings. But while Seattle has plenty to offer travelers, one question remains: How safe is the Emerald City?
A 2023 Gallup poll placed Seattle among the top three perceived safest large U.S. cities (out of 16). More recent data from SafeWise suggests Washington residents report lower concern about both property and violent crime in 2026 compared with prior years. Still, property crime rates in Washington remain above the national average, while violent crime rates are slightly below. Safety, then, remains a key consideration for visitors — and some suburbs have stronger reputations than others.
To help you better plan your next Seattle city break, we looked at data-driven sources, including Niche and SafeWise, which incorporate FBI crime data and resident surveys. These helped us track down which places residents consistently feel safe and relaxed. For travelers, that means discovering appealing local atmospheres where you can stroll and soak up the sights and sounds of everyday life. While you may not want to limit yourself to these suburbs (they don't offer a complete view of Seattle), they can be a good option if you have safety as a top priority. Here are some of Seattle's safest suburbs to visit in 2026, in no particular order.
Medina
Medina is Washington's secret Seattle suburb and an oasis for billionaires, located about 30 minutes' drive from downtown. Set along Lake Washington, it makes the most of its waterfront setting with spots like the picturesque Medina Beach Park, which includes a small designated swimming area. According to Business Insider, Medina is one of the richest communities in America. You're surrounded by mansions, many of which exceed $4 million and have been home to some of the country's richest people, including Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.
The affluent suburb earns high marks on Niche, boasting an overall livability grade of A, a B+ for crime and safety, and an A+ for schools and families. As far as safety is concerned, Medina's crime rates are well below the national average for both violent and property crimes. Property crimes such as burglary and theft are the most commonly reported incidents, though still relatively infrequent.
Medina doesn't have any hotels, but you can find plenty of options in neighboring Bellevue, putting you right on the suburb's doorstep. While Bellevue is better known for being a world-class shopping mecca, Medina is more about parks and picnics. The dog-friendly Medina Park is ideal for outdoor recreation with its playground, bocce ball, and tennis courts. You can stroll around its tranquil ponds or set up under the picnic shelter for lunch. Any picnic paraphernalia can be bought from Kitchen & Market, about a 15-minute walk away. It sells gourmet meal kits, locally made produce, as well as snacks and sandwiches to go.
Clyde Hill
Clyde Hill is rated the best suburb to live in both Seattle and the state of Washington, according to Niche. The site gave it an overall livability grade of A+, including A+ ratings for families and schools, an A for nightlife, and a B+ for safety and crime. Its crime rates are well below national averages, contributing to its strong safety grade. Clyde Hill is also a highly rated retirement destination with a vibrant community, and Niche ranks it as the fourth-best place to retire in the state.
Adjacent to Medina, Clyde Hill shares a tranquil and exclusive residential environment. Views of Seattle's city skyline, Lake Washington, and distant mountains complement its leafy aesthetic and multimillion-dollar homes.
Amenities within Clyde Hill are limited, so most dining, shopping, and nightlife are found in nearby Bellevue. That said, the suburb stands out for outdoor recreation. Parks throughout the area offer tennis courts, picnic spots, and walking paths. During the warmer months, you can also swim in Lake Washington at Clyde Beach Park. Anyone who loves a good walk can stroll the Points Loop Trail, which covers almost 8 miles and connects multiple affluent suburbs in the area. Avid birders should head to Wetherill Nature Preserve, a sprawling lakeside wilderness with year-round birdwatching and walking trails. Here, you can spot kingfishers and eagles, springtime sparrows and chickadees, and even nesting robins.
Sammamish
Sammamish is frequently ranked among the safest cities in Washington by SafeWise. Recent data indicate declines in both property and violent crime rates over the past few years. Its sense of safety is also reflected on Niche, where it receives a B grade for crime and safety, an A+ for families, and an A+ for overall livability. Around 75% of residents surveyed by the outlet report having no safety concerns living here. This is likely one reason the site also considers it one of the top five places to raise a family in Washington.
Sammamish is known for its family-friendly vibes and lake views, hugging the entire eastern shoreline of Lake Sammamish. You can find certain spots to enjoy its lakeside setting, such as Sammamish Landing Park. Here you have 8 acres of waterfront parkland for picnicking, launching boats and kayaks, swimming, and fishing. You can also fish at Beaver Lake and Pine Lake, both of which also have lakeside parks with playgrounds, sports fields and courts, walking trails, and picnic shelters.
"Overall, my experience with Sammamish has been positive," one resident wrote on Niche. "I appreciate the natural beauty of the area, especially the parks, trails, and access to the lake, which create a peaceful and safe environment." Commercial activity is centered around Sammamish Highlands, where you'll find shops, restaurants, and local gathering spots like Pine Lake Ale House, known for its beer. Sammamish is also well connected to Seattle if you're driving, as it's only about 21 miles away. Public transport to downtown, meanwhile, requires two buses and takes roughly 80 minutes.
Mercer Island
Mercer Island sits about 7 miles from downtown Seattle, making it one of the closest suburbs on this list. Travel times are typically under 20 minutes by car or bus. The East Link light rail extension, slated to open in March 2026, is set to further improve connectivity, with a station on the island.
SafeWise ranks Mercer Island as one of the safer cities in Washington (6th place), with both property and violent crime rates below the national average. On Niche, it scores highly for livability and families, earning an A+ for overall livability, a B- for crime and safety, an A+ for families, and a B+ for nightlife. Almost 70% of surveyed residents have no safety concerns here, while over 90% feel comforted by the visibility and responsiveness of local law enforcement. According to residents on Niche, Mercer Island's strengths include its "tight-knit community" and "calm, supportive atmosphere."
One of the best ways to visit Mercer Island from downtown is by cycling the Mercer Island Loop over a floating bridge to a cozy historic tavern called Roanoke Inn. It's the oldest local business on the island, dating back to 1914. Grab a covered outdoor table in the picturesque garden and tuck into stacked burgers and sandwiches, beer, and cocktails. Outdoor recreation is a major draw. Luther Burbank Park offers lake access for swimming and boating, along with trails, art installations, and picnic areas. Hotels are limited, but vacation rentals are widely available on platforms like Airbnb.
Yarrow Point
Yarrow Point is a walkable Seattle suburb with lake views, friendly vibes, and trails, forming an almost perfect triangle of communities with Clyde Hill and Medina on the shores of Lake Washington. It has a unique position on the lake, almost entirely surrounded by water. It's also one of the smaller suburbs in the Seattle area, with under 500 homes and barely more than 1,100 residents. It's considered the most idyllic place to retire in Washington, according to Niche. The review site gives Yarrow Point top marks for safety (a perfect A+), with very low reported crime rates. It also scores highly for livability, though like neighboring suburbs, it has a high cost of living.
One of Yarrow Point's most popular spots is Road End Beach, which sits at the end of NE 47th Street and overlooks Lake Washington. Many residents and non-residents moor their boats temporarily at the docks, giving them access to fishing and boating on the lake. You can also enjoy a picnic under shady trees and swim in the lake from the shoreline. Visitors with young children may prefer Morningside Park, which has a playground with swings and climbing structures. You can also play tennis or basketball on a hybrid court surrounded by trees.
Methodology
To compile this list of the safest Seattle suburbs to visit in 2026, we primarily used Niche and SafeWise as our sources. Both of these use the most up-to-date FBI data to support their rankings of safe suburbs and cities. Niche also relies on survey responses and reviews of suburbs from actual residents, some of which we drew upon to clarify the overall community vibe and safety of those on our list. SafeWise, meanwhile, has its own proprietary data from its State of Safety research, which it uses to complement the FBI data.
We prioritized suburbs with at least a B- grade for crime and safety on Niche, as well as strong overall livability scores. We also considered SafeWise rankings where applicable, focusing on cities within the Seattle metro area. It's worth noting that many of these suburbs are not especially diverse. As a result, they may not feel equally welcoming to all visitors.