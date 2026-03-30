Washington's Safest Seattle Suburbs To Visit In 2026, According To Data

There's no denying Seattle has a lot going for it. Washington's most populous city is regularly ranked among the world's most livable cities, often placing higher than any other in the U.S. Its diverse food scene, coffee culture, and access to nature factor into those rankings. But while Seattle has plenty to offer travelers, one question remains: How safe is the Emerald City?

A 2023 Gallup poll placed Seattle among the top three perceived safest large U.S. cities (out of 16). More recent data from SafeWise suggests Washington residents report lower concern about both property and violent crime in 2026 compared with prior years. Still, property crime rates in Washington remain above the national average, while violent crime rates are slightly below. Safety, then, remains a key consideration for visitors — and some suburbs have stronger reputations than others.

To help you better plan your next Seattle city break, we looked at data-driven sources, including Niche and SafeWise, which incorporate FBI crime data and resident surveys. These helped us track down which places residents consistently feel safe and relaxed. For travelers, that means discovering appealing local atmospheres where you can stroll and soak up the sights and sounds of everyday life. While you may not want to limit yourself to these suburbs (they don't offer a complete view of Seattle), they can be a good option if you have safety as a top priority. Here are some of Seattle's safest suburbs to visit in 2026, in no particular order.