The Peaceful Experience Proving There's More To Gateway Arch National Park Than Its Boring Reputation

St. Louis effortlessly blends art, history, and modern-day fun. Perhaps the most famous of the city's offerings is the iconic arch at Gateway Arch National Park, which sits along the Mississippi River and towers over the city's skyline. Yet, this feat of engineering sometimes fails to command the respect or awe one would expect of the world's tallest arch — instead, many consider it boring and uninspired, with a petition to revoke its national park status scathingly claiming it "cheapens the National Park brand as a whole." Yikes. However, there might be a way to view the Gateway Arch through a more interesting lens: the Gateway Arch Riverboats, rated 4.2 on Google.

The Gateway Arch riverboat cruises add a crucial element that's missing from this city-based national park: nature. For most, the words "national park" evoke images of vast tracts of nature, such as canyons, mountains, lakes, and rivers. The Gateway Arch's views consist of ... buildings. Lots and lots of buildings. While there isn't anything "wrong" with the view, per se, it still doesn't really read as a "national park" in the traditional sense. Even the park's own website admits that "it is unusual for a national park to have no natural plant life."

The natural element of cruising down the Mississippi River enhances the Gateway Arch's overall experience, turning it into a more relaxed expedition of the city's skyline and history. Reviews on Google praise it as an alternative to the frenzied rush at the top in the standard viewing experience, and Outside Magazine adds that it lets visitors "tailor-make their visit with the perfect Mississippi River outing." As one Google reviewer puts it, "Seeing the Arch rise high above the river from a distance gives a completely different perspective compared to standing next to it."