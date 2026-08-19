The Peaceful Experience Proving There's More To Gateway Arch National Park Than Its Boring Reputation
St. Louis effortlessly blends art, history, and modern-day fun. Perhaps the most famous of the city's offerings is the iconic arch at Gateway Arch National Park, which sits along the Mississippi River and towers over the city's skyline. Yet, this feat of engineering sometimes fails to command the respect or awe one would expect of the world's tallest arch — instead, many consider it boring and uninspired, with a petition to revoke its national park status scathingly claiming it "cheapens the National Park brand as a whole." Yikes. However, there might be a way to view the Gateway Arch through a more interesting lens: the Gateway Arch Riverboats, rated 4.2 on Google.
The Gateway Arch riverboat cruises add a crucial element that's missing from this city-based national park: nature. For most, the words "national park" evoke images of vast tracts of nature, such as canyons, mountains, lakes, and rivers. The Gateway Arch's views consist of ... buildings. Lots and lots of buildings. While there isn't anything "wrong" with the view, per se, it still doesn't really read as a "national park" in the traditional sense. Even the park's own website admits that "it is unusual for a national park to have no natural plant life."
The natural element of cruising down the Mississippi River enhances the Gateway Arch's overall experience, turning it into a more relaxed expedition of the city's skyline and history. Reviews on Google praise it as an alternative to the frenzied rush at the top in the standard viewing experience, and Outside Magazine adds that it lets visitors "tailor-make their visit with the perfect Mississippi River outing." As one Google reviewer puts it, "Seeing the Arch rise high above the river from a distance gives a completely different perspective compared to standing next to it."
The Gateway Arch Riverboats experience
Visitors to the U.S.'s only national park situated entirely within a city come for the promised views of the cityscape from the apex of the Gateway Arch. At 630 feet, the arch towers above the city's tallest skyscrapers, allowing visitors to enjoy a bird's-eye look at St. Louis. While some visitors certainly appreciate it, many believe the standard tram ride to the top is overrated because it passes so quickly. The National Park Service (NPS) claims the average viewing time from the top deck is only about eight minutes, but the entire experience takes 45 to 60 minutes. Most of that time is spent waiting in security lines and for the tram ride to the top.
In contrast, the riverboat cruises offer a more relaxed way to view the Gateway Arch. While the views aren't nearly as incredible as the postcard-worthy mountain views of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park or the stunning Glacier National Park, the "Crown of the Continent," guests aboard the riverboat can admire the St. Louis skyline from the river, with the Gateway Arch rising above. Visitors climb aboard the Tom Sawyer, a 19th-century-style paddlewheel riverboat, and enjoy a slow trip along the Mississippi while the ship captain and an NPS park ranger narrate the history of the river and its impact on St. Louis' expansion. The standard ride is an hour long, while the brunch and evening cruises last two hours and (on the latter) include a live band. "[The] Gateway Arch Riverboats capture a piece of classic America — simple, steady, and timeless. It's the kind of experience that doesn't try to impress loudly, but stays with you quietly long after the ride is over," says one Google review.
Tips to make the most of your Gateway Arch riverboat cruise
The riverboat cruises are a fantastic way to see the Gateway Arch without battling the long tram lines, but first-time visitors can also purchase combination tickets to experience the tram ride to the top and the cruise at a discount. If you've been there, done that, and aren't keen to experience the tram ride again, book your cruise tickets (available from March to November) and head straight to the dock on St. Louis' scenic riverfront to climb aboard the Tom Sawyer. The river cruises are also wheelchair-accessible, unlike the tram ride.
If you've booked the brunch, dinner, or specialty cruise, we suggest arriving early to board at the front of the line — seating is first-come, first-served, and some reviews have complained that the music doesn't reach the ship's second floor and the speakers don't always work, so you'll want to secure seats on the first floor for the best experience. The Gateway Arch also organizes occasional themed cruises, like a blues-themed event featuring local artists.
Reviews of the evening cruise are mixed, with some praising the city's glittery skyline against the setting sun, while others claim the cityscape's nighttime facade isn't as pretty as expected, especially as it passes by industrial areas. However, most seem to enjoy the food across cruises, with guests praising the fine-dining setting, delicious meals, and wide selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Whether you choose the one-hour cruise or the longer ones, you'll be treated to a more relaxed look at the Gateway Arch, with none of the hustle and hurry of the tram ride. As one review on Google said, "It's a laid-back, scenic experience that rounds out the day perfectly."