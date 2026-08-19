Tucked Next To Stonehenge Is A Quaint English Town With Historic Charm And Scenic Walks

At Stonehenge, visitors can witness history and its unsolved secrets. Although the legendary monument appears to be hidden amid vast greenery, it's not entirely removed from civilization. Amesbury, which declares itself as the "home of Stonehenge," is only minutes away and is a place where the past and natural beauty meet. The town is nestled on the River Avon, and its lovely walks will make a quaint addition to your Stonehenge trip. According to the BBC, Amesbury is said to be the oldest settlement in the United Kingdom (for reference, it's believed to date back to before 8500 B.C.).

You can explore this Wiltshire destination's historic heritage via the Amesbury Town Centre Walk. The trek begins at the town's bus station near Salisbury Road and will lead you to Church Street. Along the way, you'll pass by age-old structures such as the Abbey Church of St Mary and St Melor, whose roots trace back to A.D. 979. One reviewer on Google notes the church is small but "steeped in history and worth a look." Visitors might also be interested in viewing the churchyard's graves, some dating back centuries.

Pop into Amesbury History Centre, located just down the road. It reopened in 2023 and does not charge an admission fee. "There is an exhibition area upstairs, which covers archaeology and ancient aurochs, to mediaeval times, to The Beatles," explains a review from Google. Plus, you can grab a cuppa from the tea room before continuing on your walk. From here, you can make your way to the High Street, home to The George Hotel, built in the 16th century.