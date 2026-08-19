Tucked Next To Stonehenge Is A Quaint English Town With Historic Charm And Scenic Walks
At Stonehenge, visitors can witness history and its unsolved secrets. Although the legendary monument appears to be hidden amid vast greenery, it's not entirely removed from civilization. Amesbury, which declares itself as the "home of Stonehenge," is only minutes away and is a place where the past and natural beauty meet. The town is nestled on the River Avon, and its lovely walks will make a quaint addition to your Stonehenge trip. According to the BBC, Amesbury is said to be the oldest settlement in the United Kingdom (for reference, it's believed to date back to before 8500 B.C.).
You can explore this Wiltshire destination's historic heritage via the Amesbury Town Centre Walk. The trek begins at the town's bus station near Salisbury Road and will lead you to Church Street. Along the way, you'll pass by age-old structures such as the Abbey Church of St Mary and St Melor, whose roots trace back to A.D. 979. One reviewer on Google notes the church is small but "steeped in history and worth a look." Visitors might also be interested in viewing the churchyard's graves, some dating back centuries.
Pop into Amesbury History Centre, located just down the road. It reopened in 2023 and does not charge an admission fee. "There is an exhibition area upstairs, which covers archaeology and ancient aurochs, to mediaeval times, to The Beatles," explains a review from Google. Plus, you can grab a cuppa from the tea room before continuing on your walk. From here, you can make your way to the High Street, home to The George Hotel, built in the 16th century.
Explore Amesbury's Lord's Walk
Following a stroll around Amesbury Town Centre, take a journey to Lord's Walk, a wooded area on the River Avon. This refuge offers lush greenery and waterfront views, with a reviewer on Google describing it as a "gorgeous, peaceful walk." Others say that due to its location near the A303, you can expect a lot of noise. Nevertheless, as another reviewer explained, "there is still plenty of wildlife despite the proximity to civilisation." This includes swans and other waterfowl (plus, dogs are welcome on Lord's Walk).
As of the summer of 2026, Lord's Walk is decorated with fairy doors, an added delight for all embarking on this outdoor adventure, but especially little ones. You can enter Lord's Walk from Countess Road (where you'll spot Kent House, originally built in the early 1600s). Loop around the grounds; there are benches and bridges along the way, and note that the terrain does include inclines. If you have a vehicle, consider parking at the Central Car Park, a few blocks away from Countess Road.
Did you know that you can walk from town to Stonehenge? Yes, this prehistoric landmark, one of many mysterious places around the globe that leave more questions than answers, is that close to Amesbury (around 2 miles from the edge of town). One option includes setting off from Countess Road (not far from the entrance of Lord's Walk). According to users on AllTrails, you'll pass through fields and meadows. However, keep in mind that you won't be able to enter Stonehenge, which is a paid attraction that requires reservations, though you will still be able to get an up-close look.
Plan your visit to Amesbury, England
If Stonehenge is on your bucket list, consider making Amesbury your base for experiencing this landmark. The town is a two-hour drive from London and is also accessible by train or bus. Berrys Coaches, for instance, offers a route that departs from Hammersmith Station. Passengers are dropped off (and picked up) at Amesbury Library. This is a convenient starting point for the Amesbury Town Centre Walk, so you can start exploring as soon as you step off the bus. Tickets for Berrys Coaches can be purchased online.
Given that you will be spending most of your time in Amesbury outdoors, consider visiting in the summer or fall, when the weather is warm, albeit a bit rainy. Take into account that the former is Stonehenge's peak season and note that the monument is especially busy during the annual summer solstice event in June. For lodging and meals, head to the High Street, where the town's historic charm truly comes alive.
Despite being hundreds of years old, The George Hotel still welcomes guests. "The decor is fresh and contemporary with good lighting making it cosy, without losing the character of the historic building," states a review on Google, where it features a 4.2 rating. Across the street is The New Inn, where you can enjoy a traditional English breakfast, Sunday roasts, and other classic British dishes. The pub was renovated in 2025, but dates back to the 1600s. However, if Amesbury and Stonehenge aren't enough to keep you busy, you can journey to other destinations like Salisbury, which features medieval villages and fairytale trails. There is also Avebury, a charming hidden village with its own neolithic monument.