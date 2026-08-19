Europe's Best City To Visit In 2026 Isn't Prague Or Rome

Prague, the "City of a Hundred Spires," and Rome, the "Eternal City," are frequently listed among Europe's top city breaks, but according to Travel+Leisure readers, Florence is the best city to visit in Europe in 2026. Indeed, the stunning Tuscan capital took the No. 1 spot in the publication's European city rankings for 2026, scoring 89.48 points in its annual World's Best Awards and placing No. 13 worldwide.

Florence's mass appeal is easy enough to understand. The city is stuffed with Renaissance masterpieces like Michelangelo's "David" at La Galleria dell'Accademia di Firenze and Botticelli's "Birth of Venus" at the Uffizi. There are endless restaurants and bars, tucked along streets that wind through the city's historic core of antique churches and street art that spans medieval to modern. The river and the Tuscan countryside beyond provide a picture-perfect frame of undulating hills punctuated by cypress trees and the occasional medieval tower.

Getting around Florence is undoubtedly part of its appeal. Visitors can easily explore its historic center on foot, while the T2 tram connects Florence Airport with Santa Maria Novella Station in about 20 minutes. Add to this dozens of well-rated hotels, an unusually high concentration of artisans and boutiques, and affordable aperitivo — the Italian pre-dinner ritual of drinks and small bites — and it's easy to understand why Florence is the No. 1 city to visit in Europe in 2026.