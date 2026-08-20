These Are The Jersey Shore's 10 Hands-Down Best Boardwalks For Ocean Views And Seaside Fun

New Jersey's coastline is dotted with iconic promenades that add to its status as one of the East Coast's most popular vacation destinations. New Jersey's approximately 50 boardwalks stretch along 130 miles of Atlantic coastline and feature everything from endless ocean vistas to sandy beaches, amusement rides and games, and classic boardwalk bites.

Some selections on this list are destinations on their own, while others are better suited for a leisurely stroll beside the ocean, followed by a meal at a seafood joint or a stop for classic boardwalk treats like saltwater taffy or fresh-squeezed lemonade. The length of each boardwalk also varies considerably, from compact promenades to miles of oceanfront attractions and businesses. In Atlantic City, for example, the boardwalk stretches for 4 miles past casinos and their historic steel pier, while Wildwood's boardwalk is packed with nostalgic attractions like carnival games and ice cream shops. Elsewhere, places like Ocean Grove offer a slower pace, with Victorian architecture and wide-open ocean views. Beyond the roller coasters and candy shops, the boardwalks on this list are closely tied to the towns and beaches that surround them.

To rank the Jersey Shore's 10 best boardwalks, we considered the elements that make these seaside destinations memorable, including the quality of the ocean views, variety of attractions, and the overall character of the beach and surrounding town. We also looked at boardwalk length, shopping, restaurants, iconic landmarks, and unique features that showcase the many personalities of the Jersey Shore.