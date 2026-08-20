These Are The Jersey Shore's 10 Hands-Down Best Boardwalks For Ocean Views And Seaside Fun
New Jersey's coastline is dotted with iconic promenades that add to its status as one of the East Coast's most popular vacation destinations. New Jersey's approximately 50 boardwalks stretch along 130 miles of Atlantic coastline and feature everything from endless ocean vistas to sandy beaches, amusement rides and games, and classic boardwalk bites.
Some selections on this list are destinations on their own, while others are better suited for a leisurely stroll beside the ocean, followed by a meal at a seafood joint or a stop for classic boardwalk treats like saltwater taffy or fresh-squeezed lemonade. The length of each boardwalk also varies considerably, from compact promenades to miles of oceanfront attractions and businesses. In Atlantic City, for example, the boardwalk stretches for 4 miles past casinos and their historic steel pier, while Wildwood's boardwalk is packed with nostalgic attractions like carnival games and ice cream shops. Elsewhere, places like Ocean Grove offer a slower pace, with Victorian architecture and wide-open ocean views. Beyond the roller coasters and candy shops, the boardwalks on this list are closely tied to the towns and beaches that surround them.
To rank the Jersey Shore's 10 best boardwalks, we considered the elements that make these seaside destinations memorable, including the quality of the ocean views, variety of attractions, and the overall character of the beach and surrounding town. We also looked at boardwalk length, shopping, restaurants, iconic landmarks, and unique features that showcase the many personalities of the Jersey Shore.
Ocean City
Stretching for 2.5 miles along the Atlantic between 23rd Street and St. James Place, Ocean City's boardwalk features wide ocean views and one of the Jersey Shore's most iconic family-friendly entertainment districts. The area is home to Playland's Castaway Cove, which features over 30 rides, including roller coasters, swings, and a speedway. Arcades, mini golf, souvenir shops, and boardwalk food add to the piers and promenade, with plenty of options for grabbing pizza, swirl cones, or saltwater taffy between rides. Just beyond the boardwalk, Ocean City offers eight miles of beach that helped it claim the title "The #1 family beach community in the country," according to Visit New Jersey.
Asbury Park
Stretching around one mile, Asbury Park's lively boardwalk on one of America's best beaches is an iconic fixture of the Jersey Shore. The promenade passes by the sea dragon-adorned Convention Hall and the Silverball Retro Arcade – which houses a large collection of playable vintage pinball machines. Another can't-miss stop is the Stone Pony, where Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band often performed in their "Glory Days." The beach offers sweeping Atlantic views, while the boardwalk itself is lined with restaurants — like Iron Whale – bars, shops, and more iconic music venues.
Point Pleasant Beach
Point Pleasant Beach's Jenkinson's Boardwalk stretches for about a mile along the Atlantic, with around 30 amusement rides, an adventure lookout, four arcades, two mini golf courses, and five gift shops. The Jenkinson's Aquarium is a standout, with exhibits featuring penguins, seals, and sharks — visitors can even partake in activities like yoga alongside marine life. The boardwalk is lined with casual restaurants, ice cream shops, and traditional seaside treats — including the iconic Martell's Tiki Bar. Just beyond the attractions, Point Pleasant Beach is a popular shore town with a bathhouse-lined beach, foodie scene, and lively summer atmosphere.
Atlantic City
Atlantic City's boardwalk is the world's longest and oldest, stretching roughly four miles along the Atlantic. The oceanfront promenade is lined with massive casinos, hotels, restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues, while Steel Pier adds classic amusement-park fun with over 20 rides, games, and magnificent views over the water. The boardwalk itself dates back to 1870 and remains one of the city's defining landmarks — connecting visitors to attractions such as the Absecon Lighthouse and the historic venue Boardwalk Hall. Check out some of the iconic casinos while you're in town — some of the most popular are the Borgata and the Tropicana.
Seaside Heights
Seaside Heights packs classic Jersey Shore entertainment into a boardwalk that extends around a mile along the Atlantic. The centerpiece is Casino Pier, an amusement park extending over the beach with over 30 rides, including roller coasters, spinning rides, and family attractions like the towering Hydrus and Sky Ride. Breakwater Beach Waterpark at Casino Pier features 10 waterslides and pools just steps from the ocean, while arcades, mini golf, shops, and restaurants add to the lively tapestry. Seaside Heights is also one of the Shore's most recognizable party towns — thanks to the popular MTV reality show "Jersey Shore."
Wildwood
Wildwood's boardwalk is one of the Jersey Shore's largest and most attraction-packed, stretching for nearly 2.5 miles along the Atlantic and featuring a lively amusement pier. Morey's Pier anchors the action with over 50 rides, including roller coasters, spinning attractions, and family-friendly options, while Raging Waters Water Park and Ocean Oasis Waterpark & Beach Club add water slides, pools, and oceanfront loungers for visitors looking to cool off. Beyond amusement, the boardwalk is packed with things to do. One of the most popular arcades is Ed's Funcade, and visitors should be sure to try their hand at one of more than 10 mini golf courses.
Long Branch
Long Branch is a friendly beach city with artsy fun and an oceanfront boardwalk that stretches for roughly two miles along the Atlantic and features a waterfront centered around Pier Village. The boardwalk underwent reinvention following Hurricane Sandy in 2012, and officially reopened in 2016 with an array of restaurants, boutique shops, and beachfront gathering spaces. Pier Village adds a mix of dining, shopping, and entertainment directly along the water, while the wide beach provides plenty of room for swimming and sunbathing. Don't miss popular establishments like the upscale French restaurant, Avenue Long Branch.
Ocean Grove
Ocean Grove's boardwalk stretches for about 2.5 miles and connects to the Asbury Park and Bradley Beach promenades. The boarded path features a white sandy beach to the east with unobstructed views of the Atlantic. The wooden promenade is free of commercial attractions, allowing for a more peaceful setting. Its greatest appeal comes from the historic town of Ocean Grove surrounding it, which features an array of Victorian homes, independently owned shops, and old-fashioned restaurants teeming with seaside charm. The nearby Great Auditorium – a massive wooden structure dating to the 19th century – is one of the town's most recognizable landmarks.
Avon-by-the-Sea
Avon-by-the-Sea has a roughly half-mile-long boardwalk that offers uninterrupted ocean views without the crowds of larger Jersey Shore destinations. The surrounding town adds to the experience with a small collection of restaurants, cafés, and local shops. One of the most iconic places for a bite to eat in town is The Columns, which is a lively joint in a Victorian beach house featuring a bar, restaurant, and live music. Come for the upbeat atmosphere and stay for the menu, which features dishes ranging from grilled shrimp and burrata to Maine lobster and crab cakes.
Spring Lake
Spring Lake's boardwalk offers one of the most peaceful oceanfront experiences on the Jersey Shore, stretching nearly two miles along a wide, sandy beach. Just inland, downtown Spring Lake is a beach town full of shops, food, and historic charm. The namesake lake adds another scenic spot near the shore where visitors can stroll, paddle, and lounge. Stop by Marigold Cafe & Market's sunny storefront for brunch and try dishes like duck confit hash or a croque monsieur.