Connecticut's Tranquil Hartford Suburb Is A Riverside Gem With Tasty Restaurants And Scenic Parks

For both outdoor fiends and history buffs, New England is always a great destination to spend time in. Even foodies will find enjoyment while savoring the region's lobster rolls and clam chowder. Connecticut in particular is teeming with all kinds of excitement, from its picturesque towns steeped in Colonial history to its idyllic woodlands for hikes and camping. For travelers who have sampled the delights of Hartford — Connecticut's bustling capital — and are looking for super tasty bites and quiet, scenic parks, why not hop across the river to explore East Hartford? This suburban town will let you enjoy a more serene and slow-paced kind of adventure.

With settlement roots dating back to at least the Revolutionary War era, history buffs can spend the day strolling through East Hartford's historic Main Street. Patches of grassy lawns dotted with leafy trees line the sidewalks, creating a peaceful backdrop for slow-paced wanderings. Even on Main Street, there are few crowds and minimal road traffic, only adding to the serene vibe. Sightseers can also snap photos in front of the Huguenot House – a red clapboard building with a stone chimney that dates back to the 18th century.

Meanwhile, East Hartford's position right along the bend of the Connecticut River means picturesque waterfront views are all around. Lovers of the outdoors craving the tranquil embrace of nature will find an abundance of public parks to enjoy the fresh air and river scenery there. Head to Great River Park for a relaxing picnic by the riverfront, or trek along the South Meadows River Trail, where dirt tracks weave through shady woodlands with glimpses of the water through the trees. Plenty of park playgrounds also means families with young children can spend quality time together in the outdoors. After the day's adventures, the plethora of high-quality local restaurants around East Hartford beckons travelers to refuel with a tasty meal.