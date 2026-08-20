Just Outside Seattle Is Washington's Family-Friendly Park With Scenic Trails, Unique Amenities, And A Garden

The leafy city of Seattle has no shortage of green spaces to enjoy the outdoors. For those who've already taken in Kerry Park's panoramic views, strolled Seward Park's Lake Washington banks, or visited Discovery Park's charming West Point Lighthouse, it's high time to venture further afield. Family-friendly Marymoor Park just outside of Seattle boasts a network of scenic trails, a community garden, and unique amenities that make it worth a day trip.

Nestled on the northern edge of Lake Sammamish in the city of Redmond, lush Marymoor Park is a popular community green space with riverside trails, several playgrounds, numerous manicured sports fields, and more. Pooches can run wild in the 40-acre off-leash dog park, which locals have affectionately nicknamed "Doggy Disneyland," while keen birders can catch colorful glimpses of some of the more than 200 bird species that have been recorded in the park. Marymoor Park is also home to Clise Mansion, a grand, turn-of-the-century estate built by the wealthy Clise family that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Clises also endowed the park with a picturesque Dutch windmill.

The 640-acre park is the largest in Washington's King County and receives 3 million visitors per year. Its ample size makes it fit to double as an open-air venue that can host up to 5,000 people for festivals like the Marymoor Live summer concert series featuring acts like ZZ Top, and Movies at Marymoor Summer Series, which showcases family-friendly films (think "Incredibles" and "Jurassic Park"). Marymoor Park also offers some fairly unique amenities. There's an expansive community garden where local green thumbs grow their own crops, a 30-foot climbing wall, a dedicated airfield for flying model aircraft, and the only velodrome in Washington state.