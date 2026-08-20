Just Outside Branson Is Missouri's Once-Thriving Resort Town That's Now A Quaint City For Fishing And Boating
Long before Branson, Missouri, became a hotspot drawing millions of tourists each year, a tiny town in the area was known for lakeside dance parties, swimming, and vacation getaways. While this former Ozark tourist destination is now a quiet, residential town with fewer than 1,000 people, it still draws visitors looking to get away from the bustle and noise of busier areas. Just 20 minutes away from Branson, the town of Rockaway Beach, Missouri, invites travelers looking for a quiet day by the lake.
Rockaway Beach began as a resort owned by Willard Merriam in the early 1900s when the construction of a nearby power dam created Lake Taneycomo. The lake's warm waters made it a popular destination for skiing and swimming, and tourists would take a train to nearby towns before floating into Rockaway Beach by boat. With a dance pavilion and restaurants, the resort grew in popularity and eventually was established as a town. However, the creation of another dam upriver in the 1950s had a devastating side effect on the area when plummeting water temperatures made the lake inhospitable for swimmers and skiers. Tourism dwindled, and Rockaway Beach was left with empty cottages and hotels.
Rockaway Beach's Waters Invite Fishing and Boating
The streets of Rockaway Beach are still lined with mid-century motels and cabins, many of which have been converted to private homes. While area water sports have generally moved upstream to the hidden beaches and warm, clear water of Table Rock Lake, Rockaway Beach still has an important draw for certain visitors. The now-chilly waters of Lake Taneycomo are perfect for trout fishing. Thanks to a trout hatchery upstream, Rockaway Beach is now a spot where fishermen can try their luck at catching rainbow and brown trout in the lake's deep waters. The town offers a no-frills public boat ramp for fishermen who bring their own watercraft, and there's a free fishing dock located on a small island that's ADA-accessible.
If you're seeking a quiet escape away from the glitzy, kitschy entertainment of Branson, boaters can wake up to experience sunrise on the lake, with misty fog floating just off the water. Boaters who bring their own vehicles can use the city's aforementioned boat ramp, while visitors without boats can rent pontoon or motorized watercraft at Piper's Lakeshore Resort, an older motel with a covered boat dock. While some visitors to Piper's note that the motel feels quite dated, several patrons praise the easy lake access for activities like kayaking.
How to Plan Your Visit to Rockaway Beach
One notable aspect of Rockaway Beach is its charming local restaurants. White River Coffee Company is a friendly coffee shop with breakfast, lunch, and an expansive patio. Local favorite Pizza Cellar is known for being in an actual basement, complete with rock walls, arcade games, and pizza that visitors rave about (although the bar-like, smoky atmosphere gets mixed reviews). At Cedar Restaurant, as well as its sister business, Cedar House Spa Hotel, all proceeds go to support a nonprofit addiction recovery center. Tourists spending a day out on Lake Taneycomo can pull into the dock at Pelican Pete's Bar and Grill for lunch or dinner, while patrons walking or driving can take advantage of the restaurant's free paddle boats.
Several of the historic resort cabins have been converted into Airbnbs for visitors to rent. For a greater choice of hotel options, travelers can hop over to nearby Branson or drive about 30 minutes to Ozark Mountain Adventure, a Missouri resort for glamping. Because Rockaway Beach is in a redevelopment phase after its mid-20th-century boom, businesses are constantly in flux. Visitors should be sure to secure advance reservations for lodging and boat rentals before arriving, as several popular Rockaway Beach businesses have closed or changed ownership in recent years.