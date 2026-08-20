Just Outside Branson Is Missouri's Once-Thriving Resort Town That's Now A Quaint City For Fishing And Boating

Long before Branson, Missouri, became a hotspot drawing millions of tourists each year, a tiny town in the area was known for lakeside dance parties, swimming, and vacation getaways. While this former Ozark tourist destination is now a quiet, residential town with fewer than 1,000 people, it still draws visitors looking to get away from the bustle and noise of busier areas. Just 20 minutes away from Branson, the town of Rockaway Beach, Missouri, invites travelers looking for a quiet day by the lake.

Rockaway Beach began as a resort owned by Willard Merriam in the early 1900s when the construction of a nearby power dam created Lake Taneycomo. The lake's warm waters made it a popular destination for skiing and swimming, and tourists would take a train to nearby towns before floating into Rockaway Beach by boat. With a dance pavilion and restaurants, the resort grew in popularity and eventually was established as a town. However, the creation of another dam upriver in the 1950s had a devastating side effect on the area when plummeting water temperatures made the lake inhospitable for swimmers and skiers. Tourism dwindled, and Rockaway Beach was left with empty cottages and hotels.