Just Outside Branson Is Missouri's Best-Kept Secret Resort For Glamping And Nearby Lake Getaways

Samantha Brown considers the scenic Ozark region one of the best places for a fall vacation, and Ozark Mountain Adventure demonstrates why. Located just outside Branson, Missouri — the "Las Vegas of the Midwest" — this rustic-chic resort features four sites, each with a unique vibe. While most people head to the Ozarks to pitch a tent, this glamping destination elevates your escape with a touch of luxury in the heart of nature.

Situated within 53 acres of lush forest and limestone formations, the lodging at Ozark Mountain Adventure offers a rural getaway without compromising on comfort. Founder Halley Fleming was inspired by a glamping stay on a Colorado trip. Fleming loved the experience so much she wanted to capture that same magic in the Ozark Mountains. With her vision realized, we now have the opportunity to chase that feeling — and you should hurry before the word is out and they're fully booked.

The glampsites stand out not only for their modern conveniences, but also for their proximity to three different lakes. The dazzling Lake Taneycomo, an ideal place to boat and fish, is less than a 15-minute drive, perfect for reeling in trout during the day. On the other hand, there's Missouri's lesser-known Table Rock Lake, a water sports wonderworld with hidden beaches. This outdoor haven is 25 minutes from the resort, so you can easily spend sunny afternoons by the water before you head back to your glampsite. If you really want to squeeze in another body of water, Bull Shoals Lake is another option — but expect to drive for 2 hours to get there.