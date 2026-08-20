The World's Busiest Airport For Global Traffic In 2026 Isn't Heathrow Or Atlanta

Move over, Heathrow and Hartsfield-Jackson: there's a new busiest airport in the world. Incheon International Airport (ICN) in Seoul, South Korea, welcomed more passengers in the first half of 2026 than any other airport, beating out perennial champs in London, Atlanta, and Dubai, according to the trade organization Airports Council International. It's the first time the airport has topped the list, and it comes after two straight third-place finishes in 2024 and 2025.

According to ACI, 38.39 million passengers flew through Incheon during the first two quarters of 2026, the highest number among the 1,234 global airports tracked by the trade group. Heathrow came in second with 37.79 million passengers, and Changi Airport in Singapore handled 34.53 million. Incheon has seen an 18.1% increase in transfer passengers so far this year, part of a traffic boost believed to be driven in part by a global crisis: the war in Iran. Incheon's stats have risen as Dubai's have fallen. Dubai topped the list for two years running, but will probably fall outside the top five this year due to the war. Incheon officials believe some of those international passengers have been rerouted through the South Korean airport, driving the spike in traffic.

With the capacity to accommodate 106 million passengers a year, and with 101 airlines servicing over 180 destinations flying into and out of the airport, Incheon has long been one of the world's busiest. It's already welcomed over 1 billion passengers, despite only opening in 2001. Despite how busy it gets, Incheon also consistently tops the rankings in another crucial category: service quality, where it was ranked the world's best for 12 straight years.