The World's Busiest Airport For Global Traffic In 2026 Isn't Heathrow Or Atlanta
Move over, Heathrow and Hartsfield-Jackson: there's a new busiest airport in the world. Incheon International Airport (ICN) in Seoul, South Korea, welcomed more passengers in the first half of 2026 than any other airport, beating out perennial champs in London, Atlanta, and Dubai, according to the trade organization Airports Council International. It's the first time the airport has topped the list, and it comes after two straight third-place finishes in 2024 and 2025.
According to ACI, 38.39 million passengers flew through Incheon during the first two quarters of 2026, the highest number among the 1,234 global airports tracked by the trade group. Heathrow came in second with 37.79 million passengers, and Changi Airport in Singapore handled 34.53 million. Incheon has seen an 18.1% increase in transfer passengers so far this year, part of a traffic boost believed to be driven in part by a global crisis: the war in Iran. Incheon's stats have risen as Dubai's have fallen. Dubai topped the list for two years running, but will probably fall outside the top five this year due to the war. Incheon officials believe some of those international passengers have been rerouted through the South Korean airport, driving the spike in traffic.
With the capacity to accommodate 106 million passengers a year, and with 101 airlines servicing over 180 destinations flying into and out of the airport, Incheon has long been one of the world's busiest. It's already welcomed over 1 billion passengers, despite only opening in 2001. Despite how busy it gets, Incheon also consistently tops the rankings in another crucial category: service quality, where it was ranked the world's best for 12 straight years.
Why Incheon is a world-renowned airport
Service quality has been crucial to Incheon's success and reputation. That 12-year run of winning the biggest customer service award in the industry ran from 2005 to 2017, and as recently as 2023 it received a perfect 5.0 overall satisfaction score from ACI. It was recognized as one of the best airports for departures in the 2025 ASQ Customer Experience Awards, as well as one of the world's cleanest and easiest to navigate. When ACI's Airport Customer Experience Accreditation program was expanded by an extra tier in 2022, Incheon was the first airport in the world to be recognized as a Level 5 airport. It's just another accolade for Incheon, which has also been called the most comfortable airport in the world, ranked as one of the most luxurious airports in the world, and named one of the world's most senior-friendly airports.
In a 2023 interview with CNBC, the (now former) Incheon International Airport Corporation's CEO Lee Hag-jae noted that their goal was to make Incheon a "smart airport" and a destination in and of itself. That includes using technology to streamline the security and boarding processes and ensuring that it offers world-class shopping and dining. Incheon's list of shops includes high-end fashion and accessory stores like Gucci, Cartier, and Bottega Veneta, alongside multiple storefronts offering more affordable entertainment options and everyday necessities. Dining also includes both casual and fine dining with cuisine from around the world.
It might sound like a bit of a flex for the same airport to be both the busiest and the highest rated in customer service, but Incheon has pulled it off, which is good news for the air travelers of the world and the city of Seoul.