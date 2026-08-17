The 9 Most Senior-Friendly Airports In The World

It's no secret that as we get older, we start to view the world differently. True, flights in the past weren't all that great, but traversing miles of endless terminals was comparably a lot easier, check-ins usually included talking to another human, and as for our knees? Well, let's just say that they were better suited to long waits at the security gate than they might be today.

To be clear, senior travelers are not hopeless wanderers lost in a haze of prolific memories, but admitting that you aren't quite the spring chicken you used to be is a sign of strength, not weakness. The rapid pace of movement might fail to woo us; luggage might start to feel like earthbound anchor; signage could be a little easier to follow, and yes, sometimes we wish the announcements over the PA were clearer.

Of course, it doesn't have to be that way. Competition for senior dollars is at an all-time high, and whether it's a Caribbean Island destination popular with boomers or a weekend city break in the heart of Europe, providing a stress-free experience to elderly patrons has never been more important. Thankfully, many airports have started to take note. Watchwords such as "accessibility" have begun to find themselves incorporated into core design principles. Awards have even been issued to those places that most deserve such accolades. We've looked at dozens of airport locations, taken note of passenger-led reviews, and spent some time aggregating the scores of various award-winning, senior-friendly airports. What we are left with is something approaching a definitive guide to air travel with the itinerant baby boomer — or any passengers with reduced mobility — in mind.