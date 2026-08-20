Between Springfield And Little Rock Is A Scenic Ozark River Destination For Fishing, Paddling, And Camping

Arkansas is known for its natural beauty and bevy of outdoor adventures. In fact, the 25th state to join the U.S. is nicknamed "The Natural State." Much of the natural allure of Arkansas is due to the Ozark Mountains. Situated in the heart of the Ozarks, between Springfield, Missouri, and Little Rock is the Buffalo National River, a natural feature that epitomizes Arkansas' incredible outdoor appeal. It also provides visitors with the chance to enjoy fishing, paddling, and camping in incredibly scenic surroundings.

The Buffalo National River is unique in a number of ways. For one, it was the first stretch of river in the United States to be designated as a national river. This 135-mile portion of the 153-mile-long Buffalo River has held that designation since 1972. It is also one of only a handful of rivers left in the U.S. that remains free of dams and development, as it free-flows from its headwaters through the Upper Buffalo Wilderness, through the Ozark National Forest, and ultimately to the White River.

As the Buffalo National River winds through Northwestern Arkansas, it affords a dizzying array of outdoor recreational opportunities. Birding and nature watching are extremely popular. Visitors making their way along the river are able to encounter animals ranging from black bears to white-tailed deer along its shores. There are also dozens of bird species which can be spotted throughout the year. Even without the wildlife, the scenery along the river is spectacular, with limestone cliffs, whitewater rapids, calm pools, dolomites, and rocky overhangs being among just some of the natural features present at various points along the river's path.