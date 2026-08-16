Hidden In The Arkansas Ozarks Is A Secluded Mountain Paradise To Camp, Hike, And Paddle In Outdoor Splendor
At 1.65 billion years old, the Ozarks are the oldest mountains in North America. They're a place where time stands still, placing you far from "I asked you to get this done an hour ago" emails from your boss. Enjoying the Ozarks from a secluded location is a next-to-none experience, and one of the best remote areas where you can enjoy them is Ponca.
Hidden 1,358 feet up in the mountains, Ponca is a tiny town in Newton County, one of Arkansas' least populated counties, with just over 7,100 people throughout 821 square miles. Established by the Ponca City Mining Company of Oklahoma, this former zinc and lead mining town still has a historic general store operating that was built in 1923. It also has outdoor outfitters offering convenient kayak and canoe access to the Buffalo River's turquoise waters. The 135-mile Buffalo River is America's first national river and one of the only undammed ones, making it a go-to spot for adventurous paddlers.
Ponca is part of the Buffalo River's Ponca Wilderness Unit, Arkansas' most popular recreational wilderness area known for its remote immersion. About 30 miles of trails make this rugged area a hiker's paradise. The dramatic limestone face of Big Bluff with its sweeping views and the cascading waters at Hemmed-In Hollow Falls are some of the Ozarks' most impressive sites. Plus, it's elk country, adding even more versatility to the landscape. You can fully immerse yourself in the area via backcountry or front-country camping sites in the mountains and on the river.
Hiking and paddling around Ponca
The Whitaker Point Trail is one of the most photographed spots in mountainous Arkansas, rated one of the "best places to go" in the U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler. Also known as Hawksbill Crag, this moderate 2.7-mile out-and-back trail ends at a rocky outcrop that looks like a hawk's beak. Stretching out over the Buffalo River Valley and framed against a backdrop of the forested mountains, this destination embodies the ethereal beauty of the Ozarks that even the best photos can't fully capture.
Just five minutes from Ponca is the family-friendly Lost Valley Trail, the most popular hike on the river. This 2.4-mile out-and-back trail includes the 53-foot Eden Falls and 200-foot shelter below a bluff, Cob Cave. Its longer route brings you to a 200-foot cave with an underground waterfall. More experienced hikers (and those without a fear of heights) can tackle the 8.8-mile Centerpoint Trail, which leads to the Big Bluff cliff with arguably the best views in Arkansas. This path connects to the difficult Hemmed-In Hollow Trail, where you'll find an epic nearly 210-foot waterfall, the tallest one between the Rockies and Appalachians.
Ponca offers direct access to the excellent paddling on the Buffalo River. The town has its own launch point and two primary providers where you can rent equipment, book organized trips, and find accommodation. Buffalo Outdoor Center has been offering rental equipment for one- and multi-day kayak and canoe trips since 1976, and patrons can also book guided trips. Lost Valley Canoe & Lodging is for more independent travelers, as they provide canoe, kayak, and raft rentals but don't have guided trips. Be sure to stop by the Lost Valley Canoe & Lodging store housed in Ponca's old general store for paddling, camping, and hiking essentials, along with food and souvenirs.
What to know about visiting Ponca
Backcountry camping, which lacks the amenities of front-country camping, is possible within the Ponca Wilderness Unit. For front-country options, the reservation-only Erbie Campground is a quiet, well-kept secret, which you can access by car or by paddling along the Buffalo National River. Offering close river proximity and a historic homestead, Erbie has basic amenities like seasonal water and flush restrooms and is open to RV and tent camping. Steel Creek Campground is near the Steel Creek Boat Launch. Located along the 36.7-mile Buffalo River Trail, this campground has breathtaking river views and a swimming hole. Horses are welcome, but RVs and trailers aren't allowed at this site, which is limited to tent camping.
Ponca is a year-round destination, although the best time to visit depends on what you're seeking. March through June is typically the floating season on the Upper Buffalo. Buffalo Outdoor Center lists the current river levels to help plan your trip. If you'd rather go in the summer, you can find more favorable paddling conditions through an outfitter in the middle and lower Buffalo River, which means a longer trek from Ponca. Buffalo River Outfitters and Buffalo River Float Service are two top-rated middle and lower options, respectively. The Ozarks are one of the top U.S. destinations to see fall foliage, so autumn is a prime time to visit Ponca, but it's also one of the most popular periods, resulting in heavier trail traffic. Rutting season is in October and November, when male elk show off their fancy horns and fight each other to attract a mate.
If you'd like to visit Ponca, Little Rock's Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (LIT) is just over a 2.5-hour drive, while the quirky vibes and mountain charm of Springfield, Missouri are just under two hours away. After exploring all that Ponca has to offer, consider checking out Clarksville, the Ozarks' southern gateway that's just an hour and 15 minutes away.