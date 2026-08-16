Hidden In The Arkansas Ozarks Is A Secluded Mountain Paradise To Camp, Hike, And Paddle In Outdoor Splendor

At 1.65 billion years old, the Ozarks are the oldest mountains in North America. They're a place where time stands still, placing you far from "I asked you to get this done an hour ago" emails from your boss. Enjoying the Ozarks from a secluded location is a next-to-none experience, and one of the best remote areas where you can enjoy them is Ponca.

Hidden 1,358 feet up in the mountains, Ponca is a tiny town in Newton County, one of Arkansas' least populated counties, with just over 7,100 people throughout 821 square miles. Established by the Ponca City Mining Company of Oklahoma, this former zinc and lead mining town still has a historic general store operating that was built in 1923. It also has outdoor outfitters offering convenient kayak and canoe access to the Buffalo River's turquoise waters. The 135-mile Buffalo River is America's first national river and one of the only undammed ones, making it a go-to spot for adventurous paddlers.

Ponca is part of the Buffalo River's Ponca Wilderness Unit, Arkansas' most popular recreational wilderness area known for its remote immersion. About 30 miles of trails make this rugged area a hiker's paradise. The dramatic limestone face of Big Bluff with its sweeping views and the cascading waters at Hemmed-In Hollow Falls are some of the Ozarks' most impressive sites. Plus, it's elk country, adding even more versatility to the landscape. You can fully immerse yourself in the area via backcountry or front-country camping sites in the mountains and on the river.