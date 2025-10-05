Arkansas' Most Dangerous Day Hike Crosses Streams, Waterfalls, And Rock Scrambles To A Unique Rock Formation

Unfortunately, the very rocky and wet terrain that makes the Eye of the Needle hike so scenic also makes it perhaps the single most dangerous hike in Arkansas. On paper, the full hike is only around 4.3 miles long. However, much of those 4.3 miles involves precarious scrambles over steep rocks and challenging boulders, with a few sections requiring straight-up vertical climbs up a steep rocky cliff ("luckily," this section has climbing ropes installed, so at least you won't have to free-hand it). High water levels — the same conditions that fuel the trail's ravishing waterfalls — also create slippery terrain, making the trail's rocky sections even more hazardous. Tragically, several hikers have lost their lives on the trail.

If you're up for the many challenges and risks involved, you'll begin the Eye of the Needle at Buffalo National River's Kyle's Landing campground. From there, you'll follow the rocky slopes around Indian Creek. At times, you'll have to wade through water and traverse the edge of rocky bluffs, all the while contending with the risk of potentially life-threatening falls. As you progress towards the Eye of the Needle, you'll ascend around 700 feet in elevation — though all the climbing and scrambling you'll be doing may make it seem like much more!

Fortunately, Kyle's Landing Campground makes a great base of operations, especially if you're staying overnight. Even if you're not up for the dangers and challenges of the hike to Eye of the Needle, Kyle's Landing provides convenient access to the other terrific trails in the Buffalo National River's Upper District, such as the easier Lost Valley Trail. Alternatively, Arkansas' beautiful Ozark mountain town of Jasper is less than 8 miles away.