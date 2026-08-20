The 10 Most Underrated Parks That Are Under An Hour From Cincinnati
Ohio is known for its outdoors — from the dramatic cliffs, caves, and waterfalls of Hocking Hills to the sandy shores of Lake Erie to the rolling farmland sprawling across the Buckeye State. However, some of the area's most rewarding outdoor escapes are tucked away around Ohio's third-largest city. Within an hour of downtown Cincinnati, a collection of underrated parks showcases the quieter side of the bustling metro area.
According to Cincinnati Parks, the city's park system is recognized as one of the best in the country and offers plenty to explore across 5,000 acres of green space. The proximity of the parks on this list to Cincinnati makes them especially appealing for those seeking an easy escape into nature. Each offers something unique, from paddling across a lake to following a shaded forest trail. Winton Woods, for example, pairs wooded trails with a 183-acre lake where visitors can fish, kayak, and enjoy other water-based recreation. Alms Park and Ault Park, on the other hand, offer sweeping views of the Ohio River as it winds through the hills not far from downtown Cincinnati.
To determine the most underrated parks near Cincinnati, we focused on destinations within an hour of downtown that offer both worthwhile scenery and enriching outdoor experiences. Rather than seeking out the largest or most famous, we found more underrated parks with something distinct to offer. Some key traits of these parks include secluded trails through the woods, a peaceful lake, a panoramic overlook, a historic landmark, or a quirky natural feature.
Beckett Park
North of Cincinnati in West Chester Township, Beckett Park is an easy-to-miss green space that offers a peaceful escape from the city. Located roughly 21 miles from downtown Cincinnati, or about a 35-minute drive, the 150-acre park features wooded hiking trails winding through mature forests, open meadows, and a natural setting that visitors are likely to have all to themselves. One of the best trails is the paved Beckett Park Loop, which is an easy 3.1-mile trek with only 45 feet of elevation gain. Beyond trails, the underrated park is home to the state's largest free splash pad, a playground, and a large baseball complex.
Winton Woods
Fifteen miles north and roughly a 25-minute drive from downtown Cincinnati, Winton Woods is an expansive outdoor escape that flies under the radar. The 2,529-acre space surrounds Winton Lake, where visitors can hike, fish, kayak, or simply take in sprawling water views from the shoreline. The 1-mile Kingfisher Trail is an easy way to explore the park's forests and wetlands, while longer trails like the 1.9-mile Harbor Loop Trail provide opportunities to venture deeper into the landscape. Winton Woods is also home to picnic areas, a marina, and the Great Parks of Hamilton County's Adventure Outpost, which features everything from festivals to seasonal programs.
Fernbank Park
Along the Ohio River west of Cincinnati, the 66-acre Fernbank Park provides a way for visitors to experience the region's riverfront landscape in a peaceful and tranquil setting. About 13 miles from downtown Cincinnati — or a 25-minute drive — the park features wooded trails, open green space, and over a mile of Ohio riverfront. The 1.2-mile Fernbank Park Loop follows a walking and biking path alongside the river, while the 1.1-mile Sycamore Trail leads trekkers through the surrounding woods. One AllTrails reviewer noted that it is a "nice little trail along the Ohio river."
Alms Park
Perched on a hilltop overlooking the Ohio River, Alms Park features one of Cincinnati's most impressive views. Located roughly 6 miles east of the city center — or about 15 minutes by car — the 94-acre park is a convenient city escape that remains extremely underrated. Its wooded walking trails wind through the hillside, while open lawns and overlooks provide majestic views of the river, downtown Cincinnati, and the Northern Kentucky landscape beyond. The park's historic pavilion and landscaped grounds add to its appeal, but the panoramic vistas are the main attraction. Don't miss the stone slide on your trek up the hill.
Hueston Woods State Park
About 45 miles north of Cincinnati, or roughly a 55-minute drive, Hueston Woods State Park lacks the crowds that parks closer to the city can suffer from. The 3,000-acre park surrounds Acton Lake and protects nearly 200 acres of virgin beech-maple forest, according to the Old-Growth Forest Network. More than 12 miles of trails wind through rolling terrain, with routes ranging from easy walks to more moderate treks. Beyond hiking, Hueston Woods State Park is one of the most peaceful places in Ohio for fishing and fossil hunting. Don't miss the Hueston Woods Covered Bridge, which spans 108 feet and features two pedestrian walkways.
Ault Park
Ault Park sits about 9 miles east of downtown or an easy 15-minute drive on a 228-acre plot of land. Although this is one of the most popular parks in the city, certain sites still fly under the radar like the Ault Valley Trail, which follows the path of an abandoned railroad. The park's beautifully manicured gardens are centered around the historic Ault Park Pavilion, while winding paths lead through forested areas and along the hillside. Several overlooks provide expansive views of Cincinnati and the surrounding Ohio River Valley, particularly from the pavilion and upper portions of the park.
Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park
About 53 miles northeast of Cincinnati, or a roughly one-hour drive, Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park is an underrated must-visit for anyone fascinated by flight and aviation. The 111-acre space combines history with historical locations associated with the Wright brothers. The park preserves several sites tied to Wilbur and Orville Wright, as well as African American author Paul Laurence Dunbar. The Wright-Dunbar Interpretive Center, the Wright Cycle Shop, and the Huffman Prairie Flying Field are among the most notable attractions. Be sure to also visit the Paul Laurence Dunbar House Historic Site for interpretive exhibits.
Avon Woods Nature Center
Tucked into Cincinnati's quieter northeast corner, Avon Woods Nature Center is just 7 miles from downtown, or roughly a 10-minute drive, but its wooded trails make it feel worlds removed from the crowds of the city. The 14.5-acre nature preserve features rolling forest, small streams, and winding trails. The nature center is one of five in the city and offers special programming throughout the year about the surrounding natural environment. One of the best trails in the park is the easy Avon Woods Nature Trail, which showcases the surroundings in an easy 0.7-mile loop.
Taylor Mill Pride Park
Taylor Mill Pride Park is just over the border in Northern Kentucky and offers an escape on 80 acres of land about 12 miles from downtown Cincinnati — or roughly a 20-minute drive. The park is filled with wooded hills and underrated walking trails that pass through forests. One of the best paths in the park is the 1-mile, paved Pride Park Nature Trail, which winds through a quiet woodland. One AllTrails reviewer noted it is a "nice trail. It's paved so no worries if it rains the night before. Beautiful trees and peaceful area. Good park for the kids to play as well."
Versailles State Park
Versailles State Park is a hidden gem located about 53 miles west of Cincinnati across the Indiana border — roughly a one-hour drive. The park centers around a 230-acre lake, with wooded hills and open countryside creating a scenic setting for hiking, fishing, boating, and wildlife watching. Several trails wind through the forest, including routes that climb through the park's varied terrain and offer glimpses of the lake and surrounding woods, like the highly rated Versailles Old Forest Loop. One of the longest trails in the park is the Versailles Trail 3, 2, 1 Loop, which spans 5.6 miles and includes 495 feet of elevation gain.