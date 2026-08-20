The 10 Most Underrated Parks That Are Under An Hour From Cincinnati

Ohio is known for its outdoors — from the dramatic cliffs, caves, and waterfalls of Hocking Hills to the sandy shores of Lake Erie to the rolling farmland sprawling across the Buckeye State. However, some of the area's most rewarding outdoor escapes are tucked away around Ohio's third-largest city. Within an hour of downtown Cincinnati, a collection of underrated parks showcases the quieter side of the bustling metro area.

According to Cincinnati Parks, the city's park system is recognized as one of the best in the country and offers plenty to explore across 5,000 acres of green space. The proximity of the parks on this list to Cincinnati makes them especially appealing for those seeking an easy escape into nature. Each offers something unique, from paddling across a lake to following a shaded forest trail. Winton Woods, for example, pairs wooded trails with a 183-acre lake where visitors can fish, kayak, and enjoy other water-based recreation. Alms Park and Ault Park, on the other hand, offer sweeping views of the Ohio River as it winds through the hills not far from downtown Cincinnati.

To determine the most underrated parks near Cincinnati, we focused on destinations within an hour of downtown that offer both worthwhile scenery and enriching outdoor experiences. Rather than seeking out the largest or most famous, we found more underrated parks with something distinct to offer. Some key traits of these parks include secluded trails through the woods, a peaceful lake, a panoramic overlook, a historic landmark, or a quirky natural feature.