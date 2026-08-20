Florida's Hiking Area Near Gainesville With Scenic 'Olde Florida' Wetlands Beauty Has Tent Camping And Trails
For travelers who want to trade theme park crowds for quiet trails and primitive camping, Orange Creek Restoration Area offers a peaceful escape just a short drive from the college town of Gainesville. Spanning over 3,500 acres, this protected landscape invites visitors to experience a glimpse of "Olde Florida," a region where pine forests, wetlands, and winding waterways create a sense of timeless natural beauty, drawing outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers seeking a more authentic, unspoiled Florida experience.
Situated 24 miles southeast of Gainesville, near the town of Citra, the area was once farmland, but in 1998, the St. Johns River Water Management District, which protects the water quality of the rivers and tributaries of the St. Johns River basin, purchased the property and began restoring its wetlands to their original state along Orange Creek. Today, the Orange Creek Restoration Area features forests, swamps, and floodplain marshes, offering opportunities for hiking, camping, and wildlife viewing.
Trek through Olde Florida within Orange Creek Restoration Area
Much like the Flying Eagle Wildlife Preserve near Inverness, the best way to see the park's highlights is by sojourning through its miles of hiking trails, which are divided into two main sections: North and South.
The northern trails, located above Orange Creek, consist of two major loops connected by a central trail. The White Blaze Loop circles the campgrounds and passes through marshes, forests, and wetlands. To the west, the Red Blaze Trail winds through more shaded forests. Both trails are about two miles long and are linked by the Red/White connector trail.
The southern trails extend farther into the park, south of Orange Creek. The White (South) Trail is on the eastern side and provides access to parking areas, picnic spots, and restrooms. In the middle, the Red (South) Trail is the park's longest at 3.6 miles, following the edge of a large wetland. East of the Red Trail, the Yellow Trail is a 1.8-mile hike that takes hikers further into the park and past the observation point, where visitors get a wide-ranging view of Orange Lake, where the creek empties out into, and the wetlands that surround it. Like the northern section, the southern trails are all connected.
Camping at Orange Creek
In addition to hiking, Orange Creek Restoration Area is also known for its primitive camping opportunities. Only tent camping is allowed, and modern amenities are limited. The group camping area is located at the northern end of the park and is accessible by car. There are no fees to camp at Orange Creek, however, reservations are required and should be made 48 hours in advance. Campers must display a permit on their vehicle dashboard at all times.
Each campsite has a picnic table, fire ring, benches, and a well. The campgrounds are located within a cattle lease area, so visitors are required to close and lock the gate when entering and exiting the property. Whether hiking the trails or setting up camp at the campgrounds, chances are good that visitors will see wildlife throughout Orange Creek. A variety of species live in the restoration area, from bird species like bald eagles and Florida sandhill cranes to waterfowl such as the mottled duck and blue-winged teal. There is no entrance fee to enjoy the Orange Creek Restoration Area.
After visiting Orange Creek, consider heading into Gainesville to hike Cofrin Nature Park, a former horse farm now serving as an urban green space with an easy half-mile trail. If you're interested in more nature trails and fishing ponds, Belmore State Forest is another option, located about 35 miles northeast of Gainesville.