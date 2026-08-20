Florida's Hiking Area Near Gainesville With Scenic 'Olde Florida' Wetlands Beauty Has Tent Camping And Trails

Much like the Flying Eagle Wildlife Preserve near Inverness, the best way to see the park's highlights is by sojourning through its miles of hiking trails, which are divided into two main sections: North and South.

The northern trails, located above Orange Creek, consist of two major loops connected by a central trail. The White Blaze Loop circles the campgrounds and passes through marshes, forests, and wetlands. To the west, the Red Blaze Trail winds through more shaded forests. Both trails are about two miles long and are linked by the Red/White connector trail.

The southern trails extend farther into the park, south of Orange Creek. The White (South) Trail is on the eastern side and provides access to parking areas, picnic spots, and restrooms. In the middle, the Red (South) Trail is the park's longest at 3.6 miles, following the edge of a large wetland. East of the Red Trail, the Yellow Trail is a 1.8-mile hike that takes hikers further into the park and past the observation point, where visitors get a wide-ranging view of Orange Lake, where the creek empties out into, and the wetlands that surround it. Like the northern section, the southern trails are all connected.