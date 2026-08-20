Oregon's Best Place To Retire Is A Coastal Beauty With A Thriving City And Endless Outdoor Fun

"It's a beautiful place to live in my opinion. Coastal living with warm summer breezes and lots and lots of rain. Beaches that are still clean, forests and rivers to camp in. I just love my home." So read the glowing words of one resident of a certain county in Oregon on the college and neighborhood information site Niche, a site that ranks said county as the absolute best for retirees in the whole darn state, no less. It goes by the name of Coos County, and it lays claim to one hefty chunk of wild Pacific Coast, swathes of inland forests, snaking rivers and waterfalls, and even one particularly alluring city. Tempted yet?

Coos straddles U.S. Route 101 as it twists and turns its way up the southern Oregon coast. It's anchored by the city of Coos Bay, known for its deep-water harbor, but perhaps better known to travelers as the gateway to Oregon's "Adventure Coast." On one side, the ocean beckons — the coastal state parks here are all rugged rock stacks, bays inhabited by sea lions, and hidden coves with tidepools aplenty. On the other hand, the vast Siuslaw National Forest clambers up the Coast Range in a show of wild Sitka woodlands threaded with hiking paths.

If you're waiting to hear the catch, then here it comes: Coos County is a touch remote. While it's possible to fly straight into the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport (OTH) on flights from San Francisco and Denver, the nearest major international airport is about four to five hours' drive away in Portland. Road trippers, meanwhile, are looking at over eight hours in the car from San Francisco, and nearly seven hours from Seattle.