Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast Escape Near Boston With Lake Fun, State Parks, And Historic Charm
Florida has long reigned as America's retirement capital, but its grip on the crown may be slipping. A 2026 study by home care agency 24 Hour Caregivers (via News4Jax) ranked the Sunshine State as only the 14th-best state for retirees, based on factors including violent crime, the environment, air quality, Medicaid spending, and more. Even more surprising: Massachusetts, the kind of expensive, cold-weather state you'd expect retirees to flee, came in at No. 10. Don't laugh: Massachusetts is a gorgeous state filled with nature and history, making it an appealing retirement spot for anybody who doesn't mind a real winter.
Within Massachusetts, Middlesex County is one area worth a look. RetireScorecard has named it the best place to retire in Massachusetts, praising its access to healthcare and general convenience. It scores a 74 on the site's overall retirement index, with its biggest drawback being its high cost of living. Right next to Boston and a short drive to Logan International Airport (BOS), and home to some of the biggest towns in the Greater Boston area, including Cambridge, Somerville, Newton, and Watertown, Middlesex is a metropolitan area filled with rustic, small-town charm.
Beyond its medical care and reliable services, Middlesex is jam-packed with fun activities to keep you busy and active while you learn more about America. With dozens of parks and some of the most crucial events in U.S. history under its belt, Middlesex has plenty to explore, from the Minutemen Bikeway, which runs along the path of the skirmishes that kicked off the American Revolution, to pond-filled parks like the Middlesex Fells Reservation. Here's why it's such a fine place to retire.
Retire to the tranquility of activity-filled lakes and scenic state parks
Middlesex boasts thousands of acres of park space, with plenty of ponds and small lakes for boating and fishing. The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation also offers adaptive recreation through its Universal Access Program, including adaptive canoeing at Spot Pond in Middlesex Fells Reservation. You can also spend your retirement on the water without actually having to go to the sea, leisurely boating or fishing on Long Pond in Littleton or admiring the water while walking across the floating boardwalk at Marlborough's Lake Williams. Go swimming with your dog at Crystal Lake Park in Newton, or catch chain pickerel, black crappie, and perch on Lake Boon along the Hudson-Stow line. Or head straight to Lake Cochituate, whose more than 600 acres stretch across Framingham and Natick in three smaller lakes and permit boat speeds of up to 22 mph.
Lake Cochituate is located in Cochituate State Park, one of many parks in Middlesex County. Other parks of note include Callahan State Park, which sprawls across more than 800 acres in Framingham and features 7 miles of walking trails crisscrossing its pond-strewn fields. If you're up for riding mountain bikes or horses, you can do it at Callahan — and keep an eye out for deer, red foxes, fisher cats, a large assortment of birds, and other wildlife, too.
Great Brook Farm State Park in Carlisle is even bigger, with more than 20 miles of trails for walking, hiking, cycling, and horseback riding spread across its 1,000 acres. You can go fishing, kayaking, and canoeing there, or explore its Native American sites and the remnants of 17th-century buildings. Middlesex Fells Reservoir in Stoneham brings it all back to the water, with canoe and kayak rentals for fishing in addition to its hiking trails and dog run. One great perk for retirees: If you're a Massachusetts resident age 62 or older, you can pay $10 for a lifetime Senior Parking Pass that gets you free parking at participating state parks.
Middlesex County is steeped in history, and played a crucial role in the Revolution
Middlesex's greatest claim to fame, though, is the role its towns have played in several pivotal moments in American history. It's home to Lexington, a town rich in history and iconic landmarks, where the Minutemen fought the first battle of the American Revolution on April 19, 1775, the day after Paul Revere's ride through the streets of Boston. It's also home to Charlestown, where you'll find both Bunker Hill and Breed's Hill, the site of a famous Revolutionary battle, and the USS Constitution, the Navy frigate also known as Old Ironsides.
And then there's Walden Pond, one of New England's many beautiful and clean lakes, where Henry David Thoreau lived in a cabin for two years, inspiring his book "Walden; or, Life in the Woods," an American classic about self-reliance and communing with nature that was first published in 1854. Within Middlesex County is also Cambridge, where Harvard University has educated generations of notable figures.
History isn't just about the highlights, though, and you'll find reminders of the past throughout the county. It's not uncommon to find houses and buildings still in use today that were built as early as the 1700s. You can get up close with the country's history at institutions like the American Heritage Museum in Hudson, which focuses on America's military history, and the Concord Museum, which explores Colonial America's fight for freedom during the Revolution. And if you want to fill out your post-retirement schedule by getting involved with the county's history, Minute Man Historical Park in Concord offers volunteer opportunities, including visitor services and park maintenance. Retirement makes you think about your future, but it's also about the past — and much of America's early history unfolded in what is now Middlesex County.