Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast Escape Near Boston With Lake Fun, State Parks, And Historic Charm

Florida has long reigned as America's retirement capital, but its grip on the crown may be slipping. A 2026 study by home care agency 24 Hour Caregivers (via News4Jax) ranked the Sunshine State as only the 14th-best state for retirees, based on factors including violent crime, the environment, air quality, Medicaid spending, and more. Even more surprising: Massachusetts, the kind of expensive, cold-weather state you'd expect retirees to flee, came in at No. 10. Don't laugh: Massachusetts is a gorgeous state filled with nature and history, making it an appealing retirement spot for anybody who doesn't mind a real winter.

Within Massachusetts, Middlesex County is one area worth a look. RetireScorecard has named it the best place to retire in Massachusetts, praising its access to healthcare and general convenience. It scores a 74 on the site's overall retirement index, with its biggest drawback being its high cost of living. Right next to Boston and a short drive to Logan International Airport (BOS), and home to some of the biggest towns in the Greater Boston area, including Cambridge, Somerville, Newton, and Watertown, Middlesex is a metropolitan area filled with rustic, small-town charm.

Beyond its medical care and reliable services, Middlesex is jam-packed with fun activities to keep you busy and active while you learn more about America. With dozens of parks and some of the most crucial events in U.S. history under its belt, Middlesex has plenty to explore, from the Minutemen Bikeway, which runs along the path of the skirmishes that kicked off the American Revolution, to pond-filled parks like the Middlesex Fells Reservation. Here's why it's such a fine place to retire.