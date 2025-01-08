Hidden In Boston's Shadow Is A Massachusetts Town Rich With History And Iconic Landmarks

Boston tends to dominate the conversation when it comes to destinations in Massachusetts. It is one of the best American cities for tourism, according to Rick Steves, and this loud, vivacious city isn't shy about shouting about it. But there are other vibrant, underrated towns in Massachusetts, like the artsy Northampton, that are worth a visit. Hidden in Boston's shadow is one of the best places in the Northeast for history lovers to visit: Lexington.

This town is around 13 miles northwest of Boston city center, just north of the Beaver Brook North Reservation. Like Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, it is one of the most important towns in American history, home to some of the country's most iconic historic landmarks, and often referred to as "the birthplace of American liberty."

A visit to Lexington offers the opportunity to walk in the footsteps of history and see where the American nation was fought for and forged. But there's plenty to do beyond museums and battlefields, with a lively cultural scene, some fantastic restaurants, and loads of green spaces to explore. All in all, Lexington makes for a delightful alternative, or addition to, a visit to Boston.