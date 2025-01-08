Hidden In Boston's Shadow Is A Massachusetts Town Rich With History And Iconic Landmarks
Boston tends to dominate the conversation when it comes to destinations in Massachusetts. It is one of the best American cities for tourism, according to Rick Steves, and this loud, vivacious city isn't shy about shouting about it. But there are other vibrant, underrated towns in Massachusetts, like the artsy Northampton, that are worth a visit. Hidden in Boston's shadow is one of the best places in the Northeast for history lovers to visit: Lexington.
This town is around 13 miles northwest of Boston city center, just north of the Beaver Brook North Reservation. Like Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, it is one of the most important towns in American history, home to some of the country's most iconic historic landmarks, and often referred to as "the birthplace of American liberty."
A visit to Lexington offers the opportunity to walk in the footsteps of history and see where the American nation was fought for and forged. But there's plenty to do beyond museums and battlefields, with a lively cultural scene, some fantastic restaurants, and loads of green spaces to explore. All in all, Lexington makes for a delightful alternative, or addition to, a visit to Boston.
The town where the first shots of independence were fired
Massachusetts has plenty of historical attractions and destinations with links to the American Revolution, but Lexington is where the struggle for independence began. In April 1775, the first shots of the Battle of Lexington and Concord were fired, starting the American Revolutionary War. Battle Green is now a National Historic Landmark, and a must-visit for history lovers and anyone interested in the War of Independence.
Alongside Battle Green itself, Lexington has some wonderful historic buildings. These include the Buckman Tavern, where the Lexington militia awaited the arrival of the British army, the Hancock-Clarke House, where John Hancock and Samuel Adams stayed the night before the battle, and the Munroe Tavern, used as a hospital by the retreating British forces. The Scottish Rite Masonic Museum & Library, previously the National Heritage Museum, is another excellent spot, with a fascinating collection of artifacts relating to American history and culture, Lexington's role in the Revolutionary War, and Masonic history.
One of the best ways to get a fuller, deeper appreciation of Lexington's unique place in American history is to hop on the Liberty Ride, a guided trolley tour of the most significant historic sites in Lexington and Concord. The trolley takes you on a journey through the wild, exciting events of April 1775 and beyond, into the world of American literature and culture. Tours last 90 minutes and run twice a day, Friday through Monday, from May to October.
Beyond the battlefield
While history is usually what brings people to Lexington in the first place, the town has plenty more to offer beyond battlefield tours and museum exhibitions. Lexington has a vibrant cultural program year-round, with several galleries and music venues, and even a traditional small-town movie theater, the Lexington Venue, showing arthouse movies. Lexington Open Studios is a hub of creativity and holds an event in the spring, while the Lexington Symphony runs an amazing season of concerts in Cary Hall.
If you work up an appetite exploring the history and culture of Lexington, there are some excellent places to eat in town. You can grab a quick morning bagel at Wicked Bagel, or just a cup of coffee at Peet's Coffee, to fortify you for a day of sightseeing. If you are looking for something more substantial, Love at First Bite offers delectable, authentic Thai cooking, while Spirit of India serves up delicious Indian fare, made using fresh ingredients, sauces, and exotic spices.