Michigan's Peaceful Township In The Upper Peninsula Is An Outdoor Haven For Fishing, Camping, And Paddling

Michigan's Upper Peninsula is the Goldilocks zone of outdoor fun. It's filled with outdoor gems worth exploring and returning to over and over, yet just remote enough to keep them from getting flooded by hordes of travelers. In the middle of that zone lies Germfask, a peaceful township where life revolves around exploring the great outdoors.

The town's location on the eastern side of the Upper Peninsula makes it a perfect stop for road trippers and first-timers looking to see as much of the state's northern half as possible. Several iconic outdoor destinations, such as Kitch-iti-kipi and Hiawatha National Forest, are within driving distance. Lakes Superior and Michigan lie half an hour north and south of the town, respectively. As a result, Germfask can serve as the hub in an outdoor adventure-filled jaunt around the UP. Camping, fishing, paddling, hiking, and a giant troll all await.

But before we delve into the township's myriad of attractions, we have to talk about that name. Though its sound hints at Germanic or Scandinavian roots, it's actually the result of a compromise. The town's first eight settlers couldn't agree on a name for their newly-founded home. Messers. Grant, Edge, Robinson, Mead, French, Ackley, Sheppard, and Knaggs decided to mash together the first letters of their last names and, in the process, birthed a wholly practical name that's quite impractical to pronounce. That same practicality and spirit of making do should color a visit to the town, itself a borderline impractical collection of potential fun. Though it may not be as hard as naming the place, choosing whether to spend a day or two weeks will be challenging.