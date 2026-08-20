Michigan's Peaceful Township In The Upper Peninsula Is An Outdoor Haven For Fishing, Camping, And Paddling
Michigan's Upper Peninsula is the Goldilocks zone of outdoor fun. It's filled with outdoor gems worth exploring and returning to over and over, yet just remote enough to keep them from getting flooded by hordes of travelers. In the middle of that zone lies Germfask, a peaceful township where life revolves around exploring the great outdoors.
The town's location on the eastern side of the Upper Peninsula makes it a perfect stop for road trippers and first-timers looking to see as much of the state's northern half as possible. Several iconic outdoor destinations, such as Kitch-iti-kipi and Hiawatha National Forest, are within driving distance. Lakes Superior and Michigan lie half an hour north and south of the town, respectively. As a result, Germfask can serve as the hub in an outdoor adventure-filled jaunt around the UP. Camping, fishing, paddling, hiking, and a giant troll all await.
But before we delve into the township's myriad of attractions, we have to talk about that name. Though its sound hints at Germanic or Scandinavian roots, it's actually the result of a compromise. The town's first eight settlers couldn't agree on a name for their newly-founded home. Messers. Grant, Edge, Robinson, Mead, French, Ackley, Sheppard, and Knaggs decided to mash together the first letters of their last names and, in the process, birthed a wholly practical name that's quite impractical to pronounce. That same practicality and spirit of making do should color a visit to the town, itself a borderline impractical collection of potential fun. Though it may not be as hard as naming the place, choosing whether to spend a day or two weeks will be challenging.
Cast a line or grab an oar
Your prospects for reeling in a keeper in Germfask are good thanks to its proximity to the Manistique Lake Complex, the largest in the state, with charm and year-round adventure that's 10 miles away. South Manistique Lake, in particular, offers bluegill, crappie, and walleye. Mead Creek State Forest Campground, on the banks of the Manistique River, gives anglers a chance to reel in some bass, pike, or walleye.
The 131-acre Kennedy Lake, about 5 miles southeast of Germfask, is another popular local fishing spot, with bass, perch, and pike waiting below the surface. To get the full-on local experience, be sure to arm yourself with Mr. Chrome Lures. A Germfask resident founded the company, propelled by a fishing hobby and an underappreciated knack for creating effective (and cool-looking) fishing lures. The company's handmade work can be found at local bait-and-tackle shops.
While casting a line from the shore is fun, it's even better when you're actually on the water. Germfask's proximity to several bodies of water makes it an ideal launching point for paddlers, whether they favor kayaks or canoes. Select parts of the Seney National Wildlife Refuge, home to trails, animal encounters, and water activities, are open to paddling. It's essentially next door to Germfask, making it the first stop for most paddlers. Northland Outfitters offers canoe and kayak rentals right on the river, along with campsites (more on those later). Trips on the Fox and Manistique rivers can take between an hour and several days, depending on your appetite for adventure. The area is also graced by Benny the Beardfisher, a large, unique troll sculpture made from recycled materials, depicting a troll dipping his beard into the river.
The ins and outs of visiting Germfask
Despite Germfask's relatively remote location, getting there is doable so long as you're keen on an Upper Peninsula road trip. The nearest major travel hub, Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, is 200 miles away, taking over three hours to reach by car. If you can finagle a flight to Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport, you'll be just over an hour away from Germfask.
The town itself is a paradise for those who want to spend the night under the stars. Several campgrounds are within Germfask's orbit. The South Manistique Lake State Forest Campground, for example, offers sites with lakefront views. Northland Outfitters also offers cabins and tent sites. Resorts within driving distance also offer a mix of cabin rentals and cottages. If you're not up for roughing it, Germfask has a wealth of private accommodations available, from lakefront lodges to secluded cabins. You can double up the adventure by overnighting at a motel or inn in the city of Munising, an iconic Upper Peninsula paradise that's home to some of the state's most popular destinations. It's just under an hour away.
Choosing your arrival date may offer its own challenges, with a limited window of pristine weather. The Upper Peninsula's winters can be downright oppressive, while summer highs are in the mid-70s. That climate may leave wine tasting off the itinerary, but think again. Germfask's decade-old End of the Road Winery showcases a knack for quirky wines made from cold-climate grapes, or fruit wines with dad-joke-level hilarious monikers like Son of a Peach and All That Crazz. One of the winery's more unique creations is Happy Sap, a vintage made from maple syrup.