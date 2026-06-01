Michigan's Upper Peninsula Is Home To A Wildlife Refuge With Trails, Animal Encounters, And Water Activities
With its rugged wilderness, an abundance of waterfalls, and a 1,700-mile Great Lakes shoreline, Michigan's Upper Peninsula has no shortage of natural areas. One of these places is a calm wildlife refuge, tucked in the peninsula's east-center. Spread across 95,238 acres of wetlands, woodlands, and swamps, Seney National Wildlife Refuge is a peaceful ecosystem that provides a natural environment for a wide range of animals. While the creatures make themselves at home, visitors can immerse themselves in nature at its finest. As a critical habitat for more than 200 bird species, the refuge makes for a great birdwatching destination. This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the variety of wildlife — every season attracts new residents to the refuge.
Founded in 1935, Seney National Wildlife Refuge gives you the chance to spot a diverse array of animals along its trails. Whether you hit the tracks on foot or by bicycle, you'll witness its distinct landscapes and see creatures on your journey — you can also have the same experience on a scenic drive. Recreation at Seney goes beyond the land — take advantage of water activities, be it boating, paddling, or good old-fashioned fishing. Don't forget to bring a camera to capture the picturesque scenery, and you might even win the refuge's photo contest.
Seney National Wildlife Refuge is situated roughly between Lake Superior and Lake Michigan. You can reach it from Marquette in 1.5 hours — it takes almost the same amount of time from Sault Ste. Marie and Escanaba. Camping at the refuge is allowed for deer hunters only from November to December. Otherwise, book a stay with Northland Outfitters Campground, which is a five-minute drive away. This campground offers nine campsites, as well as cabin rentals that accommodate up to five guests.
Go hiking and spot animals at Seney National Wildlife Refuge
While the Black River Scenic Byway features the western Upper Peninsula's waterfalls and forests, Seney National Wildlife Refuge on the east shows you its quieter side. Soak in the tranquility of its trails, which provide wildlife spotting and birdwatching opportunities — your four-legged friend can join your hikes as long as they're leashed. Start with an easy stroll on the Gray's Peak Bypass, which takes you to two different pools in the refuge. This out-and-back trail is just a mile long and is perfect for a leisurely walk.
The Pine Ridge Nature Trail is another easy path in Seney. Also boasting waterfront vistas, this loop takes you on a 1.5-mile hike that can be completed within 30 minutes. The best window to attempt this trail is between May and June, when the wildflowers are in bloom. Those who'd like a longer trek can follow the refuge's namesake trail. Rated moderate on AllTrails, this out-and-back route stretches for 8.2 miles and climbs up to 118 feet — set aside three hours to complete it. Previous hikers also recommend wearing pants to avoid ticks.
Bring your binoculars to observe the refuge's birdlife. With more than 200 species, you have the opportunity to see black-backed woodpeckers, yellow rails, and bald eagles. Common loons and ospreys are among the popular sightings. You'll come across other creatures when you shift your focus from the sky to the land. Expect to encounter snapping turtles, beavers, and otters in the summer months, while monarch butterflies come to flutter in the fall. Wintertime, on the other hand, brings out coyotes, wolves, and mice. Head there in the spring, and you just might see a black bear. For more wildlife, consider visiting the Tuttle Marsh Wildlife Area, an under-the-radar Michigan destination.
Embrace waterfront fun at at Seney National Wildlife Refuge
When it comes to outdoor pursuits, Seney National Wildlife Refuge delivers waterfront fun, too. The Manistique River runs through the southeast of the refuge, where you can enjoy motorized boating. You can also opt for a serene paddle on the Creighton River, Driggs River, and Walsh Creek. Rent out a kayak or canoe from Northland Outfitters Campground, which offers single and double vessels. Follow their 2.5-hour paddling excursion, which takes you on a 10-mile float trip on the Manistique River. You'll hit a small dam pretty quickly, so be prepared to carry your gear around it. Those who prefer a shorter paddle (or are new to the sport) can choose the hour-long session.
Experienced paddlers may enjoy the four-hour package that takes you deep into the wildlife refuge. Despite the length, this route is novice-friendly. In any case, you don't have to stick to their trips — there's an option to simply rent the equipment and paddle on the river at your own pace. While the refuge features a number of pools, visitors aren't permitted to cruise these waters. Instead, you can set your rod here from mid-May to the end of September to fish for several species. Expect to reel in northern pike and yellow perch from the accessible fishing pier.
Meanwhile, fishing from the Driggs River will have you catching brook trout. Or, cast a line into the Manistique River for smallmouth bass and walleye. Other common catches in the refuge are largemouth bass, brown trout, and sunfish. Come wintertime, and anglers can ice fish from all pools. For more fishing, head to nearby Gwinn, Michigan's historic Upper Peninsula community surrounded by lakes.