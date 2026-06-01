Michigan's Upper Peninsula Is Home To A Wildlife Refuge With Trails, Animal Encounters, And Water Activities

With its rugged wilderness, an abundance of waterfalls, and a 1,700-mile Great Lakes shoreline, Michigan's Upper Peninsula has no shortage of natural areas. One of these places is a calm wildlife refuge, tucked in the peninsula's east-center. Spread across 95,238 acres of wetlands, woodlands, and swamps, Seney National Wildlife Refuge is a peaceful ecosystem that provides a natural environment for a wide range of animals. While the creatures make themselves at home, visitors can immerse themselves in nature at its finest. As a critical habitat for more than 200 bird species, the refuge makes for a great birdwatching destination. This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the variety of wildlife — every season attracts new residents to the refuge.

Founded in 1935, Seney National Wildlife Refuge gives you the chance to spot a diverse array of animals along its trails. Whether you hit the tracks on foot or by bicycle, you'll witness its distinct landscapes and see creatures on your journey — you can also have the same experience on a scenic drive. Recreation at Seney goes beyond the land — take advantage of water activities, be it boating, paddling, or good old-fashioned fishing. Don't forget to bring a camera to capture the picturesque scenery, and you might even win the refuge's photo contest.

Seney National Wildlife Refuge is situated roughly between Lake Superior and Lake Michigan. You can reach it from Marquette in 1.5 hours — it takes almost the same amount of time from Sault Ste. Marie and Escanaba. Camping at the refuge is allowed for deer hunters only from November to December. Otherwise, book a stay with Northland Outfitters Campground, which is a five-minute drive away. This campground offers nine campsites, as well as cabin rentals that accommodate up to five guests.