Halfway Between Gainesville And Orlando Is Florida's Pretty Wetlands Escape With Camping, Fishing, And Trails

Florida draws more than 140 million visitors annually, and most of them have the sun-dappled shores of Key West or the theme parks of Orlando on their itinerary — for many vacationers, that's what the Sunshine State is all about. But for those who want a different kind of Florida experience that's off the beaten path without venturing too far from the state's famous destinations, there's a natural area where you can spend some quality time in the wilderness. The Ocklawaha Prairie Restoration Area is situated between Gainesville and Orlando, spanning 6,298 acres of inland freshwater landscapes. Travelers can explore lush marshes, serene prairies, and longleaf pine woods along scenic paths.

Outdoor enthusiasts who visit this picturesque corner of Florida can hike, camp, canoe, fish, or watch wildlife at their own pace. One past visitor described the destination as "beautiful and rich with gorgeous trees, nice paths, and wildlife." But the Ocklawaha Prairie Restoration Area is more than a recreational escape — it's also part of a critical wetland restoration effort in the Upper Ocklawaha River Basin. These efforts have restored thousands of acres of wetlands and wildlife habitat around the historic Ocklawaha River channel while also improving water quality and floodwater storage. There are also ongoing measures to expand a major wildlife corridor here and improve habitat for species such as the Florida black bear and Florida manatee.

At the time of writing, the Ocklawaha Prairie has no entrance fee and is open daily from sunrise to sunset — you can also bring your pets. A few other things worth noting: there's only one restroom throughout the reserve (at the Moss Bluff entrance) and no water, so pack a bottle and some snacks. With a little preparation, this destination offers an easy escape into a wilder side of Florida.