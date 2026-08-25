Arkansas' Fast-Growing Little Rock Suburb Is A Laidback City With Local Eats And Quaint Parks

Arkansas' nickname is the "Natural State," and it certainly lives up to that moniker with a plethora of scenic outdoor attractions such as the Ozark Mountains and Hot Springs National Park. However, not every Arkansas getaway has to revolve around hot springs and mountain views. Cue one example: Bryant, located about 20 minutes southwest of Little Rock, is a very laid-back suburban escape, complete with community parks and delicious local eats.

This fast-growing suburb of Little Rock — according to the latest U.S. Census data — reached an estimated population of 22,815 in 2025, around 10% higher than its 2020 population estimate and nearly 37% higher than the 2010 census count of 16,688 residents. The construction of I-30 in the mid-20th century was responsible for much of that growth, turning Bryant into a convenient commuter destination. Today, Bryant has a welcoming community atmosphere, with annual events including the Bryant Fallfest and the Salt Bowl, a major Arkansas high school football rivalry pitting Bryant against neighboring Benton, another fast-growing city with its own array of local eats and shops located about 10 minutes away.

Bryant's location makes it a convenient base for exploring central Arkansas, whether you want the spirit and culture of Little Rock (also home to Clinton National Airport around 20 minutes away) or the beautiful scenery of Hot Springs National Park, less than an hour away. While most accommodations consist of chain hotels, Bryant Inn and Suites is a local option with a 4.2-star Google rating, with reviewers especially highlighting its value for the price.