Retire To This Gorgeous Coastal Canadian Peninsula Locale For Scenic Beaches And Coastal Views Near Victoria
Vancouver Island has long ranked among lists of the finest places to retire in British Columbia. Turns out it has a pretty dang tempting Mediterranean climate, plus cities with great healthcare and no end of culture. It's also home to North Saanich, a district municipality that fuses wild natural landscapes, rural farmland, and residential communities into a single finger of land surrounded by the salty waters of the Salish Sea.
As its name implies, North Saanich occupies the northern half of the Saanich Peninsula, itself a roughly 20-mile stretch of hills and farms and vineyards that has oodles of handsome coastline — vibrant waterfront communities here, shore-side golf courses there, and rugged beaches flanked by saltmarsh in between. With all that on the doorstep, it's easy to see how the spot could attract the attention of would-be retirees, and that's before even mentioning that the area has recently been lauded among the top retirement destinations in the whole of Canada for its low crime rates and commendable levels of healthcare provision, as reported by Saanich News.
Another selling point? Access is easy, as North Saanich is home to Victoria International Airport (YYJ). That hosts regular domestic flights from across mainland Canada, plus plenty more routes throughout North America. Landing there puts you on the doorstep of many of the most enticing residential communities and attractions in the North Saanich area; the harbors of seaside Sidney are just 10 minutes' drive north, while the forest-fringed pebbles of Coles Bay beach are just a touch over five minutes' drive west.
The coast and country of North Saanich
North Saanich sits in a prime location for lovers of the ocean, with saltwater to the east and the north, and Saanlich Inlet to the west of the municipality. In fact, there's so much waterfront space here that finding property with views of the coast shouldn't be all that hard — the website of local real estate agents Listings Victoria points out that North Saanich has one of the largest selections of waterfront homes on the whole peninsula.
But whether you score a plot by the water's edge or not, it hardly matters. You're never too far from the water in North Saanich. The whole western side of the headland is dotted with bays, starting with the pebbly inlet of Chalet Beach on its far northern edge, a regular haunt for wild swimmers who come to enjoy the clean, if cold, water of the Salish Sea. Farther south, Coles Bay Regional Park has accessible trails through stands of cedars that lead to a rocky shoreline where you can sometimes spot seals.
Just beyond North Saanich's eastern edge, the town of Sidney is worth a pitstop for its bookstores, cozy eateries, and charming waterfront area, but also because it's got what some say is the finest beach on the whole island. Vancouver's "Wild West Coast" might have rainforests and surfing, but little Sidney boasts access to the Sidney Spit, a long sandbar beach with spectacular hiking at low tide. To get there, you'll need to hop on the covered passenger ferry that runs from the town to Sidney Island, a rock that sits just opposite the wildly pristine San Juan Islands over in the United States.
Well-connected North Saanich beckons
Don't let the farm fields and rural vibes fool you — North Saanich is a pretty well-connected corner of British Columbia. Perhaps most notably, the district of North Saanich is home to both Victoria International Airport and the Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal. That means getting here and getting out is remarkably easy, no matter if you're seeking a long-haul seasonal hop down to sunny Mexico when the Canadian winter sets in (there are currently flight links to Cancun and Puerto Vallarta from here) or a quick hiking jaunt to the neighboring Southern Gulf Islands.
What's more, there's a city of over 90,000 people just down the road. The beating heart of Victoria, the mouthwatering city they call the "Brunch Capital of Canada," is just 16 miles — under 25 minutes' drive — to the south. But you don't even have to drive, because direct buses link the whole peninsula, going from downtown Victoria right to the ferry port at Swartz Bay in around 40 minutes. Oh, and passengers over 65 are eligible for reduced-price 30-day tickets on the local network to boot.
Once in Victoria, there's a whole lot to look forward to, but then what would you expect from one of the oldest cities in the Pacific Northwest? History buffs can delve into the natural and human history of British Columbia at the Royal BC Museum, which also hosts regular garden walk-throughs and temporary exhibitions. Nature lovers can duck into Beacon Hill Park, a great green swathe just south of downtown that has rare oak forests next to lookout points where you can settle with a book while gazing out at the Salish Sea. And then there are all those brunch spots — oyster shacks, hip waterside diners, brewpubs, and more.