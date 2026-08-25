Retire To This Gorgeous Coastal Canadian Peninsula Locale For Scenic Beaches And Coastal Views Near Victoria

Vancouver Island has long ranked among lists of the finest places to retire in British Columbia. Turns out it has a pretty dang tempting Mediterranean climate, plus cities with great healthcare and no end of culture. It's also home to North Saanich, a district municipality that fuses wild natural landscapes, rural farmland, and residential communities into a single finger of land surrounded by the salty waters of the Salish Sea.

As its name implies, North Saanich occupies the northern half of the Saanich Peninsula, itself a roughly 20-mile stretch of hills and farms and vineyards that has oodles of handsome coastline — vibrant waterfront communities here, shore-side golf courses there, and rugged beaches flanked by saltmarsh in between. With all that on the doorstep, it's easy to see how the spot could attract the attention of would-be retirees, and that's before even mentioning that the area has recently been lauded among the top retirement destinations in the whole of Canada for its low crime rates and commendable levels of healthcare provision, as reported by Saanich News.

Another selling point? Access is easy, as North Saanich is home to Victoria International Airport (YYJ). That hosts regular domestic flights from across mainland Canada, plus plenty more routes throughout North America. Landing there puts you on the doorstep of many of the most enticing residential communities and attractions in the North Saanich area; the harbors of seaside Sidney are just 10 minutes' drive north, while the forest-fringed pebbles of Coles Bay beach are just a touch over five minutes' drive west.