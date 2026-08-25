This Trending Asian Capital Is The World's Most Walkable City

Walkability might not be the defining factor in choosing whether to travel to a particular city, but it's an attractive trait. It gives you greater agency, cuts time wasted on buses and trains, and encourages you to venture into less-touristed corners of town. Never mind that it's good for happiness, the environment, your health, and the economy. But being walkable doesn't necessarily mean being compact, because according to TimeOut, the world's most walkable city in 2026 is Seoul, South Korea's sprawling — and increasingly popular — capital city.

TimeOut's annual survey, which this year questioned more than 24,000 urbanites, is designed to uncover the best cities to live and travel in globally, and the best cities in certain categories, like nightlife, street food, and exploring on foot. Seoul might seem a strange city to come out on top of the walkability category. Granted, it's massive — covering 233 square miles and populated by 9.5 million people — but it also has an unusual cityscape, with skyscrapers rising among verdant hills and mountains that cut through the city. For all that, 93% of Seoul residents considered the city to be great for exploring on foot, a figure matched only by Edinburgh, a comparatively small, pedestrian-friendly city known for its iconic Royal Mile, one of the best sightseeing walks in Europe.

Seoul is quite a safe city on the whole, which encourages walking, even when venturing into lesser-known neighborhoods. Some of its most prominent and touristed neighborhoods, like Myeongdong and Insadong, have broad pedestrianized streets full of fashion stores, cosmetic boutiques, barbecue joints, and street food stalls. Seoul also introduced Seoullo 2017 Skygarden in 2017, a former 3,000-foot stretch of elevated highway that now functions as a walkway lined with thousands of plants. The city also plans to introduce more shade on pedestrian streets so people can walk comfortably during the height of summer.